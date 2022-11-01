Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest woman in Dallas donated $55 million this weekAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Beto supporters allegedly assault conservative reporter at rally in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
DFW Homes Damaged During Major Fall StormLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Extreme Weather Forces Cancellation of 300 Flights From DFW AirportLarry LeaseDallas, TX
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Watch: Referee interferes with Vikings defender and causes insane TD play (Video)
Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke threw a huge touchdown pass to Curtis Samuel, with an assist from an official who ran into a Minnesota Vikings defender. The Washington Commanders have been on a roll as of late, winning their past three games to bring them back to .500 and two games behind the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants for second-place in the NFC East. They had the chance to make it four in a row with a victory over the 6-1 Minnesota Vikings in Week 9.
NFL insiders hint Super Bowl move Jerry Jones signaled could still be on the way
Jerry Jones signaled a big move could be coming before the trade deadline. Even though the Cowboys didn’t make a move before then, they still could. The Dallas Cowboys did not make a move at the trade deadline after Jerry Jones made inciteful comments indicating that if there were a move that would get them to a Super Bowl win, he would.
Bucs' Tom Brady goes over 100,000 yards passing for career
TAMPA, Fla. — (AP) — Tom Brady became the first player in NFL history to throw for more than 100,000 yards, surpassing the milestone on a 15-yard completion to Leonard Fournette during the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams.
Odell Beckham Jr. appears to have Cowboys front of mind over Chiefs, other teams
Odell Beckham Jr. mentioned a few teams he’s considering, and the Chiefs were among the notable absentees. With the NFL trade deadline now behind us, the only way teams can upgrade their roster is by signing free agents. This year, Odell Beckham Jr. is the crown jewel in that department.
KXAN
Cameron Dicker hits another game-winning field goal, this time for the LA Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers signed Dicker during the week to replace the injured Taylor Bertolet, and just as he did for Philadelphia on Oct. 29, Dicker booted another clutch kick to lift the Chargers to a 20-17 win against the Falcons in Atlanta.
Seahawks sweep Cardinals, stay atop of NFC West standings
GLENDALE, AZ — The Seattle Seahawks remain the top dog of the NFC West following Sunday’s 31-21 win against the Arizona Cardinals. The Hawks were coming off a 27-win over the New York Giants. Facing off against a division opponent, the Hawks wanted to continue to build on their already impressive season. Geno Smith and the Seahawks offense dominated from...
3 Packers that deserve the most blame for loss to Lions
The Packers season continued to get worse with a loss to the Lions on Sunday afternoon. The Green Bay Packers fell to 3-6 and handed the Detroit Lions just their second win of the season in Week 9. It didn’t ever look particularly close, but in games like this you always feel like the better team has to prevail.
Monday Night Football Best Anytime TD Scorer Picks for Ravens vs. Saints
The Baltimore Ravens and New Orleans Saints will face-off in Monday Night Football action. If you want a fun bet to wager on, I have a few anytime touchdown scorers for you. All you need for an anytime TD bet to cash, is for the player that you've wagered on to find the end zone. If they score, your bet wins. It's that easy.
SkyCam died and it delayed Bills-Jets for over 10 minutes
SkyCam filmed its last play in MetLife on Sunday afternoon. Rest in peace. Delays in some sports are more common than others. Baseball games are delayed by weather all the time, same with motorsports. Then there are sports with weird delays, like unexplained wet courts in the NBA. Save for...
Watch Justin Fields 61-yard touchdown run from all angles (Video)
Justin Fields torched the Miami Dolphins defense for a 61-yard touchdown run that looks gorgeous from every angle it was captured. It took a season and a half, but it appears Justin Fields is finally starting to unlock his potential. Now that Fields has an actual coaching staff, things have...
Here’s what Jalen Rose said and why he apologized
ESPN NBA commentator Jalen Rose apologized for saying the identity of the Boston Celtics female staff member involved with Ime Udoka should be made public. The Brooklyn Nets have been in the NBA spotlight for the past week due in part to Kyrie Irving promoting a film with antisemitic tropes on Twitter and head coach Steve Nash parting ways with the team. In regards to the latter, various reports indicate that the Nets plan to hire Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka to replace Nash.
Eagles general manager Howie Roseman fires back at heckler
Consider yourselves warned. If you have plans of making your way to a Philadelphia Eagles game and expressing any feelings that you may have about the job that their vice president/general manager Howie Roseman has done, you may want to choose your words wisely. Here’s one of those moments that...
3 Houston Astros free agents who won’t be back and where they’ll go
The Houston Astros have won the 2022 World Series … but not all of them will be back in 2023. For the second time in franchise history, the Houston Astros have won the World Series as they defeated the Philadelphia Phillies by a score of 4-1 on Saturday in Game 6 of the World Series.
