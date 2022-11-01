ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

UPS looking to hire thousands of seasonal workers in NYC

By Mira Wassef
PIX11
PIX11
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fqDOR_0iuPZdyG00

NEW YORK (PIX11) — For those looking to pocket some extra money before Christmas, UPS is hiring thousands of New Yorkers ahead of the busy holiday shopping season.

The company is searching for at least 3,000 seasonal drivers, package handlers, and driver helpers in the New York City area, a spokesperson said. Interested applicants can apply online here.

The hiring blitz is part of a nationwide search to find at least 60,000 seasonal workers before Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the company said.

Last week, McDonald’s announced it was actively recruiting thousands of people to work at its New York locations. The popular fast-food chain is looking for more than 13,000 workers this fall.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
chainstoreage.com

Most ‘interesting store in the world’ opens in Brooklyn

Showfields has unveiled a new retail concept in New York City. The lifestyle retailer’s new House of Showfields format is located in the the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn. The 11,560-sq.-ft. store is designed as a six-room home, with each of the rooms displaying product in a room-appropriate location. Showfields...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Candy Crush Saga drone show lights up NYC skyline

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Five hundred drones flew in a synchronized show Thursday night to celebrate ten years of the popular cell phone game, Candy Crush Saga. The use of drone shows for advertising is a newer concept that is growing in popularity. The shows require weeks – sometimes months – of preparation, and a […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

NYC brunch spot elevates Mediterranean flavors

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Zaytinya, a popular brunch spot in New York City, offers a feast for Mediterranean food lovers. The eatery takes cuisine from Turkey, Greece, and Lebanon and elevates them courtesy of renowned chef Jose Andres. Pix11’s Kristin Cole visited the spot to try some of the dishes. Watch the full report in […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

Racist, Hand-Drawn Hate Mail Delivered to Black-Owned NYC Restaurant

The only Black-owned restaurant in a Bronx neighborhood has become the target of racist hate, after a hand-drawn picture depicting racial stereotypes was delivered to the business. Seafood Kingz opened eight months ago on City Island, with its big portions leaving people coming back for more. "We stand out a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
mynwmo.com

New York Food Stamps November 2022 Benefits and EBT Discounts

SNAP provides food assistance to low-income workers, older adults, and the disabled. SNAP benefits are deposited every month statewide in New York, beginning in November 2022. The Department of Social Services Human Resources Administration administers SNAP benefits in New York City, and the New York Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance administers SNAP benefits in the rest of the state.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
stupiddope.com

NYC Weed Guide: Where To Find The Cities Best Weed

With the current weed laws in NYC, it is imperative to know how to buy the highest quality weed in the safest way possible. Simply put, if you choose a delivery option, you will be able to get some of the best weed in NYC by following these two simple steps in order to get your hands on it.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

MTA CEO talks initiatives to boost subway security and ridership

NEW YORK (PIX11) — In an effort to improve safety in the subway system, the NYPD and MTA have increased police presence on platforms with 1,200 additional overtime officer shifts per day, according to officials. However, there are still many straphangers who are apprehensive about commuting due to recent crime underground. MTA CEO Janno Lieber […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

NYC self-defense class teaches ways to protect yourself

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New Yorkers usually travel the city on high alert, especially after hearing about stories of violence in the subway system. There are ways to protect yourself in a potentially dangerous situation. PIX11’s Kirstin Cole has more about a self-defense class being offered in the Bronx. Watch in the video player above.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Tower Records returns with new NYC music space

NEW YORK (PIX11) – Tower Records, a once ubiquitous music retailer, reopened in New York City on Friday under a new name. It’s the first physical location to open in the United States since the company went bankrupt 16 years ago. Tower Records was known for its album release parties for artists including Elton John […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
stupiddope.com

How To Safely Find The Best Weed in NYC

In light of NYC’s current weed laws, it’s critical to know how to buy the best weed safely in NYC. In short, if you opt for delivery, you will be able to get the best weed in NYC if you follow these three very easy steps. How to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

38 injured in multi-alarm fire in Manhattan high-rise: FDNY

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A three-alarm fire broke out in a high-rise building in Manhattan Saturday morning, leaving 38 people injured, according to the FDNY. A call came in of a fire on the 20th floor of a building near East 52nd Street and First Avenue at around 10:30 a.m., according to authorities. Officials said […]
MANHATTAN, NY
Gothamist

NYC migrant crisis highlights long standing homeless shelter issues

A group of unhoused, recently-arrived migrant people sit under the FDR, waiting for a mobile soup kitchen. The food offered within the homeless shelter system, they say, is inedible. A recent influx of asylum seekers in the city’s shelter system underscores complaints residents have had for years over inadequate food and safety concerns inside of shelters. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cooperatornews.com

150 Units + Retail Space Proposed in Flatbush

Late last month, NYC development and construction management firm New Empire Corp. announced the acquisition of neighboring sites for development in Flatbush, Brooklyn. Acquired for $18 million, the lots are located at 757-767 Flatbush Avenue and 21 Lenox Road and total 37,793 square feet combined. According to a press release from New Empire Corp, the existing structures at both 757-767 Flatbush Avenue and 21 Lenox Road - comprised of small retail outlets - will be demolished to make way for a new mixed-use residential development.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Sisters set to run New York City marathon for cancer initiative

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Sisters Jamie DeLaura and Alyssa Dunnigan already share a job and a workplace, both serving as nurses at Hackensack Meridian Health. Now they share a cause, as they’re set to run this weekend’s New York City marathon to benefit the Tackle Kids Cancer initiative. The sisters joined PIX11 Morning News on […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

PIX11

52K+
Followers
13K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy