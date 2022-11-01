Read full article on original website
Related
Nottingham MD
Powerball jackpot rockets to record-breaking $1.6 billion
BALTIMORE, MD—The Powerball jackpot for the Saturday, November 5 drawing is now the largest in U.S. lottery history, with an estimated annuity value of $1.6 billion. The cash option is $782.4 million. At $1.6 billion, Saturday’s jackpot surpasses the $1.586 billion Powerball prize that was won in January 2016...
$1.2 billion Powerball jackpot has Maryland residents excited
BOWIE, Md. (DC News Now) — Wednesday night’s $1.2 billion dollar lottery draw has people in Prince George’s County considering buying a ticket after a $1 million winning ticket was purchased at a grocery store in Bowie. It’s the second-largest Powerball Jackpot in 30 years. Seven people across the country matched the first five numbers […]
Two Marylanders become millionaires from Powerball drawing
There may not be a Powerball jackpot winner, but two people from Maryland are now millionaires.
mocoshow.com
$20,000 Mega Millions Ticket Sold at Wheaton Exxon
A Montgomery County man won $20,000 playing Mega Millions with a ticket he purchased at the Wheaton Exxon at 11310 Georgia Avenue, according to the Maryland Lottery. The same individual also won $100,000 playing Powerball in 2021. In related news, this Saturday’s Powerball drawing has an estimated jackpot of $1.6 billion, with a c.
Three $1M Powerball Tickets In DMV Area; New Jackpot Swells Up To $1.5B
Nobody claimed the top $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot, but three from the DMV area are feeling lucky after winning seven-figure prizes in Wednesday’s drawing. In Maryland, lottery officials say that two $1 million winning tickets were sold, one at the Cross Keys Exxon on Falls Road in Baltimore City and in Calvert County at Giant on Solomons Island Road in Frederick.
fox5dc.com
2 Powerball tickets worth $1 million each sold in Maryland
No one matched all six numbers in Wednesday night's Powerball drawing - but two tickets worth $1 million each were sold in Maryland. Maryland lottery officials say the two $1 million winning tickets were sold at the:. -Cross Keys Exxon, 4434 Falls Road, Baltimore City. and. -Giant #146, 655 Solomons...
Nottingham MD
Parkville player picks up $50,000 in holiday scratch-off winnings
PARKVILLE, MD—A regular Maryland Lottery player from Parkville, who usually waits until late in the holiday season to buy holiday-themed scratch-offs, bought one early this year and ended up with a $50,000 prize. “I was looking at them and the holidays are approaching, so I said, ‘Let’s get a...
Nottingham MD
Governor Hogan announces Operation Green Light to honor Maryland veterans
ANNAPOLIS, MD—As the nation prepares to mark Veterans Day, Governor Larry Hogan this week announced the State of Maryland’s participation in Operation Green Light, a new initiative to support military veterans, as well as raise awareness about the resources available to assist veterans and their families. The state’s outreach efforts are being led by the Maryland Department of Veterans Affairs (MDVA), County Veterans Affairs Commissions, the Maryland Association of Counties (MACo), and the Maryland Chamber of Commerce.
Over 100 black bears killed in Maryland's 19th annual bear hunt
BALTIMORE -- Hunters killed 103 black bears during Maryland's 19th annual black bear hunt, according to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.The hunt was held the last week of October in Alleghany, Frederick, Garrett and Washington counties. Among the bears killed, there were 41 males and 62 females, state authorities said.Farmers with agricultural damage permits killed an additional 10 bears between Sept. 1 and Oct. 31, according to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources. The number of bears killed this year is nearly double the amount hunters shot in 2021, state authorities said. In 2021, hunters killed 54 bears.State authorities suspect...
Maryland man collects his second lottery jackpot of 2022
A Maryland Lottery player won a $50,988 prize from virtual horse racing game Racetrax after previously collecting an even larger jackpot earlier in the year.
Nottingham MD
$2,460,000 in BGE Energizing Small Business Grants awarded to 123 small businesses
BALTIMORE, MD—BGE this week awarded $2,460,000 to 123 small businesses located in central Maryland during the fifth round of BGE’s Energizing Small Business Grants program. This program is part of BGE’s $15 million pledge to assist small businesses with COVID-19 relief and recovery and is a multi-year commitment expected to run through at least 2023.
Wbaltv.com
Marylanders excited for $1B Powerball drawing. Here are the winning numbers
CATONSVILLE, Md. — UPDATE (11 p.m. Oct. 31) -- Here are Monday's winning numbers for the $1 BILLION jackpot Powerball drawing as seen on WBAL-TV 11!! Good luck! 13, 19, 36, 39, 59 and the Powerball was 13. The Power Play was 3x. ORIGINAL STORY (Oct. 31) -- While...
Five sentenced in Virginia Fentanyl ring that sold counterfeit pills in DC area
The fifth member of a narcotics ring that sold counterfeit Fentanyl pills in Northern Virginia was sentenced Thursday to eight years in prison.
Wbaltv.com
Will severe storms in Texas, Oklahoma reach Maryland?
Chief Meteorologist Tom Tasselmyer shows where there are severe storms in Texas and Oklahoma. Will they make their way to Maryland? Watch his latest forecast.
Maryland State Police 'Challenge Coins' Lead To Discipline For Department Members: Report
New derogatory “challenge coins” created by Maryland State Police officials have some in the agency in hot water in recent years, according to a new Baltimore Sun report. According to the report, in recent years, at least four members of the department have been disciplined for a “series of questionable tokens” that contain graphic or offensive language and imagery.
WJLA
$1 million Powerball prize, 6 others remain unclaimed in Maryland from Saturday drawing
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Although no one in Maryland won the jackpot from Saturday's Powerball drawing, eight people in the state won some big cash and only one person has claimed it so far, according to state lottery officials. The winning numbers on October 29th were 19, 31, 40, 46,...
Wbaltv.com
Maryland hospital ERs at capacity due to RSV have had to transfer young patients out of state
Respiratory syncytial virus infections continue to cause major problems at Maryland hospitals. | MORE INFORMATION: Respiratory syncytial virus infection (RSV) Pediatricians at Sinai Hospital in northwest Baltimore are saying emergency departments are slammed with RSV cases. Shannon Rosenbaur recorded video of her 4-month-old son, Bodhi, in which his labored breathing...
Murder Suspect Wanted In Virginia For Fatally Shooting Maryland Man
Authorities are on the hunt for a Virginia gunman accused of fatally shooting a Maryland man. Kyjuan Omar Braxton Trott, 43, of Mount Vernon, is wanted on a second-degree murder charge and firearm offenses in the Sunday, Oct. 2 killing of 31-year-old Brandon Wims of Maryland, according to the Fairfax County Police Department.
WTOP
Judge rules DNA collected in Potomac River Rapist case can be used as evidence
For decades, no one knew who the man eventually dubbed by law enforcement as “The Potomac River Rapist” really was. Eventually, police say genealogy and the scouring of all family trees narrowed it down to a man who was never on investigators’ radar, and who seemingly has no connection at all to any of the victims in those cases.
Man found dead inside suspected meth lab in Western Maryland
A 60-year-old man was found dead inside his homemade laboratory in Western Maryland, where he apparently had been making ecstasy and meth.
Comments / 0