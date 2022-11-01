UPS looking to hire thousands of seasonal workers in NYC

NEW YORK (PIX11) — For those looking to pocket some extra money before Christmas, UPS is hiring thousands of New Yorkers ahead of the busy holiday shopping season.

The company is searching for at least 3,000 seasonal drivers, package handlers, and driver helpers in the New York City area, a spokesperson said. Interested applicants can apply online here.

The hiring blitz is part of a nationwide search to find at least 60,000 seasonal workers before Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the company said.

Last week, McDonald’s announced it was actively recruiting thousands of people to work at its New York locations. The popular fast-food chain is looking for more than 13,000 workers this fall.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.