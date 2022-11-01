Read full article on original website
Officer and victim shot in Alamosa identified
(ALAMOSA, Colo.) — The Alamosa Police officer who was shot in October while responding to a call has been identified by the department, as well as the other man shot in the same incident. According to the Alamosa Police Department (APD), the officer has been identified as 25-year-old Mollee Heeney, a two-year veteran of APD. […]
Mollee Heeney identified as Alamosa police officer shot by juvenile suspect
The Alamosa police officer who was shot twice while responding to a fight last week has been identified. Officer Mollee Heeney was responding to a call of a fight in the 1200 block of Denver Avenue in Alamosa last Thursday afternoon. Heeney, 25, was shot twice by a juvenile suspect almost as soon as she arrived at the scene. The juvenile suspect was taken into custody. She has been with the department for two years.Heeney was rushed to San Luis Valley Health Regional Medical Center where she underwent surgery and is expected to make a full recovery. The City of Alamosa provided a photo of Heeney with a group of officers.A 41-year-old man was found at the scene with gunshot wounds. He was rushed to the same hospital for surgery and was listed in critical condition.
APD provides update on shooting of APD officer, adult male on Thursday
ALAMOSA — Alamosa Police Department Chief Ken Anderson held a press conference Friday morning to provide updates on the shooting of an Alamosa police officer and adult male on Thursday afternoon. According to Anderson, at 4:10 p.m., officers responded to the report of a fight in progress in the...
SRO for sixth 'Fright-Fest'
Over 1,000 kids, accompanied by family and friends, stood semi-patiently in line to hit the more than 20 booths stocked with goodies, photo opportunities and face painting at the sixth annual Alamosa Fright-Fest, sponsored by the Alamosa Police Department. Various local non-profits, government agencies and a few local businesses greeted the costumed visitors to kick-off Halloween on Monday in a safe environment. A line started outside the National Guard Armory before the 4 p.m. kickoff that was slated to last through 7 p.m.
Families move into new apartments at The Iron Horse
ALAMOSA — After months of anticipation, families are finally moving into brand new apartments at The Iron Horse apartment complex. A total of 40 units plus the property manager’s unit are included in the complex with, according to John Vance, senior property developer with Northwest Real Estate Capital Corporation. Twenty-four units are now occupied. It’s anticipated to be fully occupied in the next two weeks, once all the paperwork is completed.
The History of Colorado's Oldest Town
Where will you find the oldest "town" in Colorado? That question is a little more complex than it sounds. Most consider the town of San Luis to be the oldest in Colorado. Here's a quick look at the 171 years of this community's amazing history. What Defines a 'Town'?. I...
Police officer, man wounded in Alamosa shooting
A police officer and a man were shot and wounded Thursday afternoon in Alamosa, and a juvenile was taken into custody.
SLV Public Health Reminds Residents to Stay Home if Sick
Individuals living, working or spending time in close quarters with others are at higher risk of exposure to illness due to the length of time people are together and sharing the air. These settings include places like childcare and schools, nursing homes, and correctional facilities. As community members, we can...
Juvenile one of two suspects in shooting that injured an Alamosa police officer and a resident
ALAMOSA, Colo. (KRDO) -- Friday, the Alamosa Police Department (APD) provided an update on a shooting that left an officer and a resident injured. Thursday at 4:10 p.m., officers responded to reports of a fight in the 1200 block of Denver Ave. in Alamosa. Chief of Police Ken Anderson said almost immediately after responding to the scene, a suspect pulled out a handgun and shot an officer twice.
Monte Vista Journal Briefs Oct. 26, 2022
MONTE VISTA — The Monte Vista City Council will meet for a two-day retreat on Nov. 4-5 from 5 to 8:30 p.m. and from 7:30 a.m. to noon, respectively, at the Ski-Hi Complex, 2335 Sherman Ave. Public work sessions are open to the public, but no comments will be taken.
Alamosa girls win Class 2A state championship
COLORADO SPRINGS – After finishing in second place in the Class 2A State Meet last season, the Alamosa High School girls cross country team set a goal of winning the state title this year. The Lady Mean Moose were successful as they took the title by scoring 57 points...
Alamosa qualifies eight to state gymnastics meet
ALAMOSA – The Alamosa High School girls gymnastics team finished in third place at its regional tournament which took place last Friday at Mountain Vista High School in Highlands Ranch. The Lady Mean Moose scored 155.425 points. Alamosa will send eight gymnasts to the Class 4A State Tournament which...
Three local schools to host volleyball regionals
ALAMOSA – The Colorado High School Activities Association released its regional tournament schedules on Monday. Five schools from the San Luis Valley will compete in regional action with three of them being at home. Both Class 3A volleyball programs will host regional tournaments. Alamosa High School will host the...
Four SLV high school football teams to host playoff games on Saturday
ALAMOSA – The Colorado High School Activities Association released the state football playoff brackets on Sunday. The brackets are posted on the CHSAANow.com web site. Five teams from the San Luis Valley have qualified for the postseason with four of them hosting first round playoff games. D’EVELYN AT ALAMOSA...
