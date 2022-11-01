Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Coffee Shops and Bakeries in Toledo, OROregon Coast JourneyToledo, OR
An Elderly Michigan Woman Targeted in 'Best Buy Geek Squad' Scam; The Scammer Wants $12K in Cash with Unexpected EndingZack LoveDundee, MI
Here's How You Can Help Raise Awareness of the Disappearance of Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
20 Year-Old Pilot Still Missing After Disappearing Over Lake Michigan Nearly 30 Years AgoKyle SchepperleyOttawa Lake, MI
Related
Imagination Station 'shatters' record for collecting recyclable glass
TOLEDO, Ohio — 20,970 pounds - that’s how much glass was collected at the Imagination Station on Sunday to “shatter” the record. The feat was verified by the organization Guinness World Records. The record attempt was fitting for Toledo which prides itself on its green credentials...
Annual coat drive aims to keep kids warm, feeling safe
TOLEDO, Ohio — Over five thousand coats were given out at Jones Academy in central Toledo on Saturday to help make sure all kids in the community are able to stay warm through the cold winter months. People who took part in the event say the love and compassion...
13abc.com
The Stroke Life Center provides free programs for local survivors
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly 800,000 Americans will have a stroke this year. Someone in America has a stroke every 40 seconds, and every three and a half minutes, someone dies of a stroke. There is a place in Toledo that...
University of Findlay food drive helps CHOPIN Hall food pantry
FINDLAY, Ohio — With rising food prices, more and more people need help getting dinner on the table. In its 17th year, The University of Findlay's Helping Hands Food Drive has become a staple fall event on campus. Last year, students helped collect and sort more than 214,000 pounds...
Why is northwest Ohio important to statewide candidates?
TOLEDO, Ohio — With just a few days to go before next Tuesday's General Election, Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague spoke to the crowd of northwest Ohioans inside Brennan Equipment Services in Holland Friday. "Sometimes we feel like Columbus forgets about us right? Well Columbus has not forgotten about us...
Swanton boy to hold annual 'Toys for Tiny Heroes' donation event
NORTHWEST, Ohio — A 9-year-old Swanton boy is setting a good example by collecting toys for hospitalized kids. The 4th annual Toys for Tiny Heroes toy drive, put together by Caden Laney and his mother, Tanya, launches this week. You might remember Caden as March's Leader in Action!. In...
13abc.com
High winds cause fire to spread in backyard of multiple Lambertville homes
LAMBERTVILLE, Mich. (WTVG) - Multiple fires Saturday throughout northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan were made worse by high winds. In Lambertville, Michigan early Saturday night, someone was burning leaves and the high winds caused the fire to get out of control, according to the Bedford Township Fire battalion chief. Crews spent 20 minutes trying to get the fire under control on Wiseman Avenue. It spread to the backyards of two different houses, authorities said.
13abc.com
Neighborhood Nuisance: Neighbors raise concern over Sir Maejor Page’s former Toledo home
Democrat Erika White looks to unseat Republican Rep. Derek Merrin in the race for Ohio's 42nd House District. Area Office on Aging provides life-changing care for family caregivers. Updated: 5 hours ago. The sandwich generation is defined as middle-aged adults who are caring for an aging loved one as well...
BGSU holds Northwest Ohio Teacher Shortage Summit
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Bowling Green State University is hosting the Northwest Ohio Teacher Shortage Summit. This is a chance for educators and community leaders to gather and discuss solutions to the nationwide decline in teachers. Recent federal data shows teacher preparation programs have seen a decline by 35%,...
Jennewine, Sobecki face-off for Lucas County Commissioner
TOLEDO, Ohio — With four days left until election day candidates Lisa Sobecki and John Jennewine are looking to be the next Lucas County commissioner. The winner will join current commissioners and Tina Skeldon Wozniak and Pete Gerken, both Democrats for a four-year term. Sobecki has served eight years...
13abc.com
Dine in the 419: Charlie’s
MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) -Today, we’re in Maumee at one of three Charlie’s restaurants in the Toledo area. This one is on Dussel Dr. The other two are on Central Ave. in Sylvania Twp. and Airport Hwy. in Swanton. All three are celebrating 50 years in 2022!. “Southwyck Mall...
mlivingnews.com
Paula Hicks-Hudson Ohio Born, Family Oriented
When asked for her fondest childhood memory, Paula Hicks-Hudson says, “My best memory of growing up in Hamilton was the sense of community. It seems as if all the adults I encountered there encouraged, expected and provided opportunities for young people.” State Representative Paula Hick-Hudson grew up in Hamilton, Ohio.
continentalenews.com
From the Putnam County Health Department….
Did you know? The Putnam County Health Department can provide certified birth certificate copies for all Ohio counties and certified death certificate copies for every person who died within Putnam County beginning in 1909. Did you know? Whether it is a community fair or festival, your neighborhood yard sale or...
Wallaby Found Wandering Around In Michigan, Police Searching For Owner
Police say you should not approach the animal.
November is National Adopt a Senior Pet Month
ADRIAN, Mich. — National Adopt a Senior Pet Month is during November and there are several older animals in our area in need for their forever home. The Lenawee County Humane Society has several dogs and cats in their later years. They consider a senior pet to be seven years or older.
COVID again: Some counties return to high spread
Several Northeast Ohio counties are seeing a high spread of COVID-19 this week.
'Be The Match' swabs for organ donors, spreads awareness
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — When Bowling Green State University employee Danielle Burkin first registered as a blood stem cell donor in 2016, it was for her daughter Hope, who lived with the effects of Fanconi anemia, an inherited DNA-repair disease that can lead to bone marrow failure. After Hope...
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘We have 27 truckloads’: Hillsdale business desperate to unload pallets of hand sanitizer
HILLSDALE, Mich. – A warehouse in Hillsdale is filled with hundreds of thousands of gallons of hand sanitizer and disinfectant cleaner. The most remarkable thing about the situation is that they’re looking to give it away for free. The 98,000-square-foot warehouse belongs to Drew Homovec, who ran a...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Toledo, OH
The city of Toledo in Lucas County, Ohio, is a destination of its own. This city, named after its sister city in Toledo, Spain, spans 217.1 square kilometers. It's also known as the "Glass City" for its extensive history in the glass-making industry. After its founding in 1833, Toledo has...
13abc.com
Feel Good Friday: Speaking His Mind, Building His Character
OTTAWA HILLS, Ohio (WTVG) - A local student is learning how to use his voice to not only become a better public speaker, but also to dig deeper into his heritage. “Whatever happens, don’t give up your religion.”. Ottawa Hills fourth-grader, Bismann Singh, says that’s the biggest lesson he...
WTOL 11
Toledo, OH
23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Northwest Ohio local newshttps://www.wtol.com/
Comments / 3