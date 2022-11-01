You know a supercar is exceptional when it takes your breath away before you even lay your eyes on it. That's precisely the case with the Porsche 911 964, built by Theon Design. Theon Design's resto-modded Porsche 911 964 is a thing of beauty and engineering. And, while Theon Design may not be as well-known in hand-built, personalized resto-mod Porsche 911s such as Singer, the UK-based company's work is no less outstanding. Its most recent work, the CHI001 964, for instance, is a stripped-down car that was completely fixed up for a customer in Chile. The engine's power is now transmitted exclusively to the rear wheels via a six-speed manual transmission. That's right; this beautiful beast is now a rear-wheel-drive car! And, to top it all off, the six-speed manual transmission features a limited-slip differential. As a result, this car looks fast even when standing still. Here's what makes it so unique.

14 DAYS AGO