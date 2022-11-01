Read full article on original website
Gang Members Arrested For Allegedly Shooting at Coachella Homes
Two juvenile documented gang members were arrested Friday for allegedly firing at homes in Coachella. At 4:20 p.m. Wednesday, the Coachella Community Action Team responded to a shooting in the intersection of Balboa Street and Westfield Way, according to Sgt. Mariano Matos III of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
Postal Office Fire Out, Riverside Fire Department Investigating Arson
The Riverside Fire Department Friday is investigating a suspected arson that caused minimal damage to a postal office in Riverside. Fire crews responded at 1:51 a.m. Friday to a series of nearby fires near Sunnyside Drive, Brian Guzzetta of the Riverside Fire Department told City News Service. Guzzetta said that...
Firearms, 62 Pounds of Meth Allegedly Seized in Coachella, Indio
A gang task force seized firearms and 62 pounds of methamphetamine after serving search warrants at two residences in Coachella and Indio, authorities said Saturday. The houses was located in the 51000 block of Tyler Street in Coachella and the 45000 block of Senegal Place in Indio. Personnel from the...
Motorist Injured in Rollover Crash Involving Big Rig on 60 Freeway
A motorist was injured Friday in a collision between a tractor-trailer and sedan on the Moreno Valley (60) Freeway in Beaumont that caused the smaller vehicle to roll on the freeway, blocking one lane. The crash occurred about 5:15 p.m. on the westbound Moreno Valley Freeway at Jack Rabbit Trail,...
“Significant Storm” Approaching: 3 Days of Rain & Mountain Snow
A significant storm is headed to Southern California, with rain, mountain snow and gusty winds expected to last through Wednesday. Some light rain is possible after midnight Sunday, and many areas of Los Angeles, Orange and Riverside counties will experience substantial rainfall by Monday morning that will continue throughout the day and on Election Day Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Showers are predicted to lighten on Wednesday, though they’ll still be intermittent.
Riverside County Gas Prices Drop for 32nd Straight Day
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County dropped Sunday for the 32nd consecutive day since rising to a record, falling four-tenths of a cent to $5.381. The average price has dropped 99.2 cents over the past 32 days — including 1.3 cents Saturday —...
Rain, Snow, Colder Temperatures Coming to Riverside County
A storm is headed to Southern California, with rain, mountain snow and gusty winds expected to last through at least Tuesday night in Riverside County. Some rain could begin falling Monday, but Tuesday is expected to be the wettest day of the storm, according to the National Weather Service. Showers are predicted to lighten on Wednesday, though they’ll still be intermittent.
Palm Springs to Host Veterans Day Parade Friday
Palm Springs officials announced Sunday that the city has been designated as a regional site for the observance of Veterans Day by the Veterans Day National Committee of the Department of Veterans Affairs. The Palm Springs Veterans Day Parade is one of approximately 60 events selected nationwide to receive the...
Palm Springs Pride Parade to Feature Four Grand Marshals
Greater Palm Springs Pride will feature four grand marshals, recognized for their achievements and community service, at the annual pride parade on Sunday. Benita Ramsey, Willie Rhine and Andre Carthen will serve as grand marshals for the “Say Gay-” themed parade on Nov. 6, according to Ron deHarte, president and CEO of Greater Palm Springs Pride. The fourth grand marshal is the organization PFLAG.
Rain, Cold in Store for Inland Region Next Week
A storm system expected to produce “significant precipitation” will bear down on the Inland Empire next week, creating inclement conditions for two to three days, according to the National Weather Service. Dual low pressure cold fronts will sweep across the region, the first on Sunday night, followed by...
No Tickets Sold With All Six SuperLotto Plus Numbers
There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in Saturday evening’s SuperLotto Plus drawing and the estimated jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing will grow to $40 million. There were three tickets sold with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, one at a convenience store in Temple City, one at a gas station in Indio and the other at a market in San Francisco, the California Lottery announced. Each ticket is worth $19,326.
