Carscoops
Bentley Continental GT Convertible Mulliner Riviera Collection Is Designed For The Yacht Club Crowd
Bentley owners likely own a yacht or two, so it comes as little surprise the company has introduced the nautical-themed Mulliner Riviera Collection. Designed to “celebrate the elegant world of the yachting industry,” the Mulliner Riviera Collection is based on the Continental GT Convertible and will be available exclusively through Bentley Monaco.
MotorAuthority
2023 Porsche 718 Cayman and Boxster lineup add Style Editions
Porsche has an answer for those who want something different in the Porsche 718 lineup, but it's not the upcoming 2023 Porsche 718 Spyder RS. On Tuesday, the 2023 Porsche 718 Cayman Style Edition and 718 Boxster Style Edition were announced with an available vibrant and eye-catching finish. The Style...
Top Speed
The 400-horsepower Porsche 911 964 By Theon Design Is What Dreams Are Made Of
You know a supercar is exceptional when it takes your breath away before you even lay your eyes on it. That's precisely the case with the Porsche 911 964, built by Theon Design. Theon Design's resto-modded Porsche 911 964 is a thing of beauty and engineering. And, while Theon Design may not be as well-known in hand-built, personalized resto-mod Porsche 911s such as Singer, the UK-based company's work is no less outstanding. Its most recent work, the CHI001 964, for instance, is a stripped-down car that was completely fixed up for a customer in Chile. The engine's power is now transmitted exclusively to the rear wheels via a six-speed manual transmission. That's right; this beautiful beast is now a rear-wheel-drive car! And, to top it all off, the six-speed manual transmission features a limited-slip differential. As a result, this car looks fast even when standing still. Here's what makes it so unique.
Bentley's Mulliner Riviera Collection Is Drop-Top Perfection For Monaco's Elite
Don't you hate it when you can't decide which car to use for the short commute between your upmarket flat in Monaco and your multi-million-dollar yacht? It's an issue we've been struggling with for years, but now Bentley has come up with a solution via its Mulliner department. The British...
2023 Chevrolet Corvette vs. Toyota GR Supra: Which Sports Car Is Quicker to 60 MPH?
The 2023 Chevrolet C8 Corvette is quite the street performer, but so is the Toyota GR Supra. Check out which sports car is quicker to 60 mph. The post 2023 Chevrolet Corvette vs. Toyota GR Supra: Which Sports Car Is Quicker to 60 MPH? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
How Much Does a Fully Loaded 2023 Jeep Grand Wagoneer Cost?
The 2023 Jeep Grand Wagoneer Series III Obsidian is the most expensive. Here's its price and what you'll get for your money. The post How Much Does a Fully Loaded 2023 Jeep Grand Wagoneer Cost? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
techeblog.com
Extremely Rare Maserati MC12 Versione Corse Could be Yours for the Right Price
A limited-production series of vehicles was developed by Maserati in 2006 for private customers seeking the ultimate track experience. This extremely rare Maserati MC12 Versione Corse was one of the and it could be yours for the right price. Based on the MC12 GT1 race car, this track-only supercar is powered by a mid-mounted 6.0L V12 engine making 744 hp and 546 lb-ft of torque, mated to a 6-speed sequential semi-automatic paddle-shift gearbox, enabling it to hit 124 mph in just 6.4-seconds.
Road & Track
Watch a Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS Battle a GT4 MR on the Nürburgring
When two titans get together on the Nürburgring, everyone wins. At least, that's how we feel after watching a Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS and a Cayman GT4 modified by Manthey Racing battle it out on the Green Hell. The former is Porsche's first and only mid-engine RS car,...
3 Midsize SUVs With the Best Value Retention
Find out which three midsize SUVs manage to hold their value long term better than any other model in their class. The post 3 Midsize SUVs With the Best Value Retention appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
Drag Race: Lamborghini Urus Vs. Audi TT-RS, Porsche Cayman GT4, And Volkswagen Golf R
Mat Watson and his team from ‘Carwow’ pit four very different vehicles against each other on the drag strip. The mix included a Lamborghini Urus, a Porsche Cayman GT4, an Audi TT-RS, and a Volkswagen Golf R. With the difference in size, shape, weight, and engine capacities, the race is quite unpredictable.
Top Speed
Top 10 Bikes For A Cross-Country Road Trip
It is a great debate in the motorcycle world. Do you ride or trailer your bike to events? Traditionalists argue that the point of owning a motorcycle is to ride it, not trailer it. However, modern practical riders know that not all bikes perform well on long rides. The last thing you want is to arrive at your destination event too sore and tired to enjoy it. That is why large touring motorcycles exist. These bikes excel at making long-distance travel an enjoyable experience. So, head out on your next great adventure with one of these ten motorcycles that are perfect for a cross-country road trip.
