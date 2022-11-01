Read full article on original website
conceptcarz.com
Monaghan Bros. joins Isuzu UK dealer network
• Monaghan Bros. appointed as of 1st November 2022. •Addition of new dealer brings the total of Isuzu UK dealers to 108. •Newest dealer in the network will increase sales and aftersales coverage across Northern Ireland. Isuzu UK is pleased to announce the addition of Monaghan Bros. to its dealer...
conceptcarz.com
McLaren Automotive and Castore unveil the Black Edition Sportwear Range
Premium sportswear company Castore and luxury supercar maker McLaren Automotive have strengthened their collaboration with the launch of the all-new Black Edition collection - an innovative sportwear range inspired by McLaren's ground-breaking, lightweight supercars - in which functionality meets performance. This contemporary collection includes a range of men's and women's...
conceptcarz.com
Maserati drives the city
Maserati hosts an audacious and exclusive evening at Sessions Arts Club with special performance by leading singer-songwriter Griff. On 1st November, Maserati welcomed guests to the renowned Sessions Arts Club - an urban sanctuary that sits in the old judges' dining room at Sessions House - in Clerkenwell, London, to celebrate the imminent UK launch of its new Grecale luxury SUV.
laptopmag.com
3 Android apps are stealing banking info via screen recording — remove them ASAP before you're next
In case you missed it, cybersecurity firm ThreatFabric published a report last Friday regarding its discovery of five malicious Google Play apps masquerading as legitimate services, including finance tracking and calculating taxes. The quintet of apps fall under two relatively new malware families: Vultur and Sharkbot. And yes, they're every...
Android Authority
Heavy Google searchers just got a great new Chrome feature
A new Chrome feature will eliminate the need to go back and forth between websites and search results. Google has released a few new features for its Chrome browser. The latest version of Chrome puts your search results in a convenient side panel. Google also announced a price tracking feature...
conceptcarz.com
Toyota Brings Overlanding From Down Under to Its SEMA Display
Three Exotic Toyota Builds from Australia's Patriot Campers Give Show Attendees a Glimpse into Aussie Off-Roading and Overlanding Fun. When Justin Montesalvo – director of Patriot Campers, based in the gorgeous Gold Coast, Queensland, area of Australia – visited the SEMA Show, he came away inspired by the scale of the builds he saw at North America's premier automotive aftermarket exhibition.
Phone Arena
You can now play Android games on your Windows PC in the US
Back in 2021, Google told the world that it plans to make Android games playable on Windows. This wasn’t surprising, as rumors and talks about it have been circulating around the interweb for years. At the beginning of this year the first beta of the Play Games for Windows...
TechRadar
Patreon launches unlimited ad-free video hosting
Patreon has officially rolled out its native video hosting platform - a year after it was first revealed. Patreon Video is designed to give content creators more control over their output and help increase fan engagement. And according to the popular membership platform, “Patreon Video is the first video product...
conceptcarz.com
Volvo Car USA reports sales of 9,478 cars in October
Volvo Car USA reported sales of 9,478 cars in October, up 8.9 percent compared with the same month last year. The underlying demand for the company's cars remains strong, especially for its Recharge models (EVs and PHEVs). The company's Recharge models represented 26.7 percent of total October sales with 49.9...
TechRadar
Google launches Play Games in the US and other countries for Windows 11
After launching a beta in 2021, Google has announced a further rollout of the Play Games app for Windows 11, which lets you download and play a bunch of Android games on your tablet or PC. While you can download Android apps through the Microsoft Store in Windows 11 thanks...
conceptcarz.com
Toyota And Lexus Announce Associated Accessory Products at SEMA Show
Toyota and Lexus Customers Will Have More Upgrade Options Available Directly Through the Dealer. Toyota and Lexus today announced a new Associated Accessory Products (AAP) program at the 2022 SEMA Show. The new program will bring third-party accessory brands into the vehicle purchase process to broaden and streamline the ways customers can accessorize their Toyota and Lexus vehicles at the point of purchase.
conceptcarz.com
2023 Toyota GR Corolla Named Official Pace Car for National Championships at Laguna Seca
The National Auto Sport Association (NASA) Championships This Year will be Paced by the 300-horsepower 2023 GR Corolla. Toyota unveiled its turbocharged and all-wheel drive 2023 GR Corolla this past Spring, expanding its Toyota Gazoo Racing performance model lineup and rewarding enthusiasts with this rowdy, rally inspired, 300-horsepower hot hatch. Today, Toyota proudly announces the GR Corolla is the official pace car for the 2022 National Auto Sport Association (NASA) National Championships.
Twitter Rolling Out Major New Feature
"Twitter Logo" by Paul Snelling is licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 2.0. One of the most requested features in Twitter’s history is finally coming, as the edit button is being added to Twitter on Thursday, according to Verge.
TechRadar
Facebook makes it easier to earn money from Reels online
Meta has updated its professional mode setting to help its users monetize the content they create. Some of the new features available now allow content creators to build a public following, boost SEO, and earn money from various programs on existing Facebook profiles. With building an online presence in mind,...
conceptcarz.com
World-first: Abarth trials facial recognition technology to measure driver and passenger enjoyment
• In a first-of-its-kind trial, performance car brand, Abarth, has turned to facial recognition technology to quantify the emotions experienced when driving and being a passenger. •Conducted by Dr Dale Esliger, from Loughborough University, participants were put through driving challenges at Mallory Park racetrack. •Facial recognition technology detected an array...
The Verge
Google is discontinuing support for the standalone Street View app and pulling it from app stores
Google will be pulling the standalone Street View app from app stores in the “coming weeks” and discontinuing support for the app in March 2023, spokesperson Madison Gouveia confirmed in a statement to The Verge. 9to5Google first spotted evidence in a recent update indicating the search giant was planning to move on from the app.
knowtechie.com
Google is killing the standalone Street View app next year
After seven years, Google has decided to kill the standalone Street View app since most users head to Google Maps to check out the feature. The days of the standalone Street View app are numbered, as discovered by 9to5Google in a previously unreleased notice found in the code of the latest Street View updates.
conceptcarz.com
Nissan/NISMO unveils the Nissan Z GT4 at the 2022 SEMA Show
LAS VEGAS – Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. and Nissan Motorsports and Customizing Co., Ltd. (NMC) today unveiled for the first time to the public, the Nissan Z GT4*, based on the all-new Nissan Z, at the 2022 SEMA show in Las Vegas, Nevada. Additional information about Nissan's global GT4 program was also revealed by Michael Carcamo, global program director, sports cars, Nissan Motor Co. Ltd.
conceptcarz.com
2023 Dacia Duster Extreme SE
Back by popular demand! Dacia Duster Extreme SE returns with an even bolder look. • Dacia Duster Extreme SE returns having adopted the brand's bold new visual identity. •Back by popular demand, the special edition has accounted for nearly 20 per cent of Duster sales year-to-date. •Extreme SE is based...
techaiapp.com
Google Play Games PC Beta Expanded to More Regions, Minimum Specifications Slashed
Google Play Games for PCs was rolled out to beta testers as part of a limited beta earlier this year, allowing users running on Windows PCs to try out a selection of games designed for Android. Google previously launched an initial open beta of the software on Windows PCs, but it was limited to three regions, Hong Kong, South Korea, and Taiwan. The search giant has now announced that its open beta test for Android games on Windows has been expanded to Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Indonesia, the Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore, and the US.
