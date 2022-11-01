Read full article on original website
Study: More than 37 million US motorists drive drowsy at least once a year
A new survey suggests that every year, millions of motorists in the United States operate a vehicle when they are too tired to drive. Last week, the National Sleep Foundation released results of a new survey highlighting attitudes and behaviors toward drowsy driving. It showed that, while 95% of Americans believe drowsy driving is risky, more than 37 million motorists are estimated to drive drowsy at least once a year.
