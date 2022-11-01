The Green Bay Packers are a team in crisis; after winning three of their first four games to start the season, the team suddenly find themselves in the midst of a five-game losing streak, which is the most consecutive losses since all the way back in 2008, when Aaron Rodgers initially began his reign under center. With the trade deadline officially passed and the wide receiving corps still lacking in that marquee-level performer who can make Rodgers’ life a little easier on the outside, the Packers are looking at a short-term schedule that includes the Cowboys, then the Titians, and then the Eagles before their next “easy” game, when they face off against a Chicago Bears team who actually loaded up on additional talent at the deadline in ex-Pittsburgh Steelers second-round pick Chase Claypool.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 1 HOUR AGO