BBC
Fireworks and rocks thrown at Cleveland firefighters
Firefighters had fireworks and rocks thrown at them in "several violent incidents" while responding to bonfire callouts in the North East. Cleveland Fire Brigade's group manager Lee Brown said crews were attacked before 20:00 BST on Saturday. The fire service said CCTV and bodycam footage had been handed in to...
BBC
Extra police powers in Perton following firework concerns
Concerns about youths launching fireworks at each other have prompted extra police powers in a village near Wolverhampton. Police said they would be able to disperse anyone in Perton involved in anti-social behaviour from 17:00 GMT on Friday to 14:30 GMT on Monday. They said the move followed reports of...
BBC
Sale of Rum's historic Kinloch Castle on hold
The sale of a former hunting lodge on Rum has been put on hold following concerns raised by some islanders. Kinloch Castle, and most of the island, are owned by Scottish government agency NatureScot. The property was used as a hostel, but it closed in 2015 and parts of the...
BBC
Lincolnshire woman offers glimpse inside 1970s time-capsule home
It was called the decade that taste forgot, but one woman has created a 1970s time capsule in her Lincolnshire home, declaring she "loves" the era. Simone Radley's house in Welton features flying ducks on the wall and cheese plants alongside retro furniture and vintage wallpaper. She searches in antique...
BBC
Serious Birmingham fire engulfs 300 tonnes of scrap metal
An estimated 300 tonnes of scrap metal have been consumed in a fire at a recycling centre. Eight crews from West Midlands Fire Service (WMFS) were called to Bordesley Green Road in Birmingham at about 04:45 GMT. Nearby Landor Street has been closed while 38 firefighters tackle the blaze, with...
BBC
Leeds bus fined for being in bus lane to get to bus stop
A transport company has been fined after one of its buses was captured picking up passengers at a bus stop. The single-decker Connexions bus, which operates in West and North Yorkshire, was said to have driven in a bus lane on York Road in Leeds in October. Owner Craig Temple...
BBC
Lewes Bonfire Night: Authorities urge people not to travel to event
People are being urged not to travel to a hugely-popular bonfire event taking place on Saturday. Emergency services want people to attend "local" bonfire celebrations, rather than Lewes Bonfire Night. The event, which sees dozens of colourful effigies being torched, previously attracted up to 60,000 people, and about 30,000 flocked...
