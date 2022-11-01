Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart Closes Underperforming StoresBryan Dijkhuizen
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Breakfast Sandwiches in all of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPittsburgh, PA
Walmart Closes Location In PennsylvaniaBryan DijkhuizenPittsburgh, PA
Is Your Local Walmart Permanently Closing?Joel EisenbergPittsburgh, PA
Seeking New Friends: What Do You Do When You Become Bored With The People In Your Life?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedPittsburgh, PA
Related
3 Roquan Smith replacements for the Chicago Bears in 2023
While there is still half of the 2022 season remaining, there is much reason to be looking forward to the coming offseason. These Chicago Bears are developing more and more of a plan and vision as the days go by, and fans should feel hopeful. The trade deadline has passed...
Robert Griffin III Names His 6 Heisman Front Runners
We're headed into the final quarter of the college football season, and the Heisman Trophy race still looks to be fairly open. Former Heisman winner and current ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III named six players who he deemed frontrunners to lift the prestigious trophy. In perhaps what shouldn't be ...
LSU radio call of game-winning two-point conversion to beat Alabama is incredible
LSU radio broadcaster Chris Blair’s call of the game-winning two-point conversion against Alabama is one to have Death Valley rocking into the night. Mason Taylor, the son of NFL Hall of Famer Jason Taylor, helped LSU score a massive upset over the Alabama Crimson Tide as a freshman. Taylor...
Watch: Aaron Rodgers lost his mind on Packers sideline after brutal redzone turnover (Video)
Aaron Rodgers lost his cool on the sideline in Week 9 after a brutal red zone turnover kept the Packers out of the endzone. We’ve reached the point where saying the Green Bay Packers season hasn’t gone according to plan is a tremendous understatement. Coming into the season,...
Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split
Since they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
Jemele Hill: ‘I care and I’m passionate, but I’m not bothered by people’s opinions of me’
The ESPN alumna who took on Trump opens up about finding her voice and why attempting to keep sports separate from politics and culture is a fool’s errand
College Football Playoff rankings 2022: Projected Week 11 Top 25 after LSU upsets Alabama, Georgia routs Tennessee, Clemson upset
Georgia rolled Tennessee, LSU knocked off Alabama, Clemson got destroyed by Notre Dame and now the Week 11 College Football Playoff rankings are shaken up. Many times, there are ultra-hyped matchups during given weeks of college football that ultimately fail to live up to expectations. We’ve seen that before even earlier this season. But with the hype surrounding Week 10, the week after the first College Football Playoff rankings were released, everything was even better than we could’ve expected.
Lil Wayne Trolls Aaron Rodgers, Packers After Loss in Detroit
The rapper is ready for the 2022 NFL season to be over.
College Football Playoff: 3 teams helped the most by Alabama, Tennessee, Clemson losses
A handful of teams benefit in the College Football Playoff picture with Alabama, Tennessee and Clemson all losing on the road in Week 10. With Alabama, Tennessee and Clemson all suffering road losses in Week 10, those defeats really help a few teams in particular when it comes to the overall College Football Playoff picture.
Watch: Referee interferes with Vikings defender and causes insane TD play (Video)
Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke threw a huge touchdown pass to Curtis Samuel, with an assist from an official who ran into a Minnesota Vikings defender. The Washington Commanders have been on a roll as of late, winning their past three games to bring them back to .500 and two games behind the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants for second-place in the NFC East. They had the chance to make it four in a row with a victory over the 6-1 Minnesota Vikings in Week 9.
Bears fans, NFL media lost it on Twitter after refs screw Bears on missed PI call
The Chicago Bears and Justin Fields got robbed against the Miami Dolphins, and Twitter was not pleased by the official’s blatant and egregious error. Robbery. That’s the one word to describe the Chicago Bears‘ loss to the Miami Dolphins. It also ruined an outstanding performance by Justin Fields.
Commanders fans are furious with Scott Turner’s play-calling vs Vikings
Stop us if you’ve heard this before in 2022, but the Washington Commanders offense is off to a slow start in the first half of a game. A big reason for that? Poor pass protection from the offensive line, a failure to establish the run and suspect play-calling from offensive coordinator Scott Turner.
Alabama Football: Polls punish Crimson Tide after LSU loss
After the overtime loss to LSU, Alabama Football dropped in the traditional polls. It is tempting to suggest the Crimson Tide is unfairly punished in the polls, given it has two SEC, road losses by a total of four points – one coming in overtime and the other on the last play of a game.
Everything Nick Saban said after Alabama’s loss to LSU
Here is what Nick Saban had to say after his Alabama Crimson Tide lost to the LSU Tigers. And with a second loss on the season, Nick Saban’s Alabama Crimson Tide have pretty much been eliminated from any serious College Football Playoff conversations. It was a bold move by...
Odell Beckham Jr. appears to have Cowboys front of mind over Chiefs, other teams
Odell Beckham Jr. mentioned a few teams he’s considering, and the Chiefs were among the notable absentees. With the NFL trade deadline now behind us, the only way teams can upgrade their roster is by signing free agents. This year, Odell Beckham Jr. is the crown jewel in that department.
Monday Night Football Best Anytime TD Scorer Picks for Ravens vs. Saints
The Baltimore Ravens and New Orleans Saints will face-off in Monday Night Football action. If you want a fun bet to wager on, I have a few anytime touchdown scorers for you. All you need for an anytime TD bet to cash, is for the player that you've wagered on to find the end zone. If they score, your bet wins. It's that easy.
Ravens vs. Saints Prediction: Trust Both Offenses to Put Up Points
The Baltimore Ravens and New Orleans Saints will cap off Week 9 of the NFL with a Monday Night Football game at the Caesars Superdome. Despite sitting at 3-5, the Saints are still well in the fight for the top spot in the NFC South. In order to get there, they need to fix their turnovers issue. They rank dead last in the NFL in average turnover margin at -1.1.
Titans vs. Chiefs Best Same Game Parlay Picks for Sunday Night Football
Tonight's Sunday Night Football game might be a blowout, but that doesn't mean we can't have some fun with it and try to win money. I have cooked up a same game parlay for tonight, and I love it quite a bit. Be aware, same game parlays are difficult to cash, so you'll want to bet less than you would on a normal wager.
SkyCam died and it delayed Bills-Jets for over 10 minutes
SkyCam filmed its last play in MetLife on Sunday afternoon. Rest in peace. Delays in some sports are more common than others. Baseball games are delayed by weather all the time, same with motorsports. Then there are sports with weird delays, like unexplained wet courts in the NBA. Save for...
Updated NFC Playoff Picture, NFC Wild Card standings after Packers, Falcons lose
Let’s check the pulse on the NFC Playoff Picture and NFC Wild Card standings after all the chaos that happened in Week 9. Oh, how the mighty have fallen in the NFC. When we look at the NFL Playoff Picture this time of year, Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are usually in the driver’s seat. But as we begin November, the Packers are 3-6 and very much on the outside of the playoff bubble looking in.
FanSided
294K+
Followers
563K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0