Houston, TX

Migos rapper Takeoff dead after Houston shooting

 3 days ago

PIX Now -- Tuesday morning headlines from the KPIX newsroom 11:50

HOUSTON -- Migos rapper Takeoff is dead after a shooting early Tuesday outside a bowling alley in Houston, a representative confirmed. He was 28.

Takeoff — whose name was Kirsnick Khari Ball — was part of Migos along with Quavo and Offset. A representative for Migos, who was not authorized to speak publicly, confirmed to The Associated Press that Takeoff had died.

Police responded shortly after 2:30 a.m. to reports of a shooting at 810 Billiards & Bowling, where dozens of people had gathered on a balcony outside of the bowling alley, which is on the third floor, police said. Officers discovered one man dead when they arrived.

Security guards who were in the area heard the shooting but did not see who did it, a police spokesperson said. Two other people were injured and taken to hospitals in private vehicles.

No arrests have been announced.

The Grammy-nominated rap trio from Georgia have had four Top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, including their multi-week No. 1 "Bad and Boujee" featuring Lil Uzi Vert. They put out a trilogy of albums called "Culture," "Culture II" and "Culture III," with the first two albums hitting No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

They earned an ASCAP Vanguard Award in 2018, for their streaming success with multiplatinum songs like "Motorsport (featuring Cardi B and Nicki Minaj)," "Stir Fry," and "Walk It Talk It."

They also played a fictional version of themselves on an episode of the hit TV show "Atlanta."

Offset, who is married to Cardi B, released a solo album in 2019, while Takeoff and Quavo released a joint album "Only Built for Infinity Links" last month.

San Angelo LIVE!

BREAKING: Migos’ Takeoff Shot and Killed at Houston Bowling Alley

HOUSTON, TX — Extremely popular rap star Takeoff was shot and killed at a Houston Bowling Alley early Tuesday morning.  According to multiple sources, on Nov. 1 at around 2:30 a.m., officers with the Houston Police Department were called to 810 Billiards & Bowling Houston for the report of a shooting victim.  When the officers arrived, they learned that three people had been shot including Kirsnik Khari Ball aka "Takeoff." Reports confirm that Takeoff was shot in the head.  Takeoff's Uncle and other part of the Migos rap group, Quavo, was at the billiards hall and was caught on video…
HOUSTON, TX
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

1 killed at Houston party attended by Migos, police say

HOUSTON — (AP) — Houston police say one person was fatally shot and two others injured early Tuesday at a private party attended by members of the rap group Migos. Police would not identify the person killed, only describing him as a Black man in his late 20s. Houston Police Lt. Ronnie Willkens said the man appeared to have been shot in the head or neck.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS San Francisco

Takeoff died from gunshot wounds to head and torso, autopsy finds

An autopsy has determined that rapper Takeoff died from gunshot wounds to the head and torso following a shooting early Tuesday morning outside a private party at a downtown Houston bowling alley, authorities said Wednesday.The announcement — following an autopsy by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences — comes as police are still seeking the public's help in tracking down the person or persons responsible for the rapper's death.Takeoff's primary cause of death was listed as "penetrating gunshot wounds of head and torso into arm," and his manner of death was called homicide.Takeoff, whose off-stage name was Kirsnick Khari...
HOUSTON, TX
