AJ Brown spits straight facts about undefeated Eagles season after win over Texans
How about them Eagles, huh? After their Week 9 win against the Houston Astros, the Philadelphia Eagles are now 8-0 for the first time in franchise history. Their dream start has many fans dreaming of their second Super Bowl win. There are even some that are thinking that the Eagles could go undefeated for the regular season.
Baltimore Ravens: 4 bold predictions for Week 9 vs. Saints
The Baltimore Ravens are coming off back-to-back wins and are hoping to make it three in a row when they face the New Orleans Saints on the road in Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season. A win here will solidify the Ravens’ hold on first place in the AFC North while also keeping them close to conference leaders, the Buffalo Bills. Here are our Baltimore Ravens Week 9 predictions as they take on the Saints.
The gargantuan trade offer Packers had for Panthers’ DJ Moore, revealed
The Green Bay Packers’ inactivity during the trade deadline irked many fans. After all, the team was struggling mightily, losing their last four games to go down 3-5. For many, it felt like the Green Bay front office was once again being too complacent despite the obvious flaws on their roster. As it turns out, […] The post The gargantuan trade offer Packers had for Panthers’ DJ Moore, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Las Vegas Raiders: 3 bold predictions for Week 9 vs. Jaguars
With a Las Vegas Raiders Week 9 game scheduled against the Jacksonville Jaguars, many eyes will be on the struggling Raiders. Ahead of the Raiders-Jaguars game, we’ll be making our Raiders Week 9 predictions. Las Vegas is 2-5 and lost to the New Orleans Saints 24-0. It was an...
Final Darren Waller Week 9 update for Jaguars game isn’t good news for Derek Carr, Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders’ 2022 season hasn’t gone according to their offseason plans. After swinging for many key players in the offseason, the expectation was for their offense to blossom. With players like Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow being backed by Davante Adams, why wouldn’t it? Unfortunately, the Derek Carr-led offense hasn’t clicked at all […] The post Final Darren Waller Week 9 update for Jaguars game isn’t good news for Derek Carr, Raiders appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift
Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Who Is NFL Player Travis Kelce’s Ex-Girlfriend? Everything to Know About Kayla Nicole
Kayla Nicole is known for many roles: she’s a journalist, model, host, influencer, and Kansas City Chief’s tight end Travis Kelce’s girlfriend — or at least, she used to be. For five years, Kelce and Nicole fought to maintain their relationship. Sadly, they called it quits as of 2022. They’ve split and reunited in the […]
‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer
Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
Buccaneers star Tom Brady’s true feelings on life after divorce from Gisele Bundchen
In his first press conference after his divorce from Gisele Bundchen, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady shared how he is adjusting to his new life. Brady and Bundchen’s divorce was finalized quickly, though it only pushed through after weeks of rumors about their apparent fight and disagreement caused by the NFL star’s unretirement. Now, according to Brady, he is doing his best to find the right balance between family and work.
Even Packers’ beat reporters are in awe at horrendous Lions loss
The Green Bay Packers are a team in crisis; after winning three of their first four games to start the season, the team suddenly find themselves in the midst of a five-game losing streak, which is the most consecutive losses since all the way back in 2008, when Aaron Rodgers initially began his reign under center. With the trade deadline officially passed and the wide receiving corps still lacking in that marquee-level performer who can make Rodgers’ life a little easier on the outside, the Packers are looking at a short-term schedule that includes the Cowboys, then the Titians, and then the Eagles before their next “easy” game, when they face off against a Chicago Bears team who actually loaded up on additional talent at the deadline in ex-Pittsburgh Steelers second-round pick Chase Claypool.
