ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Grand Rapids Press

Bicyclist shot near park, Restaurant Week GR kicks off: Grand Rapids headlines Oct. 30-Nov. 4

GRAND RAPIDS, MI - The fatal shooting of a teenager Tuesday riding his bike along a wooded road near the Grand River stunned the community. The young man, identified as 18-year-old Kane Coronado, was on his bicycle when he was shot, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department. Officers responded about 2:50 p.m. to the 2200 block of Indian Mounds Drive, across the Grand River from Millennium Park, and found the teen wounded.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Rosa Parks Circle ice rink reopening at full capacity

GRAND RAPIDS, MI - It’s almost time for ice skating season and Rosa Parks Circle ice rink will be at full capacity this winter, city officials announced Thursday, Nov. 3. The rink, 135 Monroe Center St. NW, will be available for ice skating at 10 a.m. and 9:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25 through Feb. 26. It will be open daily, weather permitting. Officials say the operating times are subject to change on holidays.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

New multipurpose learning hub opens in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, MI - A long-running architecture firm, GMB Architecture and Engineering, recently announced a new learning hub stationed in Grand Rapids. The new space can be utilized by employees and local clients of the firm. Whether virtual or physical, it provides an opportunity for collaborative learning and experiential gathering areas.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

$1.3M in road grants awarded for large biomedical research developments in Muskegon County

MUSKEGON, MI – Road improvements needed for large medical research developments in Muskegon County have received $1.3 million in state funding. A $630,000 grant announced Friday, Nov. 4, will assist in the development of a new site in the city of Muskegon for Northern Biomedical Research, which is moving from Norton Shores and plans to add 87 jobs.
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

The Grand Rapids Press

Grand Rapids, MI
26K+
Followers
30K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The Grand Rapids Press and MLive www.mlive.com/grand-rapids. Part of Michigan's #1 media organization www.mlivemediagroup.com

 https://www.mlive.com/grand-rapids-muskegon/

Comments / 0

Community Policy