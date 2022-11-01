LAMBERTVILLE, Mich. (WTVG) - Multiple fires Saturday throughout northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan were made worse by high winds. In Lambertville, Michigan early Saturday night, someone was burning leaves and the high winds caused the fire to get out of control, according to the Bedford Township Fire battalion chief. Crews spent 20 minutes trying to get the fire under control on Wiseman Avenue. It spread to the backyards of two different houses, authorities said.

LAMBERTVILLE, MI ・ 23 HOURS AGO