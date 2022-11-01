Read full article on original website
‘I love that there’s two old churches doing dirty comedy in Kalamazoo,’ Crawlspace founder says
KALAMAZOO, MI — For 170 years, the congregation of the First Baptist Church in downtown Kalamazoo has met in the same building on the southwest corner of North Church Street and West Michigan Avenue. And while the building still looks like a church from the outside, and in many...
Bicyclist shot near park, Restaurant Week GR kicks off: Grand Rapids headlines Oct. 30-Nov. 4
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - The fatal shooting of a teenager Tuesday riding his bike along a wooded road near the Grand River stunned the community. The young man, identified as 18-year-old Kane Coronado, was on his bicycle when he was shot, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department. Officers responded about 2:50 p.m. to the 2200 block of Indian Mounds Drive, across the Grand River from Millennium Park, and found the teen wounded.
Bears, tigers, other animals smash and chomp pumpkins at Grand Rapids zoo
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Lions, tigers, bears and pumpkins, oh my!. Now that Halloween’s over, some of Grand Rapids’ biggest and fluffiest residents got the chance to smash and chomp on giant pumpkins at John Ball Zoo Friday. The pumpkins were donated to the zoo by Frederik...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Salvatore’s Restaurant offers mom’s Italian recipes to Grand Rapids’ West Side
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — If you’re craving some authentic homemade Italian food and a bundle of garlic breadsticks, Salvatore’s Italian Restaurant and Pizzeria on Grand Rapids’ West Side will fit the bill. The restaurant, which has been a family-owned spot since 1976, features every classic Italian...
NOXX Cannabis opening second store in Grand Rapids, aiming to bring more Blacks into industry
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - NOXX Cannabis will have $500,000 worth of recreational products on the shelves of its new store this weekend for Saturday’s grand opening on Grand Rapids’ Northeast side. The celebration kicks off on Saturday, Nov. 5, at 1234 Plainfield Ave. NE, with a ribbon cutting...
Here are 5 fun things to do in Grand Rapids this weekend (Nov. 4-6)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – There’s always plenty of fun things going on around Grand Rapids on the weekends – you just have to know where to find it. To plan your fun weekend in downtown Grand Rapids, we’ve rounded up our top five picks of cool events around town this weekend, Nov. 4-6.
Your guide to every school board race in the Grand Rapids area on Nov. 8 ballot
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – School board elections that once were uncontested or drew few candidates have crowded fields for the Nov. 8 general election and among the most hotly contested races in West Michigan and cross the country. Routine meetings about budgets, staffing and programs became ugly over the...
Rosa Parks Circle ice rink reopening at full capacity
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - It’s almost time for ice skating season and Rosa Parks Circle ice rink will be at full capacity this winter, city officials announced Thursday, Nov. 3. The rink, 135 Monroe Center St. NW, will be available for ice skating at 10 a.m. and 9:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25 through Feb. 26. It will be open daily, weather permitting. Officials say the operating times are subject to change on holidays.
All shook up: Redistricting has turned safe Grand Rapids area House & Senate races into heated battles
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Last November, Republican Mark Huizenga handily won a race to fill a vacant state Senate seat covering a large swath of northern and western Kent County that has long been friendly to the GOP. This year, as the former state representative and Walker mayor, competes...
DeVos family, business establishment putting big money into Grand Rapids City Commission races
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – One of West Michigan’s wealthiest families and financier of conservative politicians has thrown their financial support behind two Grand Rapids City Commission candidates, including one looking to unseat an incumbent. The financial contributions by more than half a dozen members of the DeVos family...
New multipurpose learning hub opens in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - A long-running architecture firm, GMB Architecture and Engineering, recently announced a new learning hub stationed in Grand Rapids. The new space can be utilized by employees and local clients of the firm. Whether virtual or physical, it provides an opportunity for collaborative learning and experiential gathering areas.
‘Father Jack’ remembered as fierce advocate for the poor in Muskegon
MUSKEGON, MI – Father “Jack” Lagoe was known for welcoming the unwelcome. As a longtime priest in the Muskegon community, he welcomed homeless individuals into his church with open arms, taking them by the hand and leading them to the front row for his sermons. As a...
Probe of transit authority to take over Muskegon County’s MATS bus system underway
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – Metro bus service around Muskegon could expand depending on whether municipalities agree to form a regional transit authority. Muskegon County has operated the Muskegon Area Transit System, or MATS, but there is waning interest on the board of county commissioners to continue the service. As...
Man sent to prison in holdups in Kalamazoo, Kent and Ottawa counties
KENT COUNTY, MI – A man accused of robbing West Michigan credit unions and check-cashing stores has been sentenced to six years in prison. Tommy Maurice-Sans Jurl pleaded guilty to credit-union robbery in a Nov. 18, 2021, holdup at Lake Michigan Credit Union in Byron Center. Five other robbery...
$1.3M in road grants awarded for large biomedical research developments in Muskegon County
MUSKEGON, MI – Road improvements needed for large medical research developments in Muskegon County have received $1.3 million in state funding. A $630,000 grant announced Friday, Nov. 4, will assist in the development of a new site in the city of Muskegon for Northern Biomedical Research, which is moving from Norton Shores and plans to add 87 jobs.
Injuries reported in multi-vehicle crash on Lake Michigan Drive
TALMADGE TOWNSHIP, MI – Multiple people were injured in a crash Saturday afternoon involving three vehicles on Lake Michigan Drive in Ottawa County. Police said the crash occurred around 3 p.m. near 8th Avenue. An investigation found that a driver of a 2013 Chevrolet Impala abruptly changed lanes to...
Grand Rapids community mourns prominent pastor’s death
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Beloved Grand Rapids Bishop Dennis McMurray has died at the age of 63. McMurray, who died Wednesday, Nov. 2, was the founder and senior pastor at Renaissance Church of God in Christ, which was established with his wife in 1992. “We are saddened by the...
Public tests of Michigan voting machines fight election conspiracy theories
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Dozens of Dominion ballot tabulators sit in a pale-painted cinderblock room at a city office building. Staffers feed ballots into three, simulating the flow of Election Day. The machines won’t be in front of voters until Nov. 8, but this careful and public demonstration last...
Off-duty Holland firefighter credited with spotting barn fire, protecting 81-year-old
HOLLAND, MI -- An off-duty Holland firefighter is credited with spotting a barn fire and then helping protect an 81-year-old man found inside the barn. Holland fire officials said the fire was reported about 1:25 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4 at an address in the 200 block of Waverly Road. The...
‘They’re going to pay,’ says mom of bicyclist shot and killed near Grand River
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- At a candlelight vigil to honor her son, Brandi Coronado didn’t hesitate to voice her anger toward whoever shot and killed him. “They’re going to find him and they’re going to pay,” she said Friday while briefly stepping away from a vigil for 18-year-old Kane Coronado.
