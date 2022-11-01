Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Braun Strowman Defeats Omos at WWE Crown Jewel
Two of WWE's biggest superstars locked horns at WWE Crown Jewel. Braun Strowman and Omos clashed for the first time in front of a packed Saudi Arabian crowd, with Strowman especially rallying the fans in attendance. The match began methodical, with the two men testing each other's strength. Omos took the advantage early, forcing Strowman into the corner and Irish whipping him to the opposite side. Color commentator described Omos's dominance as "one-way traffic" to open the contest. From there, Omos mixed in a big boot and a kick to the ribs before Strowman gained control with a series of strikes.
ComicBook
WWE Releases Logan Paul's Wild Video of Putting Roman Reigns Through a Table at Crown Jewel
WWE Crown Jewel is officially in the books, and WWE brought the event to a close with a wild match between Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Logan Paul. During the match, several memorable moments come to mind, but one was perhaps the most memorable, which included Logan Paul hopping up on the top rope and hitting a Frog Splash on Roman Reigns, who was laying on the table. That's a big spot in and of itself, but Paul decided to take a video of it while he was hitting the move, all the way down to when he hit Reigns and shattered the announce table, and now WWE's released the video, which you can watch below.
ComicBook
Brock Lesnar Escapes Crown Jewel With a Win Over Bobby Lashley
Brock Lesnar narrowly escaped Crown Jewel with a victory over Bobby Lashley, overcoming an offensive assault to score a quick pin on Saturday. Lashley took an immediate advantage over Lensar, attacking Lesnar's leg outside the ring before the match officially began, then hitting him with four consecutive Spears both in and out of the ring. Lesnar managed to counter a Hurt Lock attempt, then delivered multiple suplexes and an F-5 despite only having one good leg.
ComicBook
WWE Crown Jewel: Bianca Belair Once Again Retains the Raw Women's Championship Against Bayley
Bianca Belair once again retained her Raw Women's Championship against Bayley at Crown Jewel on Saturday in a Last Woman Standing Match. "The EST" was able to keep Bayley down for a 10 count by trapping her in between a ladder and jamming it into one of the corners of the ring, leaving Bayley stuck as the referee made the 10 count. Her title reign is now up to 217 days with nine successful defenses.
ComicBook
Roman Reigns Defeats Logan Paul at WWE Crown Jewel, Jake Paul Takes Out The Usos
WWE delivered some stellar matches at Crown Jewel, but it saved one of the most surprising matches for last, as the match between Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Logan Paul was set for the main event. Reigns and Paul have gone back and forth over the past few weeks at press conferences and over social media, but it was finally time for them to meet one on one in the ring, and it was chaos from beginning to end. Reigns didn't take Paul seriously at first, and that nearly cost him his Championships, as Logan pulled out everything he had, and even got some help from his friends and his brother Jake Paul. The Bloodline would also help Reigns, and Roman was able to take Logan down in the chaos and retain his Title.
ComicBook
WWE Crown Jewel: New WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Crowned
Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky won back the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships at Crown Jewel on Saturday thanks to interference from Nikki Cross. The end of the match saw Bliss go to the top rope to attempt Twisted Bliss, only for Cross to suddenly appear and attack her from behind. She then nailed a hanging neckbreaker and slid out of the ring before the referee could see, giving the heels the chance to score the pin. The loss gives Bliss and Asuka the shortest reign in the title's history at a mere five days.
ComicBook
WWE Crown Royal: Fans Applaud Logan Paul For Roman Reigns Match
WWE's Tribal Chief has taken on more opponents than we can count when it comes to defending both the World Heavyweight Championship and the Universal Championship belts, though none might have been quite as famous outside of the ring as Logan Paul. The Youtuber has made a name for himself not only online, but also by becoming a professional boxer, joining World Wrestling Entertainment recently, and showing his stuff. Now, fans are wrapping their heads around Crown Jewel's main event of the night.
ComicBook
Shayna Baszler's Vicious Attack Leaves Natalya Bleeding on WWE SmackDown
Last week Shayna Baszler attacked Natalya backstage after Natalya approached Ronda Rousey, and this week the two were set to clash one on one on WWE SmackDown. Baszler has started to look like her old self, and Ronda Rousey has only sped that return up. Rousey was by Baszler's side tonight for her match against Natalya, and while Baszler got the win, that wasn't enough for Rousey, who got Baszler to attack her former Tag partner after the match. As you can see in the video below, Baszler would deliver a knee to Natalya's face, and Natalya's nose was bleeding quite a bit after, so much so that she had a towel covering it and when she went to hold her nose she got some blood in her hair.
