Gonzales, TX

CBS Austin

What Texas homeowners need to know before installing rooftop solar panels

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas is seeing a surge in homeowners ready to go solar. A recent survey by Pew Research Center found about a third of homeowners have seriously considered installing rooftop panels. The biggest motivator is saving money and a new solar tax credit is helping people break even sooner than expected.
TEXAS STATE
Gonzales Inquirer

La Coste out as GHS CEO

Gonzales Healthcare Systems is parting ways with Michael La Coste, less than four months after he began working as the new hospital CEO. “There was a mutual decision made last night (Tuesday, Nov. 1) at the board meeting, by the Board of Directors and CEO Michael La Coste, that Mr. La Coste will no longer serve as GHS CEO, effective immediately,” GHS director of advertising and public relations Holly Danz told the Inquirer.
GONZALES, TX
WFAA

'We just are not seeing it': Where are the voters in Texas?

DALLAS — For our early release episode of Y’all-itics, just days before the election, we talked with elections administrators across the state to check the climate in their counties, early voting turnout and whether they’re expecting election day to turn into a long night for all of us.
TEXAS STATE
KTSA

Hail, strong winds, tornadoes possible for San Antonio, Austin

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Much of Texas will see a threat of severe weather Friday afternoon and evening, including the greater San Antonio and Austin areas. The National Weather Service said for our region, the greatest risk for severe weather will be north and east of San Marcos, including Austin itself, where the forecasters put the risk level at “enhanced”, three out of a five level scale.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives Captured in Austin and San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is announcing the arrest of two of the state’s 10 Most Wanted fugitives. Kim Cooks, 56, of Austin was arrested in the same city on October 26th. He had been wanted since September 2021, when the Austin Police Department issued a warrant for his arrest in connection to a family-oriented assault causing injuries. Just two months later, the Killeen Police Department issued a warrant for Cooks’s arrest for failure to register as a sex offender.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
kut.org

High winds, hail and heavy rain hit the Austin area

High winds are passing through much of the Austin area tonight, with the possibility of damaging hail and tornadoes. The National Weather Service says Travis and Williamson counties could see wind speeds in excess of 60 mph, along with hail and an isolated chance of tornadoes, between now and 10 p.m. Friday. The NWS says areas northeast of Austin and Georgetown face the highest risk for severe winds and possible tornadoes.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

An RV resort, a nail salon and more businesses setting up shop in Buda, Kyle

Airstream of Austin opened Oct. 20 at 15855 S. I-35, Buda, selling and buying new and used RVs. (Courtesy Airstream of Austin) 1. Airstream of Austin held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Oct. 20 to celebrate the new facility at 15855 S. I-35, Buda. The existing lot was demolished, and the RV retailer broke ground in September 2021 on the larger, upgraded facility that now has almost 20 shop bays. Airstream of Austin sells new and used RVs in a range of sizes for any adventure and also purchases used RVs. 512-312-1478. www.airstreamofaustin.com.
BUDA, TX