Aaron Jones, Rashan Gary, Christian Watson add to Packers’ myriad injuries in Week 9 loss to Lions
Absolutely nothing went right for the Green Bay Packers in Week 9 against the Detroit Lions. As the offense continues to struggle, the Packers saw a plethora of players go down with injuries. In addition to Romeo Doubs, who went down in the first quarter, the Packers saw the likes of Aaron Jones, Rashan Gary, […] The post Aaron Jones, Rashan Gary, Christian Watson add to Packers’ myriad injuries in Week 9 loss to Lions appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke credits ref for help on Curtis Samuel TD
In the NFL, fortune favors the bold. Sure, teams can win games by dinking and dunking their way up and down a field in a slow matriculation that ticks time off of the clocks and slowly puts points on the board, but nothing’s more entertaining than a big 50-yard completion down the field for a touchdown, as it can change the momentum of a game and get both fans and players fired up. This was Ron Rivera and the Washington Commanders’ thought process in their Sunday afternoon showdown against the Minnesota Vikings, as, on second-and-7 with 14:10 on the clock, Taylor Heinicke launched a bomb some 50 yards through the air to connect with Curtis Samuel for an explosive, momentum-stealing catch.
The 10 players banned from the NFL
In any sports league, the intent is for fans to enjoy the players and teams that they support. The NFL is the most popular sport in the United States, and it gathers family and friends for the weekly games. However, in any sport, some negative circumstances cause people to start disliking the athlete because of various reasons.
Bucs' Tom Brady goes over 100,000 yards passing for career
Tom Brady became the first player in NFL history to throw for more than 100,000 yards, surpassing the milestone on a 15-yard completion to Leonard Fournette during the fourth quarter of Sunday's game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams
Ex-Cal QB Jared Goff Beats Ex-Cal QB Aaron Rodgers
Neither was particularly impressive, but Goff's Lions topped Rodgers' fading Packers
Lions’ Jerry Jacobs trash talks Aaron Rodgers after Packers’ scoreless first half
Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers’ struggles continued in the first half against the Detroit Lions in Week 9. Rodgers threw two red zone interceptions in the same game for the first time in his career as the Packers went scoreless. The Lions took an 8-0 lead into halftime, and cornerback Jerry Jacobs apparently […] The post Lions’ Jerry Jacobs trash talks Aaron Rodgers after Packers’ scoreless first half appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Panthers’ Matthew Tkachuk suspended for dirty antics vs. Kings’ Jonathan Quick
Florida Panthers superstar Matthew Tkachuk was disciplined by the NHL after an incident during the waning moments of the team’s loss vs. the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday night. Tkachuk was seen poking Kings’ goalie Jonathan Quick in the eye with his stick, having slipped it through the goaltender’s face mask during the final moments of the game. Tkachuk was the subject of a disciplinary review on Sunday, and as a result, he’s been issued a two-game suspension.
Rams’ final Brian Burns trade offer Panthers rejected was even bigger than first reported
The Los Angeles Rams really, really wanted to trade for Brian Burns ahead of the 2022 trade deadline. The defending champs tried to get the Carolina Panthers to trade them the young pass rusher but couldn’t get a deal to materialize. It wasn’t for a lack of trying, though. The Rams’ monster offer to the […] The post Rams’ final Brian Burns trade offer Panthers rejected was even bigger than first reported appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Romeo Doubs among multiple Packers injured in first half vs. Lions
The Green Bay Packers lost a key playmaker during the first quarter of their NFC North rivalry clash against the Detroit Lions, as Romeo Doubs came up lame after making a reception. Doubs was seen hobbling off the field after coming down with the first-down grab, and was later seen heading into the Packers’ medical […] The post Romeo Doubs among multiple Packers injured in first half vs. Lions appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Raiders QB Derek Carr gets brutally honest on his sluggish chemistry with Davante Adams in the second-half collapse vs. Jaguars
The Las Vegas Raiders’ Week 9 road defeat to the Jacksonville Jaguars was a game of two halves. The Raiders were rolling in the first 30 minutes of the contest, as quarterback Derek Carr anchored four scoring drives. He also built keen chemistry with Davante Adams, who recorded nine receptions and two touchdown catches. The […] The post Raiders QB Derek Carr gets brutally honest on his sluggish chemistry with Davante Adams in the second-half collapse vs. Jaguars appeared first on ClutchPoints.
