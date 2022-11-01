ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skagit County, WA

Comments / 2

David Byrn
4d ago

king 5 did a investigation the Proof is out there You can't Denigh the Facts Democrats would raise the Dead to get a Vote

Reply
2
Related
kpug1170.com

Turnout down in Washington state for midterm election

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Voter turnout in this midterm election in Washington so far is dominated by older demographics. In Whatcom County, 29.5% of all eligible voters have returned their ballot, above the statewide number of 25.5%. The statistics show a clear trend that voting increases with age, as voters...
WASHINGTON STATE
whatcom-news.com

Details released about Monday’s search for a subject near Slater Road

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Bellingham Police Department (BPD) Lieutenant Claudia Murphy provided Whatcom News with the following information regarding why there was a large multi-agency law enforcement presence on and around Slater Road east of Haxton Way after 1pm on Monday, October 31st. According to Murphy, probable cause had been...
BELLINGHAM, WA
KOMO News

Fierce windstorm hammers Everett, whips through Puget Sound

EVERETT, Wash. — High winds hammered Everett on Friday night and led to widespread power outages throughout Puget Sound. The storm brought down trees onto power lines leaving many communities feeling the impacts. As the night stretched on, the force of the storm continued to build. “We don't care...
EVERETT, WA
whatcom-news.com

Couple cited for throwing pumpkins from bridge onto road

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Bellingham Police Department (BPD) officers cited 2 people after they were seen throwing pumpkins onto Alabama Road from a pedestrian bridge Halloween evening. BPD Lieutenant Claudia Murphy told Whatcom News via email that the officers were dispatched about 8:50pm on Monday, October 31st. They were told...
BELLINGHAM, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy