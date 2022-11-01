SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is announcing the arrest of two of the state’s 10 Most Wanted fugitives. Kim Cooks, 56, of Austin was arrested in the same city on October 26th. He had been wanted since September 2021, when the Austin Police Department issued a warrant for his arrest in connection to a family-oriented assault causing injuries. Just two months later, the Killeen Police Department issued a warrant for Cooks’s arrest for failure to register as a sex offender.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO