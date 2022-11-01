Read full article on original website
Related
Efforts to adapt to climate change are not keeping pace with the growing risks
As climate impacts intensify across the globe, nations must dramatically increase funding and implementation of actions designed to help vulnerable nations and communities adapt to the climate storm, according to a new United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) report. Released ahead of COP27—the latest round of climate talks taking place in...
UN climate summit opens with warning against 'backsliding'
The UN's COP27 climate summit kicked off Sunday in Egypt with warnings against backsliding on efforts to cut emissions and calls for rich nations to compensate poor countries after a year of extreme weather disasters. Just in the past few months, climate-induced catastrophes have killed thousands, displaced millions and cost...
Climate Questions: Is it too late to stop climate change?
Global average temperatures have risen and weather extremes have already seen an uptick, so the short answer to whether it's too late to stop climate change is: yes. But there's still time to prevent cascading effects, as every degree of additional warming has exponentially disastrous impacts, experts say. A 2021...
Arctic fires could release catastrophic amounts of CO2: study
Global warming is responsible for bigger and bigger fires in Siberia, and in the decades ahead they could release huge amounts of carbon now trapped in the soil, says a report out Thursday. Researchers fear a threshold might soon be crossed, beyond which small changes in temperature could lead to...
Report examines how agroforestry can deliver for nature and the climate
Agroforestry—farming with trees—could be pivotal in helping the agricultural sector reach net zero by 2050, according to new research carried out by Cranfield University, which underpins a report by the Woodland Trust. The Cranfield research explains that agriculture is responsible for 10% of UK territorial greenhouse gas emissions...
Europe is warming at twice the rate of the rest of the world
Temperatures in Europe have increased at more than twice the global average over the past 30 years—the highest of any continent in the world. As the warming trend continues, exceptional heat, wildfires, floods and other climate change impacts will affect society, economies and ecosystems, according to a new report from the World Meteorological Organization (WMO).
New book confronts the intersection between mobility and the climate crisis
A new book by Stephanie Sodero of the HCRI explores the intersection between fossil fuel-powered mobility and climate change and how communities and mobility need to be revolutionized in Sodero's homeland of Canada and beyond in the context of climate change. "Under the Weather: Reimagining Mobility in the Climate Crisis"...
Bringing back bushfoods: Australia's landscape mapped to boost 'bush tucker' plants
Growing native bushfoods could reverse environmental degradation and offer better food security. But how do we get bushfoods in the agricultural sector in a market saturated by modern crops?. New research from James Cook University's TropWATER has mapped Australia's entire landscape to uncover the best places to grow more than...
Bones of contention: The West Coast whale fossil and the ethics of private collecting
The past can inform the present in more ways than one. Take the case of the 23-million-year-old whale fossil recently excavated by a private collector on the West Coast of the South Island. It has angered Karamea locals and Ngāti Waewae, who viewed the fossil as a treasured local attraction, and has led to a police investigation.
Australia's 'irreplaceable' platypus threatened by dams: study
The future of the platypus, a unique duck-billed, egg-laying mammal only found in Australia, is under threat because they cannot climb over tall river dams, according to a new study. The platypus is an oddity in many ways. As well as its duck-like bill and egg-laying, it is a rare...
Understanding marine heatwaves using the Southern Hemisphere's longest running daily ocean temperature records
An Australasian university collaboration has shed new light on marine heatwaves in New Zealand's coastal waters, utilizing the two longest running daily in situ ocean temperature records in the Southern Hemisphere. The research represents one of the few in-depth evaluations globally on marine heatwaves in nearshore ecosystems, such as rocky...
COP27 explained by experts: What is it and why should I care?
COP27 is the 27th Conference of the Parties (countries) that signed up to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change. The convention was established at the Rio Earth Summit in 1992, and has been ratified by 198 countries. They agreed to stabilize the production of greenhouse gases in order to prevent dangerous climate change.
Human expansion 1,000 years ago linked to Madagascar's loss of large vertebrates
The island of Madagascar—one of the last large land masses colonized by humans—sits about 250 miles (400 kilometers) off the coast of East Africa. While it's still regarded as a place of unique biodiversity, Madagascar long ago lost all its large-bodied vertebrates, including giant lemurs, elephant birds, turtles, and hippopotami. A human genetic study reported in the journal Current Biology on November 4 links these losses in time with the first major expansion of humans on the island, around 1,000 years ago.
Investment, power and protein in sub-Saharan africa
Researcher Jeremy Brice has published a new report examining financial investment in protein production in sub-Saharan Africa for TABLE. The report argues that in order to understand the changing place of protein in sub-Saharan African diets and food systems, it is important to investigate what motivates different financial actors to invest in new food products, markets and value chains—or to withhold investment from them.
Blue whales eat 10 million pieces of microplastic a day: study
Blue whales consume up to 10 million pieces of microplastic every day, research estimated Tuesday, suggesting that the omnipresent pollution poses a bigger danger to the world's largest animal than previously thought. The tiny fragments of plastic have been found everywhere from the deepest oceans to the highest mountains, and...
Zero deforestation in the Amazon is now possible—here's what needs to happen
Jair Bolsonaro has been defeated in the Brazilian election against Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva ("Lula") to the rejoicing of scientists, environmentalists, and human rights activists in Brazil and beyond. What happens in South America's largest country is globally significant since, among other reasons, the country contains most of the world's largest tropical forest.
Hazardous chemicals knowledge graph, an improved model for risk assessment
An improved model for extracting risk information about hazardous chemicals from a database is reported in the International Journal of Reasoning-based Intelligent Systems. Guanlin Chen, Qiao Hu, and Bangjie Zhu of Zhejiang University City College, Qi Lu of China National Air Separation Engineering Co., Ltd, and Kaimin Li of City Cloud Technology (China) Co., Ltd all in Hangzhou, China, are developing a model that combines word features and character features and encodes them using a bidirectional label distribution transfer model and a self-attention mechanism. The resulting knowledge graph can then provide a timely risk assessment based on inventory information in a warehouse for instance.
Research team reconstructs gravity to find a more robust way of understanding the cosmos
Scientists from around the world have reconstructed the laws of gravity, to help get a more precise picture of the universe and its constitution. The standard model of cosmology is based on General Relativity, which describes gravity as the curving or warping of space and time. While the Einstein equations have been proven to work very well in our solar system, they had not been observationally confirmed to work over the entire universe.
Limiting antibiotics for cows may create new dairy market
Consumers would be willing to buy milk from cows only treated with antibiotics when medically necessary—as long as the price isn't much higher than conventional milk, according to researchers at the College of Veterinary Medicine. The findings suggest conventional farmers could tap a potentially large market for this type...
Biodiversity of Europe's mammals as rich as it was 8,000 years ago, according to new research
A new study comparing the biodiversity of wild mammals in Europe 8,000 years ago with the present has found that more species have been gained than lost on the continent. The study, published in Global Change Biology and led by the University of York, found that recent species recovery and the introduction of non-native species has increased diversity by equivalent or greater amounts in many European regions, despite loss of habitat and local extinctions in many areas.
