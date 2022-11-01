ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

WLOS.com

Saluda residents worried about proposed recovery center; ministry calls fears unwarranted

SALUDA, N.C. (WLOS) — Plans for a recovery center on the North Carolina-South Carolina border are drawing concerns from some neighbors and some in the business community. First Contact Ministries is seeking a special use permit for a parcel of land at 4353 Fork Creek Road in Saluda to create a program that falls under an "assisted living facility" designation under Henderson County code. It would be a recovery center for men.
SALUDA, NC
WLOS.com

New library exhibit honors 3 Black men who were lynched in Buncombe County in 1800s

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The history of Buncombe County includes the history of lynching, especially in the period directly following the Civil War. Friday, Nov. 4, there was an unveiling of a new exhibit at the Buncombe County Library Special Collections which honors three Black men who were lynched in the area now known as Buncombe County in the late 1800s.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Counterfeit snacks, candy laced with THC seized from Asheville-area stores

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — North Carolina Secretary of State Elaine Marshall said her office has swept nearly $224,000 worth of THC-infused gummies and snacks concealed by counterfeited brands off store shelves in North Carolina, including from some businesses in the mountains. “It’s not surprising,” Marshall said. “The criminal mind...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Lawsuit filed in deadly Hendersonville wall collapse

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A complaint has been filed in the case of a man who survived a deadly wall collapse in Hendersonville in January 2021. One man died and four people were injured when the retaining wall separating the Hajoca plumbing store from its neighboring property gave way without any warning.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

After I-26 vehicle-versus-bear wreck, woman starts petition for safe wildlife passageways

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — An online petition is calling for changes along I-26 after a bear-versus-vehicle collision last week, on Oct. 26. “All of a sudden, a gigantic 400-pound bear jumps right in front of our car and it was like boom, air bags off, car is totaled, we are terrified,” said Jennifer Pharr Davis of the wreck last Wednesday night along I-26 near the Blue Ridge Parkway.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Thanks to Teachers: Amber Buehler

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — It's time to work on fractions in Amber Buehler's class at Apple Valley Middle School. "I like her class," says student Tyler. "She does a lot of fun stuff. Sometimes she’ll let us do group work, which is fun. She lets us choose our partners."
HENDERSONVILLE, NC

