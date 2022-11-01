ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe woman dies in fatal Ouachita Parish crash

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
 5 days ago
OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, October 31, 2022, just after 1:30 PM, Louisiana State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 838 at Well Road. According to reports, the crash claimed the life of 45-year-old Kieta M. Hale.

The investigation revealed that a 2011 Toyota Sienna, driven by Hale, was traveling south on Well Road when a 2015 Kenworth concrete truck was traveling west on Louisiana Highway 838. According to officials, Hale disregarded the stop sign and was struck by the Kentworth.

Hale, who was restrained, was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead. The driver of the Kentworth was restrained and not injured.

The crash remains under investigation and a routine toxicology sample was submitted for analysis.

Savannah D
5d ago

How they decided that she disregarded the stop sign and not him...they took his word for it...because she passed? This is sad...but I doubt she saw a concrete truck and disregarded a stop sign.. its likely the concrete truck did.