We Finally Have A Tesla Cybertruck Production Date
Tesla fans can start sending fan mail to the writers of The Simpsons. Less than 24 hours after the premier of the show's famous Halloween annual Treehouse of Horror special, which features a Cybertruck, the long-awaited EV truck now has a realistic production start date. Last week, Musk confirmed that...
conceptcarz.com
Toyota And Lexus Announce Associated Accessory Products at SEMA Show
Toyota and Lexus Customers Will Have More Upgrade Options Available Directly Through the Dealer. Toyota and Lexus today announced a new Associated Accessory Products (AAP) program at the 2022 SEMA Show. The new program will bring third-party accessory brands into the vehicle purchase process to broaden and streamline the ways customers can accessorize their Toyota and Lexus vehicles at the point of purchase.
conceptcarz.com
2022 Toyota Ultimate Overlanding Sequoia TRD Off-Road Concept
Https://pressroom.toyota.com/toyota-and-4wd-toyota-owner-media-show-off-the-ultimate-overlanding-sequoia-trd-off-road-concept-at-2022-sema-show/. The Publisher of '4WD Toyota Owner Magazine' Took a 2023 Toyota Sequoia Limited TRD Off-Road SUV and Created its Interpretation of the Best Backwoods Explorer. Joining Toyota at the 2022 SEMA Show, the experts at 4WD Toyota Owner Media, publisher of '4WD Toyota Owner Magazine,' are highly experienced off-road...
torquenews.com
The Most Reliable Toyota Ever Made
Are you looking for the cheapest, most reliable, easiest to fix, and practical used Toyota ever made? Would you believe that it’s a Toyota Echo BMW?! Find out now just what this is all about from a Toyota mechanic who has an interesting car in his garage that he recommends for anyone struggling to get through these tough days of inflated car prices and the rising cost of gasoline.
MotorAuthority
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE arrives in US for $76,050
Mercedes-Benz is expanding its electric lineup at U.S. dealerships at a rapid rate. The latest addition is the 2023 EQE electric sedan. On Tuesday, the German automaker announced the 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE will cost $76,050 (including destination) as it rolls into U.S. dealers. That price applies to the base rear-wheel-drive...
Carscoops
1993 VW Golf “Rallye” Prototype Is A WRC Homologation Special That Never Reached Production
Volkswagen brought a number of concepts to SEMA 2022 but the one that caught our eye is the older of the bunch. The VW Golf MK3 “Rallye” is a forgotten hot hatch prototype developed in the early ’90s as a feasibility study for the automaker’s potential involvement in the WRC. The project was shelved but the concept of the homologation special exists and it’s fully functional.
Top Speed
Can A Tuned Audi TT RS Keep Pace With A GT-R Godzilla And An AMG GTS In A Race?
A drag race between high-performance vehicles is bound to be interesting, but what happens when you throw in an unlikely adversary into the mix? YouTube channel Sam CarLegion has gathered a 2018 Nissan GT-R, Mercedes AMG GTS, and a seemingly overmatched but tuned Audi TT-RS to find out. All three are known to be amazing platforms for high-horsepower builds. The GT-R has shown it can destroy supercars like the Ferrari SF90 when horsepower is matched, and the Merc packs a twin-turbo V-8 from AMG. Regardless, the Audi TT has always been a pocket rocket capable of overachieving.
conceptcarz.com
New Products and Sustainability Highlight Brembo Exhibit at AAPEX 2022
Brembo Product Strategy, Prime, Beyond EV Kit, Brembo Calipers X-Style, and Greenance Kit Concept on Display. Brembo, the world leader and acknowledged innovator of brake technology, is displaying their full line-up of aftermarket brake components at the AAPEX Show this week, in booth A2471, being held at the Venetian Expo, Nov. 1-3. Brembo introduces new portfolio groupings and products at AAPEX:
conceptcarz.com
2023 Ford Ranger Raptor
Ford's Next-Generation Ranger Raptor Ready to Tackle Tough Terrain of Punishing Baja 1000. •Next-Generation race-prepped Ranger Raptor1 to take on SCORE International Baja 1000 race in November. •Ranger is a global icon for Ford and competing at the Baja 1000 with the Next-Gen Ranger Raptor showcases Ford's commitment to racing...
