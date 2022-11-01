ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SEMA Show returns for 2022 as the annual epicenter of automotive business, trends and culture

The Show features thousands of new products, OEM debuts, hundreds of custom vehicle builds, interactive experiences, demonstrations and more. The annual Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Show opened this morning, officially kicking off with an industry breakfast highlighting the hottest new products and vehicles and a keynote address by entrepreneur, rally driver and YouTube star Ken Block. The SEMA Show, featuring more than 1,900 exhibiting companies and nearly 65,000 buyers, runs through November 4 and covers all four Las Vegas Convention Center halls.
Nissan/NISMO unveils the Nissan Z GT4 at the 2022 SEMA Show

LAS VEGAS – Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. and Nissan Motorsports and Customizing Co., Ltd. (NMC) today unveiled for the first time to the public, the Nissan Z GT4*, based on the all-new Nissan Z, at the 2022 SEMA show in Las Vegas, Nevada. Additional information about Nissan's global GT4 program was also revealed by Michael Carcamo, global program director, sports cars, Nissan Motor Co. Ltd.
2023 Toyota GR86 Cup Car

Toyota Gives SEMA Show Attendees a Look at its New GR86 Cup Car. Earlier this Year, Toyota Gazoo Racing North America (TGRNA) Announced the All-New Single Make Toyota GR Cup Race Series Featuring the GR86, and Racing Kicks Off in 2023. As expected, Toyota once again powers into Las Vegas...
