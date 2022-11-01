ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Mills and LePage making final push ahead of Election Day

KENNEBUNK (WGME) - Just two days away from Election Day and Maine's two major candidates for Governor are making a final push. Governor Janet Mills was in Kennebunk and Biddeford today, telling Maine people to get out and vote. CBS 13 asked her how confident she is heading into the...
Mainers buying tickets ahead of record high Powerball

SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) - Another chance at a now record high Powerball Saturday. Last weekend, the Powerball surpassed $1 billion for the first time since 2016. Now it sits at about $1.6 billion. The cash option lets you take about $750 million of that. Lottery ticket counters in Maine were...
Janet Mills and Jared Golden's leads shrink in new poll

AUGUSTA, Maine (BDN) -- Gov. Janet Mills and Rep. Jared Golden of Maine’s 2nd District held narrower leads in a poll released on Friday that shows the Democrats in decent position to win their Tuesday elections despite economic strife dominating the 2022 cycle. It was no surprise that Maine’s...
Hunters have another chance to buy a Maine antlerless deer permit

(BDN) -- The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife is making more than 12,000 additional antlerless deer permits available for purchase next week. Monday morning hunters will be able to purchase permits for Wildlife Management Districts 22, 24, 25, and 29. The department will be using the same online system as it used when it first made antlerless deer permits available on Oct. 11.
Oregonians decide on strict gun control at the polls Tuesday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — Three days away from election day, there is one measure that could substantially change gun laws in the state of Oregon: Measure 114. If passed, it will be one of the strictest gun control measures in the country. According to police, at least 997 shootings...
Sources: MPA, Maine hockey officials reach labor agreement

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Sources have confirmed with CBS13 that an agreement has been reached between the Maine Principals' Association and Maine hockey officials. This past spring, the MPA officials advisory committee issued a new contract proposal for all high school officials that included pay increases over the three-year deal, with hockey and lacrosse officials choosing not to sign the contract.
Two hikers rescued in New Hampshire Saturday

NEW HAMPSHIRE (WGME) - New Hampshire Fish and Game rescued two hikers in separate incidents on Saturday. Around 1 p.m. they responded to an injured hiker on the Champney Falls Road in the town of Albany. The hiker was a minor and dislocated his knee while descending from the summit.
