Mercedes-AMG GT 53 Coming With C63's 671-HP Hybrid Four-Pot
The current generation of the Mercedes-AMG GT, with its 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8, has officially been killed off, but its replacement is on the way with hybrid power. Yes, there will still be a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 version, but the rumor is that a hybrid S E Performance version will come with as much as 843 horsepower. While Mercedes is embracing electrification in its new high-performance AMGs, the German automaker will keep the V8 alive for as long as possible. We've spotted this range-topping 63 model out testing on a few occasions, but we haven't yet seen the "entry-level" 53 model - until now.
conceptcarz.com
Pinnacles of motorsport meet the pinnacle of hypercars: F1 champions Emerson Fittipaldi, Jenson Button and the Lotus Evija hypercar come together
• Two race legends drive Evija on the iconic Hethel test track. •'The next level of performance for hypercars' – Emerson. Two of the most famous names in Formula 1 have been behind the wheel of the stunning Lotus Evija all-electric hypercar during one amazing week at Hethel. Emerson...
hypebeast.com
Ferrari Unveils Its 2023 Le Mans 499P Hypercar
Ferrari has officially unveiled its all-new 499P LMH (Le Mans Hypercar) prototype set to compete in the 2023 World Endurance Championship (WEC). The name 499P follows a naming tradition dating back to Ferrari’s early days whereby the 499 represents the displacement of its six-cylinder engine in cubic centimeters and the “P” stands for prototype.
insideevs.com
Watch Xpeng VTOL Flying Electric Car Successfully Complete First Flight
The arrival of commercially viable flying cars has been erroneously foretold countless times before over the course of the last century, but in recent years, with the popularization of electric vehicles, the idea that we will travel around like the Jetsons in the foreseeable future seems to be gaining traction again. Companies dedicated to providing such a product are now popping up, and other companies like China’s Xpeng are also looking allocating resources for this.
Top Speed
This Mercury XM Turnpike Cruiser Concept Is A True Piece Of Automotive History
In today’s world of cars, there are few that are truly elegant. While there are many that are beautiful and impressive, the level of elegance found in classic cars is almost nowhere to be seen today. It is no wonder why classic cars have retained their value, especially when they were unique even for the time. Some of these cars, when they come to the auction, offer a slice of old-school comfort and luxury while showing how eccentric brands once were. If you want something truly unique though, an antique classic car is guaranteed to impress, even when it comes from unlikely sources - like Mercury XM Turnpike Cruiser coming for sale through Mecum Auto Auction.
topgear.com
These two widebody VW buses want to steal the show at SEMA 2022
Kenny Pfitzer Designs has unveiled its Southern Californian-inspired Vegas offerings. Like?. Skip 14 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Kenny Pfitzer Designs is hoping to steal the show at SEMA with two custom-built widebody VW vans, designed in collaboration...
Carscoops
Quirky Skoda Yeti Pickup Exists In One-Off Prototype Form
Skoda issued a press release celebrating the lesser-known versions of the now-discontinued Yeti (2009-2017). Among them is the Yeti Pickup, a never-before-seen prototype that never reached production but has a quite interesting spec. Skoda built the Yeti Pickup in 2012-2013, combining elements from two production vehicles. The front end comes...
NBC Miami
Ford Unveils 2023 Escape to Sell Alongside Bronco Sport in Highly Competitive Compact SUV Segment
Ford Motor is updating its popular Escape as part of a two-pronged sales strategy alongside the newer, more rugged Bronco Sport. The starting price for the 2023 Escape ranges from roughly $29,000 for an entry-level model to $40,000 for a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle. The goal is to differentiate the...
heshmore.com
Stellantis to mass produce hydrogen-powered Peugeot, Citroën and Opel light commercial vehicles
Stellantis to mass produce hydrogen-powered Peugeot, Citroën and Opel light commercial vehicles. New investment at Hordain is scaling up production of the Peugeot Expert, Citroën Jumpy and Opel Vivaro fuel cell light commercial vehicles to an industrial level. From 2024, the site will have a production capacity of...
torquenews.com
Honda Offers Sneak Peek At All-New 2023 Accord - Images and Info Here
The American-made Honda Accord enters a new era. Here’s what Honda says we can look forward to. Honda’s Accord is about to enter its 11th generation in 2023. The all-new Accord will feature many upgrades to ensure it remains one of the top-selling American-made vehicles. The Accord will...
Only 1 Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV) Has an Electric Driving Range Over 60 Miles
Choosing the right plug-in hybrid can be a difficult situation as they grow in popularity. Here is the only plug-in hybrid (PHEV) with an electric driving range of over 60 miles. The post Only 1 Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV) Has an Electric Driving Range Over 60 Miles appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
This Wild Porsche 911 GT3’s Secret Is a Subaru WRX Engine In the Back
The GT3 remains boxer-powered, but with an altogether different character courtesy of Subaru.
conceptcarz.com
Toyota And Lexus Announce Associated Accessory Products at SEMA Show
Toyota and Lexus Customers Will Have More Upgrade Options Available Directly Through the Dealer. Toyota and Lexus today announced a new Associated Accessory Products (AAP) program at the 2022 SEMA Show. The new program will bring third-party accessory brands into the vehicle purchase process to broaden and streamline the ways customers can accessorize their Toyota and Lexus vehicles at the point of purchase.
conceptcarz.com
2022 Toyota Ultimate Overlanding Sequoia TRD Off-Road Concept
Https://pressroom.toyota.com/toyota-and-4wd-toyota-owner-media-show-off-the-ultimate-overlanding-sequoia-trd-off-road-concept-at-2022-sema-show/. The Publisher of '4WD Toyota Owner Magazine' Took a 2023 Toyota Sequoia Limited TRD Off-Road SUV and Created its Interpretation of the Best Backwoods Explorer. Joining Toyota at the 2022 SEMA Show, the experts at 4WD Toyota Owner Media, publisher of '4WD Toyota Owner Magazine,' are highly experienced off-road...
MotorAuthority
Nissan Z GT4 race car debuts at SEMA show
A new generation of Nissan's Z sports car arrived for 2023, and, just as it did for the predecessor model, Nissan has built a racing version to GT4 specifications. The new Z GT4 made its formal debut on Wednesday at the 2022 SEMA show in Las Vegas, following a previous showing in September, as well as in April during a 24-hour race in Japan, though Nissan didn't let on what the car actually was at that time.
Meet Apollo, a New 295-Foot Explorer Concept With a Huge, Full-Beam Observation Lounge
There’s no mistaking the centerpiece of Gresham Yacht Design’s latest concept. The 295-foot explorer yacht, known as Apollo, features a giant viewing platform amidships that immediately catches your eye. Described as “the jewel of the superyacht,” it will provide seafarers with breathtaking vistas while cruising the world’s oceans, according to the UK studio.
1 Hyundai SUV Ranks Among Consumer Reports’ Top-Rated Hybrid Vehicles
Here's a look at the one hybrid Hyundai SUV that appears on Consumer Reports' recent list of top-rated hybrid vehicles: the Hyundai Tucson Hybrid. The post 1 Hyundai SUV Ranks Among Consumer Reports’ Top-Rated Hybrid Vehicles appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
AOL Corp
Elon Musk has reportedly added a new $78 million jet to his growing fleet of private planes. Take a look inside a Gulfstream G700, which can be designed with a luxury suite and spacious bathroom.
Elon Musk recently bought a Gulfstream G700, according to Austonia. Musk's new jet is expected to replace his Gulfstream G650ER. Musk currently owns four jets, including three Gulstream and one Dassault aircrafts. Elon Musk, the richest person in the world, is a big fan of private jets — and he...
conceptcarz.com
McLaren Automotive and Castore unveil the Black Edition Sportwear Range
Premium sportswear company Castore and luxury supercar maker McLaren Automotive have strengthened their collaboration with the launch of the all-new Black Edition collection - an innovative sportwear range inspired by McLaren's ground-breaking, lightweight supercars - in which functionality meets performance. This contemporary collection includes a range of men's and women's...
insideevs.com
Electric Bike Maker Kakuka Introduces The Rampage Fat-Tire E-Bike
This futuristic, rugged electric bike comes to us from Kakuka, a China-based e-bike maker that's a newcomer to the scene. Despite its fledgling status, this hasn't stopped the brand from releasing a radically styled e-bike with the equally bold claim of enabling riders to "rampage their way into the future." Sure, the Kakuka Rampage looks futuristic, but does it have the goods to back it up? Let's take a closer look.
