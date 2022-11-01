Glenwood gets another shot at Lewis Central

(Glenwood) Glenwood’s last appearance in the dome came in 2016. The Rams are one win away from a return trip to Cedar Falls.

Standing in their way is a familiar nemesis. Top rated and undefeated Lewis Central will host 7-2 Glenwood Friday night in a Class 4A quarterfinal. “We have a good opponent here again in Lewis Central. Really good.” Coach Cory Faust says, “We know the challenge is big, but we are looking forward to another week of football on Friday.”

Glenwood had a halftime lead against the Titans in their regular season meeting. “It’s been an up and down year. Really proud of our guys. They’ve shown a lot of resilience. We’ve had some of the worst luck in injuries during the year and again during the Lewis Central game. Our guys kept coming back and improving and getting better. I’m really proud of them for that and controlling the things they can control.”

Glenwood beat Spencer 38-26 last week to keep their season alive. Tate Mayberry ran for 129 yards and Kayden Anderson threw for 268. Cody Krause caught seven passes for 155 yards. “We were able to slow down Spencer’s really good running attack. That was big. We did give up a couple of big plays, but for the most part we played some really good defense.”

The passing attack has been Glenwood’s ticket so far this season. Anderson has thrown for 2,129 yards and 23 scores. Krause has 860 receiving yards on 34 catches with 9 TD’s. Payton Longmeyer has 33 catches for 490 yards and 7 touchdowns. Renner Bardsley has 24 catches for 330 yards and three scores. “Kayden Anderson’s the quarterback. He’s really accurate, a really good leader and all around athlete. He can create with his legs. Cody Krause we feel like is one of the best players in the state on either side of the ball. When he’s out there we’ve been a lot better. Payton Longmeyer has game changing speed and has made a lot of big plays. Renner Bardsley is really hard to cover. When CJ Carter has been healthy and able to get out there he’s been a good target as well as Casey Godbout.” Faust adds, “Our offensive line has been the unsung hero. Those guys have continued to improve throughout the year. We’ve played a lot of different guys there and it’s a relatively young group.”

Glenwood’s lone losses this season are to #9 Indianola and #1 Lewis Central.