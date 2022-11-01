Harry Styles was forced to cancel his shows in L.A. due to illness and has now rescheduled those dates for January 2023. “Towards the end of the show on Wednesday [Nov. 2] I started feeling ill and I’ve been in bed with the flu ever since,” Styles posted on his Instagram Stories. “I’ve been doing everything I can to be able to sing tonight, but I’m leaving the doctor now and I’m devastated that it’s just not possible.” Concert goers were not informed about the postponement of the shows until they were at the KIA Forum where Styles is in the middle...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 7 MINUTES AGO