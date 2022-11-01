ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

PHOTOS: Celebrations abound in Richmond as Halloween on Hanover returns

By Kassidy Hammond
WRIC - ABC 8News
 5 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — After taking a COVID-related hiatus, Halloween on Hanover came back with a vengeance in 2022, with thousands of participants returning for the avenue’s iconic trick-or-treating experience.

Homeowners stocked up on all different types of candy to pass out to the thousands of ghouls, witches, superheroes, princesses and more that descended on the event Halloween night.

Some Hanover Avenue homeowners said they start stocking up on candy back in the spring to make sure they have enough for the masses.

“It is incredibly busy. We go through at least 2,500 pieces of candy every year, so we start stocking up on candy in the spring,” Katie Schwieder, who has participated in the festivities for the past eight years, said.

Check out photos of Halloween on Hanover’s 2022 festivities below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mUTAZ_0iuPYRDn00
Halloween on Hanover, Richmond, Oct. 31, 2022 (Photo: Paul Nevadomski/ 8News)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lE3hl_0iuPYRDn00
Halloween on Hanover, Richmond, Oct. 31, 2022 (Photo: Paul Nevadomski/ 8News)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14BXhp_0iuPYRDn00
Halloween on Hanover, Richmond, Oct. 31, 2022 (Photo: Paul Nevadomski/ 8News)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M31Zj_0iuPYRDn00
Halloween on Hanover, Richmond, Oct. 31, 2022 (Photo: Paul Nevadomski/ 8News)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=350Yiw_0iuPYRDn00
Halloween on Hanover, Richmond, Oct. 31, 2022 (Photo: Paul Nevadomski/ 8News)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DPoqY_0iuPYRDn00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14c6a5_0iuPYRDn00
Halloween on Hanover, Richmond, Oct. 31, 2022 (Photo: Paul Nevadomski/ 8News)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fwx1S_0iuPYRDn00
Halloween on Hanover, Richmond, Oct. 31, 2022 (Photo: Paul Nevadomski/ 8News)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29CmxT_0iuPYRDn00
Halloween on Hanover, Richmond, Oct. 31, 2022 (Photo: Paul Nevadomski/ 8News)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32l5XK_0iuPYRDn00
Halloween on Hanover, Richmond, Oct. 31, 2022 (Photo: Paul Nevadomski/ 8News)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eTY30_0iuPYRDn00
Halloween on Hanover, Richmond, Oct. 31, 2022 (Photo: Paul Nevadomski/ 8News)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38s5Z8_0iuPYRDn00
Halloween on Hanover, Richmond, Oct. 31, 2022 (Photo: Paul Nevadomski/ 8News)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0055KL_0iuPYRDn00
Halloween on Hanover, Richmond, Oct. 31, 2022 (Photo: Paul Nevadomski/ 8News)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uLxy1_0iuPYRDn00
Halloween on Hanover, Richmond, Oct. 31, 2022 (Photo: Paul Nevadomski/ 8News)
