Robert Griffin III Names His 6 Heisman Front Runners

We're headed into the final quarter of the college football season, and the Heisman Trophy race still looks to be fairly open. Former Heisman winner and current ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III named six players who he deemed frontrunners to lift the prestigious trophy. In perhaps what shouldn't be ...
Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split

Since  they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
College Football Playoff rankings 2022: Projected Week 11 Top 25 after LSU upsets Alabama, Georgia routs Tennessee, Clemson upset

Georgia rolled Tennessee, LSU knocked off Alabama, Clemson got destroyed by Notre Dame and now the Week 11 College Football Playoff rankings are shaken up. Many times, there are ultra-hyped matchups during given weeks of college football that ultimately fail to live up to expectations. We’ve seen that before even earlier this season. But with the hype surrounding Week 10, the week after the first College Football Playoff rankings were released, everything was even better than we could’ve expected.
Watch: Referee interferes with Vikings defender and causes insane TD play (Video)

Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke threw a huge touchdown pass to Curtis Samuel, with an assist from an official who ran into a Minnesota Vikings defender. The Washington Commanders have been on a roll as of late, winning their past three games to bring them back to .500 and two games behind the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants for second-place in the NFC East. They had the chance to make it four in a row with a victory over the 6-1 Minnesota Vikings in Week 9.
Ravens vs. Saints Prediction: Trust Both Offenses to Put Up Points

The Baltimore Ravens and New Orleans Saints will cap off Week 9 of the NFL with a Monday Night Football game at the Caesars Superdome. Despite sitting at 3-5, the Saints are still well in the fight for the top spot in the NFC South. In order to get there, they need to fix their turnovers issue. They rank dead last in the NFL in average turnover margin at -1.1.
SkyCam died and it delayed Bills-Jets for over 10 minutes

SkyCam filmed its last play in MetLife on Sunday afternoon. Rest in peace. Delays in some sports are more common than others. Baseball games are delayed by weather all the time, same with motorsports. Then there are sports with weird delays, like unexplained wet courts in the NBA. Save for...
Updated NFC Playoff Picture, NFC Wild Card standings after Packers, Falcons lose

Let’s check the pulse on the NFC Playoff Picture and NFC Wild Card standings after all the chaos that happened in Week 9. Oh, how the mighty have fallen in the NFC. When we look at the NFL Playoff Picture this time of year, Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are usually in the driver’s seat. But as we begin November, the Packers are 3-6 and very much on the outside of the playoff bubble looking in.
