Editor’s Update 7:00 AM Saturday morning: At this hour Snohomish PUD reports more than 146,000 customers without power in Snohomish County. In Everett, there are more than 20,000 PUD customers still in the dark. Be cautious if you venture out and treat any downed wires you see as live.

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO