Registration information for the winter session of Huntington UFSD’s driver education program is now posted on the district and available for viewing on demand. Students who have reached the age of 16 by December 2 and hold a valid learner’s permit are eligible for the program. The course will run from Monday, December 5 through Friday, February 2. As per state regulations governing the program, registration is limited to 36 students.

HUNTINGTON, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO