Sleepout event in Hendersonville raises money, awareness of homeless youths
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Tents were set up outside the Historic Henderson County Courthouse in Hendersonville on Friday. About two dozen people will stay there overnight during the 11th annual Sleepout for Homeless Youth Awareness. The event is held by Only Hope WNC, a local nonprofit set up to...
Voters keep lines steady on final day of early voting in WNC; next up, Election Day
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Early voting for the midterm election wrapped up on Saturday, Nov. 5 across North Carolina. The North Carolina State Board of Elections estimated 1,835,811 participated in one-stop early voting by the end of Friday, Nov. 4. Buncombe County opened 12 polling locations for early voters....
Saluda residents worried about proposed recovery center; ministry calls fears unwarranted
SALUDA, N.C. (WLOS) — Plans for a recovery center on the North Carolina-South Carolina border are drawing concerns from some neighbors and some in the business community. First Contact Ministries is seeking a special use permit for a parcel of land at 4353 Fork Creek Road in Saluda to create a program that falls under an "assisted living facility" designation under Henderson County code. It would be a recovery center for men.
Illness, high absenteeism prompts mountain school district to close Monday
JACKSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Jackson County Public Schools will be closed to students on Monday, Nov. 7, as schools deal with high absenteeism and illness among students and staff. In a Facebook post shared Friday afternoon, Nov. 4, the district said the biggest hurdle has been staffing classrooms...
Two years later, ribbon cutting held for new Old Fort Elementary School building
OLD FORT, N.C. (WLOS) — It was a celebration two years in the making in McDowell County Saturday morning, Nov. 5. A ribbon-cutting was held for the new Old Fort Elementary School building. It was built in August 2020, but they were unable to host a community celebration then...
Buncombe County Schools superintendent embarks on 'lightning tour' of school system
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County Schools superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson has set the goal to tour all 45 schools in the system in his first few weeks on the job. “I’ve tried to ensure that I’m spending lots of time in each school, because that’s the most important part of the work,” he said.
Police partner with WCU social work interns, see better outcomes in de-escalation tactics
SYLVA, N.C. (WLOS) — Police departments across the country are exploring better ways to respond to calls, and that includes Sylva Police Department. There’s a new approach by the Sylva Police Department through its partnership with social work interns from Western Carolina University. Sylva Police Chief Chris Hatton...
"It's horrible" Merrimon Avenue changes prompt online petition with hundreds of signatures
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Hundreds of people have signed an online petition against the ongoing 4/3 conversion of Merrimon Avenue in Asheville. As of Tuesday afternoon, nearly 900 people have signed the petition titled, “Save Merrimon Ave Before It’s Too Late.”. “It is already evident that this...
New library exhibit honors 3 Black men who were lynched in Buncombe County in 1800s
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The history of Buncombe County includes the history of lynching, especially in the period directly following the Civil War. Friday, Nov. 4, there was an unveiling of a new exhibit at the Buncombe County Library Special Collections which honors three Black men who were lynched in the area now known as Buncombe County in the late 1800s.
Ministry gives away free winter gear items to those in need, still taking donations
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A local nonprofit is making sure those in need will be staying warm this winter. Western Carolina Rescue Ministries hosted its annual Coats for the Cold event Saturday, Nov. 5, during which they gave away essential winter gear. Hundreds visited the ministry during the event...
Counterfeit snacks, candy laced with THC seized from Asheville-area stores
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — North Carolina Secretary of State Elaine Marshall said her office has swept nearly $224,000 worth of THC-infused gummies and snacks concealed by counterfeited brands off store shelves in North Carolina, including from some businesses in the mountains. “It’s not surprising,” Marshall said. “The criminal mind...
Lawsuit filed in deadly Hendersonville wall collapse
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A complaint has been filed in the case of a man who survived a deadly wall collapse in Hendersonville in January 2021. One man died and four people were injured when the retaining wall separating the Hajoca plumbing store from its neighboring property gave way without any warning.
Asheville woman fights to get cat back after it's taken to shelter, adopted by new family
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An Asheville woman has spent the last few weeks fighting to get her missing cat back after it was found, taken to a shelter, and adopted by a new family. Chevelle Griffin last saw her 1.5-year-old cat, Sally, on October 18. “She is very loving,”...
After I-26 vehicle-versus-bear wreck, woman starts petition for safe wildlife passageways
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — An online petition is calling for changes along I-26 after a bear-versus-vehicle collision last week, on Oct. 26. “All of a sudden, a gigantic 400-pound bear jumps right in front of our car and it was like boom, air bags off, car is totaled, we are terrified,” said Jennifer Pharr Davis of the wreck last Wednesday night along I-26 near the Blue Ridge Parkway.
Confederate camp raises new flag amid calls for flagpole along I-85 to come down
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate Confederate group raised a new flag near I-85 this week as Spartanburg County officials continue their calls for the flagpole to come down. The Adam Washington Ballenger Camp of the Sons of Confederate Veterans recently raised a version of the South Carolina...
In its 25th year, touring Tattoo Arts Festival lands in Asheville for third time
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The third annual Asheville Tattoo Arts Festival kicked off Friday, Nov. 4 at Harrah's Cherokee Center Asheville. Anything and everything related to tattoos and body art is on display at the event. The festival brings together artists, performers and fans, all looking to show off...
42nd Smoky Mountain Toy Run helps put Christmas toys under tree for WNC kids in need
SWANNANOA, N.C. (WLOS) — Even in the rain, a herd of hogs headed through Swannanoa Saturday, Nov. 5 -- hogs of the motorcycle variety, that is. The 42nd annual Smoky Mountain Toy Run aims to collect Christmas gifts for children in western North Carolina each year. The Smoky Mountain...
Thanks to Teachers: Amber Buehler
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — It's time to work on fractions in Amber Buehler's class at Apple Valley Middle School. "I like her class," says student Tyler. "She does a lot of fun stuff. Sometimes she’ll let us do group work, which is fun. She lets us choose our partners."
