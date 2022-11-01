ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jordan Luka 1 Surfaces In “Bred” Colorway

The Jordan Luka 1 is getting an iconic color scheme. Luka Doncic is gearing up for a huge season with the Dallas Mavericks, which could very well lead to an MVP award. Some believe that Luka is a top-three player in the NBA right now, and every single year, he has proven to be better than before. The Mavs are lucky to have him, and so is Jordan Brand. Luka’s first signature shoe is with Jumpman, and it is called the Jordan Luka 1. Numerous colorways have been released, and now a “Bred” model is on the way.
DALLAS, TX
hotnewhiphop.com

Young Thug Pens A Message For James Harden From Jail

The incarcerated rapper tweeted a request to the NBA star. Young Thug’s incarceration hasn’t stopped him from continuing to share his thoughts and opinions with the masses. On Thursday, the YSL rapper penned a message to NBA star James Harden, who recently joined the Philadelphia 76ers. In his tweet, Thugga shared, “@Jharden13, get the ring this year.”
ClutchPoints

Nikola Jokic resets Wilt Chamberlain record that will stand the test of time

Nikola Jokic continues to do amazing things in the NBA. The Denver Nuggets unicorn center added to his resume Thursday night with another triple-double, but it wasn’t just a normal trip-dub. By posting at least 10 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists in Denver’s road game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Jokic has finally passed the […] The post Nikola Jokic resets Wilt Chamberlain record that will stand the test of time appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant trade: 4 teams that must go all in on blockbuster deal after Kyrie Irving’s suspension

As the Brooklyn Nets prepare to rebuild their roster, All-NBA forward Kevin Durant may appear on the trading block once again. Keep in mind that the Brooklyn Nets are in shambles. They simply haven’t looked good on the court, and they’ve been an even more comedic circus of blunders off the court. Kevin Durant won’t say it, but he’d be better off out. Here we will look at the four teams that must go all in on a blockbuster Kevin Durant trade after Kyrie Irving’s suspension.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

‘We could have just kept playing basketball and kept quiet’: Kevin Durant clarifies these comments after breaking silence on Kyrie Irving controversy

Kyrie Irving’s recent comments on Twitter has caused a massive stir amongst NBA fans. The Brooklyn Nets star became the center of media attention after his latest tweets promoting antisemitism. Eventually, the team decided to suspend Irving for five games after his tweets. After the Nets’ announcement of Kyrie Irving’s suspension, Kevin Durant talked about […] The post ‘We could have just kept playing basketball and kept quiet’: Kevin Durant clarifies these comments after breaking silence on Kyrie Irving controversy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Stephen A Smith reveals what’s really holding Nets back from dropping Kyrie Irving

Is Kyrie Irving’s career with the Brooklyn Nets over? ESPN’s Stephen A Smith definitely seems to think so. The renowned broadcaster has always been a big fan of Kyrie the basketball player, but at the same time, Stephen A has never been shy of criticizing the enigmatic point guard for all of controversies off the court. Right now, amid Kyrie’s most recent scandal, Smith firmly believes that the only thing holding the the Nets back from dropping him is the fact that Irving is still under contract with the squad (via SiriusXM NBA Radio on Twitter):
ClutchPoints

NBA YoungBoy puts Dejounte Murray on blast over issue with rapper’s son

By and large, Dejounte Murray has proven that the Atlanta Hawks were correct in shipping off a boatload of picks to the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for his services. His latest effort, in particular, was a masterpiece that etched his name into Hawks lore after he dropped a career-high 36 points to go along with nine dimes and six swipes against the New York Knicks.
ATLANTA, GA
ClutchPoints

Stephen A Smith reveals why NBA stars have kept mum on Nets star Kyrie Irving’s antisemitic saga

There’s been a whole lot of buzz surrounding Kyrie Irving and his most recent saga. This time around, the Brooklyn Nets superstar got himself in a whole lot of trouble after promoting an antisemitic movie on Twitter, which naturally, drew the ire of more than a few folks out there. Curiously enough, however, you don’t […] The post Stephen A Smith reveals why NBA stars have kept mum on Nets star Kyrie Irving’s antisemitic saga appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BROOKLYN, NY
ClutchPoints

NBPA president CJ McCollum breaks silence on Kyrie Irving controversy

The Kyrie Irving antisemitic film controversy has been rocking the NBA headlines of late. NBPA president CJ McCollum finally weighed in on the matter after the scandal had taken several turns, including the suspension of the Brooklyn Nets star. The New Orleans Pelicans guard believes that what’s important is that Irving is not repentant after […] The post NBPA president CJ McCollum breaks silence on Kyrie Irving controversy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Nike’s shocking decision to cut ties with Nets star Kyrie Irving has NBA Twitter blowing up

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving is learning firsthand that while he could freely say or put his name behind whatever cause aligns with his view of the world, he is not free from the consequences of his actions. The Nets suspended Irving for five games after his staunch refusal to give an apology for his […] The post Nike’s shocking decision to cut ties with Nets star Kyrie Irving has NBA Twitter blowing up appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BROOKLYN, NY
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

