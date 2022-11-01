ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

WTOL 11

Annual coat drive aims to keep kids warm, feeling safe

TOLEDO, Ohio — Over five thousand coats were given out at Jones Academy in central Toledo on Saturday to help make sure all kids in the community are able to stay warm through the cold winter months. People who took part in the event say the love and compassion...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

The Stroke Life Center provides free programs for local survivors

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly 800,000 Americans will have a stroke this year. Someone in America has a stroke every 40 seconds, and every three and a half minutes, someone dies of a stroke. There is a place in Toledo that...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Why is northwest Ohio important to statewide candidates?

TOLEDO, Ohio — With just a few days to go before next Tuesday's General Election, Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague spoke to the crowd of northwest Ohioans inside Brennan Equipment Services in Holland Friday. "Sometimes we feel like Columbus forgets about us right? Well Columbus has not forgotten about us...
OHIO STATE
13abc.com

High winds cause fire to spread in backyard of multiple Lambertville homes

LAMBERTVILLE, Mich. (WTVG) - Multiple fires Saturday throughout northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan were made worse by high winds. In Lambertville, Michigan early Saturday night, someone was burning leaves and the high winds caused the fire to get out of control, according to the Bedford Township Fire battalion chief. Crews spent 20 minutes trying to get the fire under control on Wiseman Avenue. It spread to the backyards of two different houses, authorities said.
LAMBERTVILLE, MI
WTOL 11

BGSU holds Northwest Ohio Teacher Shortage Summit

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Bowling Green State University is hosting the Northwest Ohio Teacher Shortage Summit. This is a chance for educators and community leaders to gather and discuss solutions to the nationwide decline in teachers. Recent federal data shows teacher preparation programs have seen a decline by 35%,...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
WTOL 11

Jennewine, Sobecki face-off for Lucas County Commissioner

TOLEDO, Ohio — With four days left until election day candidates Lisa Sobecki and John Jennewine are looking to be the next Lucas County commissioner. The winner will join current commissioners and Tina Skeldon Wozniak and Pete Gerken, both Democrats for a four-year term. Sobecki has served eight years...
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Dine in the 419: Charlie’s

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) -Today, we’re in Maumee at one of three Charlie’s restaurants in the Toledo area. This one is on Dussel Dr. The other two are on Central Ave. in Sylvania Twp. and Airport Hwy. in Swanton. All three are celebrating 50 years in 2022!. “Southwyck Mall...
MAUMEE, OH
mlivingnews.com

Paula Hicks-Hudson Ohio Born, Family Oriented

When asked for her fondest childhood memory, Paula Hicks-Hudson says, “My best memory of growing up in Hamilton was the sense of community. It seems as if all the adults I encountered there encouraged, expected and provided opportunities for young people.” State Representative Paula Hick-Hudson grew up in Hamilton, Ohio.
TOLEDO, OH
continentalenews.com

From the Putnam County Health Department….

Did you know? The Putnam County Health Department can provide certified birth certificate copies for all Ohio counties and certified death certificate copies for every person who died within Putnam County beginning in 1909. Did you know? Whether it is a community fair or festival, your neighborhood yard sale or...
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

November is National Adopt a Senior Pet Month

ADRIAN, Mich. — National Adopt a Senior Pet Month is during November and there are several older animals in our area in need for their forever home. The Lenawee County Humane Society has several dogs and cats in their later years. They consider a senior pet to be seven years or older.
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
WTOL 11

'Be The Match' swabs for organ donors, spreads awareness

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — When Bowling Green State University employee Danielle Burkin first registered as a blood stem cell donor in 2016, it was for her daughter Hope, who lived with the effects of Fanconi anemia, an inherited DNA-repair disease that can lead to bone marrow failure. After Hope...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Toledo, OH

The city of Toledo in Lucas County, Ohio, is a destination of its own. This city, named after its sister city in Toledo, Spain, spans 217.1 square kilometers. It's also known as the "Glass City" for its extensive history in the glass-making industry. After its founding in 1833, Toledo has...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Feel Good Friday: Speaking His Mind, Building His Character

OTTAWA HILLS, Ohio (WTVG) - A local student is learning how to use his voice to not only become a better public speaker, but also to dig deeper into his heritage. “Whatever happens, don’t give up your religion.”. Ottawa Hills fourth-grader, Bismann Singh, says that’s the biggest lesson he...
OTTAWA HILLS, OH
WTOL 11

WTOL 11

Toledo, OH
