James Keith Oxley Memorial Bridge Dedicated
A ceremony was held Saturday morning to dedicate the newly constructed Elm Street bridge to James Keith Oxley. Oxley grew up in the 5th Ward and gave his life for his country, at the age of 21, in the battle of Quang Tri Province. According to the Historic Downtown Bradford...
2,500 Coats Will be Passed Out at the Veterans Day Parade this Saturday
Bookwell Travel, Ocean State Job Lot, Erie Sports Center, the Veteran's Miracle Center, and Electronic Merchant Systems will be donating 2,500 winter jackets to veterans and active military members on Saturday. The coats will be given out after the annual Veteran's Parade around 10:15 a.m. The parade gets underway at...
Little Valley Man Arrested on PA Warrant
A Little Valley man was arrested on a Pennsylvania warrant in Salamanca Friday. Salamanca Police arrested 32-year-old Jacob G. Winship on a fugitive of just warrant issued from Warren County, Pa. Winship was additionally charged with three counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was held pending extradition.
Firearm brandished at Amish buggy in Crawford County
Children lost in woods found by Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office, brought home
City Gets $225,000 From State for Third Ward Project
Bradford is getting almost a quarter of a million dollars for renovations in the Third Ward. Governor Tom Wolf announced the $225,000 award from the Neighborhood Assistance Program yesterday. It will be used for work including addressing blight, improving homes, and creating new homes along the West Washington Street corridor.
Police: Man Points Pistol at Teen Girl in Amish Buggy
ROME TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police are asking the public for information on an incident in which an unknown man pointed a pistol at a teen girl in Amish buggy on Wednesday afternoon in Rome Township. Corry-based State Police say the incident occurred around 1:44 p.m. on Wednesday,...
Chautauqua County K-9 finds missing children lost in woods
Venango County Commissioners Pass Resolution in Support of Operation Green Light for Veterans
FRANKLIN, Pa.(EYT) – County Commissioners Mike Dulaney, Sam Breene, and Albert “Chip” Abramovic passed a resolution in support of Operation Green Light for Veterans at the Venango County Commission’s board meeting on Tuesday night. (Pictured above: Commissioner Samuel H. Breene conducts the Venango County Commission Board...
Erie Humane Society going the extra mile to rehab dog believed to be hit by a car
Community Shelter Services to Build Tiny Homes for Homeless Families
Community Shelter Services is planning to build tiny homes for families who have nowhere else to go. The organization just received $15,000 to build its first tiny home outside of the West 17th Street shelter. The 10 feet by 14 feet homes are expected to be similar to the ones...
Body found in Lawrence County; police investigating
State police in New Castle are investigating after a man was found dead along a Lawrence County road. Joseph Detello, 40, of Meadville, was found along Young Road in Slippery Rock Township Thursday afternoon, according to a police report. He was found by a passerby who stopped to assist when...
Bradford Chamber Starts Homeless Task Force
The Bradford Area Chamber of Commerce is starting a Homeless Task Force. The chamber will facilitate a group of community stakeholders to come together and explore a multi-system approach to combat this issue. The chamber will also be sending an electronic survey out to its members asking our businesses more...
Two illegal dispensaries busted in Jamestown, NY
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Two businesses recently were shuttered by the city of Jamestown after allegedly dispensing cannabis illegally. The city announced that it shut down a business at 214 Fairmount Ave. and another at 29 N. Main St. Neither business had a license to sell cannabis from the New York State Office of Cannabis Management. Both […]
Dog being rehabbed in Erie after losing use of back legs, tail
Troopers Looking for Man who Used Pistol to Threaten Girl in Horse and Buggy in Crawford County
Pennsylvania State Police are asking for help to track down the suspect who used a pistol to threaten a juvenile on a horse and buggy Thursday. It happened in the 20500 block of Fish Flats Rd. near Whitney Rd. in Rome Township around 1:44 p.m. A truck was following the...
UPMC welcomes new endocrinologist to Coudersport
Coudersport, Pa. — Patients of UPMC Cole can now receive endocrine care in person. Ashima Mittal, M.D., is the latest doctor to join UPMC Cole. Before the arrival of Dr. Mittal, UPMC Cole only offered endocrine care through telehealth sessions with doctors in Pittsburgh. Lori Gross, director of Operations for UPMC Cole, explained: “Endocrinologists like Dr. Mittal use diagnostic tests, such as thyroid ultrasound and biopsy, nuclear medicine scans, bone...
Vehicle Struck While Backing Into Driveway in Plum Township
PLUM TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police responded to a two-vehicle collision in Plum Township on Saturday afternoon. According to police, the crash occurred at 2:54 p.m. on Saturday, October 29, on Meadville Road in Plum Township, Venango County. Police say 66-year-old Joseph D. Gionti, of Titusville, was...
McKean County Non-Profit Receives Grant
CARE for Children Receives Grant from Renodin Foundation. Bradford, PA – The Dr. Lyle F. Renodin Foundation, a Ministry of the Franciscan Sisters of Allegany, New York, has donated $3,000 to CARE for Children/Safe Kids Pennsylvania – McKean County Partnership to purchase mini cribs, mattresses and crib sheets to ensure a safe sleep environment for young children.
