LeBron James accused of cheating in viral podcast clip
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was accused of being a cheater by an influential podcast coast last month and the clip went viral over the last few days.
Golden State Warriors Have 3 Of The Worst Players In The NBA, According To Advanced Stats
The Golden State Warriors' James Wiseman, JaMychal Green, and Jordan Poole are currently 3 of the worst players in the league.
Steve Kerr teases big changes coming for James Wiseman, bench after another debacle vs. Magic
The Golden State Warriors squandered another double-digit lead in typical early-season fashion on Thursday, falling to the Orlando Magic 130-129 for their fourth straight loss. The defending champions face their toughest test in the final game of this disastrous road trip in less than 24 hours, traveling to meet Zion...
Kyle Kuzma, LaMelo Ball, And Nick Young Make Surprising Statements About Kyrie Irving Controversy
Multiple NBA players side with Kyrie Irving amid ongoing drama.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Luka 1 Surfaces In “Bred” Colorway
The Jordan Luka 1 is getting an iconic color scheme. Luka Doncic is gearing up for a huge season with the Dallas Mavericks, which could very well lead to an MVP award. Some believe that Luka is a top-three player in the NBA right now, and every single year, he has proven to be better than before. The Mavs are lucky to have him, and so is Jordan Brand. Luka’s first signature shoe is with Jumpman, and it is called the Jordan Luka 1. Numerous colorways have been released, and now a “Bred” model is on the way.
hotnewhiphop.com
Young Thug Pens A Message For James Harden From Jail
The incarcerated rapper tweeted a request to the NBA star. Young Thug’s incarceration hasn’t stopped him from continuing to share his thoughts and opinions with the masses. On Thursday, the YSL rapper penned a message to NBA star James Harden, who recently joined the Philadelphia 76ers. In his tweet, Thugga shared, “@Jharden13, get the ring this year.”
Nikola Jokic resets Wilt Chamberlain record that will stand the test of time
Nikola Jokic continues to do amazing things in the NBA. The Denver Nuggets unicorn center added to his resume Thursday night with another triple-double, but it wasn’t just a normal trip-dub. By posting at least 10 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists in Denver’s road game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Jokic has finally passed the […] The post Nikola Jokic resets Wilt Chamberlain record that will stand the test of time appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kevin Durant trade: 4 teams that must go all in on blockbuster deal after Kyrie Irving’s suspension
As the Brooklyn Nets prepare to rebuild their roster, All-NBA forward Kevin Durant may appear on the trading block once again. Keep in mind that the Brooklyn Nets are in shambles. They simply haven’t looked good on the court, and they’ve been an even more comedic circus of blunders off the court. Kevin Durant won’t say it, but he’d be better off out. Here we will look at the four teams that must go all in on a blockbuster Kevin Durant trade after Kyrie Irving’s suspension.
Here's What Steve Kerr Said After The Warriors Lost To The Magic
Steve Kerr met with the media after the Golden State Warriors lost to the Orlando Magic.
‘We could have just kept playing basketball and kept quiet’: Kevin Durant clarifies these comments after breaking silence on Kyrie Irving controversy
Kyrie Irving’s recent comments on Twitter has caused a massive stir amongst NBA fans. The Brooklyn Nets star became the center of media attention after his latest tweets promoting antisemitism. Eventually, the team decided to suspend Irving for five games after his tweets. After the Nets’ announcement of Kyrie Irving’s suspension, Kevin Durant talked about […] The post ‘We could have just kept playing basketball and kept quiet’: Kevin Durant clarifies these comments after breaking silence on Kyrie Irving controversy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Stephen Curry Was Very Frustrated After James Wiseman Set A Bad Screen, And Then Wiseman Didn't Like It When Steph Didn't Give Him The Ball
Stephen Curry and James Wiseman are facing some tension on the court as the Golden State Warriors fell to 4th consecutive loss.
‘We don’t wanna be insane’: Stephen Curry hints at looming changes amid Warriors’ slump
Stephen Curry followed the lead of Steve Kerr and Draymond Green after his team’s dispiriting 130-129 loss to the Orlando Magic on Thursday, telling reporters changes were coming for the Golden State Warriors’ struggling bench. Here’s what the reigning Finals MVP and four-time champion said in response to...
Jalen Rose issues public apology for major misstep on Celtics coach Ime Udoka’s affair scandal
The Boston Celtics never named the woman that was involved in an alleged affair with head coach Ime Udoka. Initially, this did not sit well with ESPN broadcaster Jalen Rose, who himself demanded that the woman’s name be made public. Rose has now realized the error in his ways,...
Stephen A Smith reveals what’s really holding Nets back from dropping Kyrie Irving
Is Kyrie Irving’s career with the Brooklyn Nets over? ESPN’s Stephen A Smith definitely seems to think so. The renowned broadcaster has always been a big fan of Kyrie the basketball player, but at the same time, Stephen A has never been shy of criticizing the enigmatic point guard for all of controversies off the court. Right now, amid Kyrie’s most recent scandal, Smith firmly believes that the only thing holding the the Nets back from dropping him is the fact that Irving is still under contract with the squad (via SiriusXM NBA Radio on Twitter):
Magic Johnson reacts to adding another ring to his resume with MLS Cup win
Another year, another ring and another Hollywood ending for former NBA Hall-of-Famer Magic Johnson. The former Los Angeles Lakers point guard earned his 13th combined ring yesterday when the Los Angeles Football Club earned a stunning MLS Cup victory over the Philadelphia Union in a 3-0 penalty shootout yesterday. LAFC...
NBA Odds: Cavaliers vs Lakers prediction, odds and pick – 11/6/2022
The Cleveland Cavaliers will travel to Southern California to take on the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com for a Sunday matinee. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Cavaliers-Lakers prediction and pick. The Cavaliers defeated the Detroit Pistons 112-88 on Friday night, routing them on the...
NBA YoungBoy puts Dejounte Murray on blast over issue with rapper’s son
By and large, Dejounte Murray has proven that the Atlanta Hawks were correct in shipping off a boatload of picks to the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for his services. His latest effort, in particular, was a masterpiece that etched his name into Hawks lore after he dropped a career-high 36 points to go along with nine dimes and six swipes against the New York Knicks.
Stephen A Smith reveals why NBA stars have kept mum on Nets star Kyrie Irving’s antisemitic saga
There’s been a whole lot of buzz surrounding Kyrie Irving and his most recent saga. This time around, the Brooklyn Nets superstar got himself in a whole lot of trouble after promoting an antisemitic movie on Twitter, which naturally, drew the ire of more than a few folks out there. Curiously enough, however, you don’t […] The post Stephen A Smith reveals why NBA stars have kept mum on Nets star Kyrie Irving’s antisemitic saga appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBPA president CJ McCollum breaks silence on Kyrie Irving controversy
The Kyrie Irving antisemitic film controversy has been rocking the NBA headlines of late. NBPA president CJ McCollum finally weighed in on the matter after the scandal had taken several turns, including the suspension of the Brooklyn Nets star. The New Orleans Pelicans guard believes that what’s important is that Irving is not repentant after […] The post NBPA president CJ McCollum breaks silence on Kyrie Irving controversy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nike’s shocking decision to cut ties with Nets star Kyrie Irving has NBA Twitter blowing up
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving is learning firsthand that while he could freely say or put his name behind whatever cause aligns with his view of the world, he is not free from the consequences of his actions. The Nets suspended Irving for five games after his staunch refusal to give an apology for his […] The post Nike’s shocking decision to cut ties with Nets star Kyrie Irving has NBA Twitter blowing up appeared first on ClutchPoints.
