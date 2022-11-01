ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Referee interferes with Vikings defender and causes insane TD play (Video)

Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke threw a huge touchdown pass to Curtis Samuel, with an assist from an official who ran into a Minnesota Vikings defender. The Washington Commanders have been on a roll as of late, winning their past three games to bring them back to .500 and two games behind the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants for second-place in the NFC East. They had the chance to make it four in a row with a victory over the 6-1 Minnesota Vikings in Week 9.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FanSided

NFL insiders hint Super Bowl move Jerry Jones signaled could still be on the way

Jerry Jones signaled a big move could be coming before the trade deadline. Even though the Cowboys didn’t make a move before then, they still could. The Dallas Cowboys did not make a move at the trade deadline after Jerry Jones made inciteful comments indicating that if there were a move that would get them to a Super Bowl win, he would.
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Seahawks sweep Cardinals, stay atop of NFC West standings

GLENDALE, AZ — The Seattle Seahawks remain the top dog of the NFC West following Sunday’s 31-21 win against the Arizona Cardinals. The Hawks were coming off a 27-win over the New York Giants. Facing off against a division opponent, the Hawks wanted to continue to build on their already impressive season. Geno Smith and the Seahawks offense dominated from...
SEATTLE, WA
FanSided

3 Packers that deserve the most blame for loss to Lions

The Packers season continued to get worse with a loss to the Lions on Sunday afternoon. The Green Bay Packers fell to 3-6 and handed the Detroit Lions just their second win of the season in Week 9. It didn’t ever look particularly close, but in games like this you always feel like the better team has to prevail.
GREEN BAY, WI
FanSided

SkyCam died and it delayed Bills-Jets for over 10 minutes

SkyCam filmed its last play in MetLife on Sunday afternoon. Rest in peace. Delays in some sports are more common than others. Baseball games are delayed by weather all the time, same with motorsports. Then there are sports with weird delays, like unexplained wet courts in the NBA. Save for...
FanSided

Here’s what Jalen Rose said and why he apologized

ESPN NBA commentator Jalen Rose apologized for saying the identity of the Boston Celtics female staff member involved with Ime Udoka should be made public. The Brooklyn Nets have been in the NBA spotlight for the past week due in part to Kyrie Irving promoting a film with antisemitic tropes on Twitter and head coach Steve Nash parting ways with the team. In regards to the latter, various reports indicate that the Nets plan to hire Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka to replace Nash.
BOSTON, MA