ComicBook
WWE Survivor Series WarGames: Building a Team to Challenge Roman Reigns and The Bloodline
WWE's final pay-per-view of 2022, Survivor Series WarGames, is set for Nov. 26 at the TD Garden in Boston. While no matches have been confirmed for the event, WWE has already announced the show will have a Men's and Women's WarGames match, bringing WCW's iconic double-ringed cage match to the main roster after being a staple of NXT's annual schedule since 2017. The poster for the show dropped on Sunday with the members of The Bloodline all featured, indicating WWE's most dominant faction will be involved in the show's main event. But who should join forces to take them on? Let's take a closer look at the possible candidates.
ComicBook
Report: WWE Has Plan for Roman Reigns to Lose the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship
Roman Reigns' WWE world championship reign will officially hit 800 consecutive days this week, having successfully defended his title against Logan Paul at Crown Jewel on Saturday in Riyadh. WWE has just one pay-per-view left for the rest of 2022, Survivor Series: WarGames, scheduled for Thanksgiving Weekend. Many assume Reigns and The Bloodline will be involved in one of the WarGames matches and won't defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship again until the Royal Rumble in January, which will likely carry over into WWE's plans for WrestleMania 39.
ComicBook
Latest Update on WWE Looking to Bring Back an Impact Wrestling Star
WWE is reportedly looking to bring back yet another star that was released during the final years of the Vince McMahon regime, but nothing has been set in stone as of yet. Both PWInsider and WrestleVotes reported last month that Green was on her way out of Impact Wrestling and that WWE was looking to sign her to a new contract. But Fightful Select's new report on Sunday indicated that while WWE is interested in signing her, no formal deal has been offered.
ComicBook
Watch: Bray Wyatt Breaks Character After Cameras Stop Rolling at WWE Crown Jewel 2022
Bray Wyatt is notorious for staying in-character while making public appearances for the WWE. He rarely conducts interviews, isn't often seen in public and, in the few cases where he will talk to reporters or interact with fans, he'll tend to stay in character. Some of the interviews he did with local media while still in his Firefly Fun House persona certainly come to mind. But after his promo and interaction with Uncle Howdy at Crown Jewel on Saturday, a video of Wyatt interacting with fans as he made his way backstage popped up online showing him (mostly) break character.
ComicBook
Jeff Jarrett Explains How He Wound Up in AEW
Jeff Jarrett made his surprise AEW debut on this past week's AEW Dynamite, attacking Darby Allin with a guitar before aligning himself with Jay Lethal's crew. All Elite Wrestling then announced Jarrett was joining the promotion in a front-office capacity as its Director of Business Development. While fans were amazed by the fact Jarrett was able to work for GCW, the NWA, WWE, Jim Crockett Promotions (in its one-night return for the Ric Flair's Last Match event) and AEW all in a single year, "Double J" appeared on his My World podcast to explain how his arrival in AEW happened.
ComicBook
Wrestlers Poke Fun at Braun Strowman After His Latest Inflammatory Comments
Braun Strowman took to Twitter on Sunday morning and decided to take shots at the rest of the pro wrestling industry. While talking about the match he had with Omos at Crown Jewel on Saturday, "The Monster of All Monsters" wrote, "Holy hell @TheGiantOmos can you believe we got 47 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ and reminded the people that no one cares about all these floppy floppers. Giants and Monster > flippy flipper bag your grocery's at @kroger #AirportTest #SizeIsThePrize #SwoleIsTheGoal."
ComicBook
Jake Paul's Potential Future in WWE Teased
Jake Paul made his WWE debut this weekend, serving as Logan Paul's backup for his main event match against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Logan was on the losing end of the match (and suffered multiple injuries in the process), but not before Jake nailed both of the Usos with knockout punches. The YouTube star and boxer talked with SecondsOut after the match and teased the idea of continuing to perform in WWE just like his brother, claiming both would become champions.
ComicBook
Crown Jewel: WWE Reveals SmackDown's Jey Uso Possibly Injured
The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos put their Championships on the line at Crown Jewel against the Brawling Brutes, but before the match even started WWE dropped some big news. Michael Cole revealed that Jey Uso believes he has a broken wrist, and that the injury occurred during the European Tour. He is set to get an MRI on Monday to get a clear picture of the injury, but he wasn't about to let their Title reign get cut short, so he bandaged it up as best he could to compete in the match at Crown Jewel.
ComicBook
Plans For Kenny Omega and Young Bucks's AEW Return Reportedly Revealed
For the first time in AEW history, not a single member of The Elite is on television. Cody Rhodes departed for WWE earlier this year, "Hangman" Adam Page suffered an injury in his title match against AEW World Champion Jon Moxley two weeks ago, and the trio of Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks have been absent since AEW All Out. Omega and the Bucks were suspended for their involvement in a backstage fight with CM Punk, and have remained away from AEW for the past two months due to a third-party investigation into what went down during the locker room altercation.
Comments / 0