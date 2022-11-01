The Ohio City Singers prepping for holiday shows, celebrating international rerelease of 2008 debut album

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
One of Cleveland's Top Models Marnita Robinson, "The Runway Diva," Creates the Three Of Us Fashion Modeling CampaignBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Family Wants Answers about Maple Heights Police Officer Who Shot and Killed Their Son; Council and Residents ScoldedBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
3 Places To Get Burgers in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
9 Reasons for You To Get Outside and Take a Hike This MonthTMannCleveland, OH
Related
Cleveland Orchestra announces slate of pops, film concerts for summer 2023
CLEVELAND, Ohio – If last summer’s presentation of “The Fellowship of the Ring” at Blossom Music Center left you hanging, fear not. The quest will continue. On Sunday, the Cleveland Orchestra announced its lineup of popular and special programs for the 2023 Blossom Music Festival, and one of several key attractions is “The Two Towers,” the second film in the “The Lord of the Rings” film trilogy.
Split ticket voting and Dolly Parton in Rock Hall: Darcy cartoon
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Dolly Parton and Judas Priest inductions into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Saturday night were the opening act for midterms ‘split ticket voting.’. The split ticket voting style that led to the country music legend and heavy metalists both being inducted into the Rock Hall is in tune with the midterms early voting thats been going on and is expected to continue Tuesday, mainly powered by standard Republican voters wanting to avoid casting ballots for 2020 election deniers.
Cleveland.com
Shop, sip, get in the holiday spirit and remember the Edmond Fitzgerald: Valley Views
CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio -- Remembering the Edmond Fitzgerald: Solon Historical Society will present a program 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15 with US Coast Guard veteran Michael Zronek honoring the 46th anniversary of the sinking of the commercial ship, The Edmond Fitzgerald, in Lake Superior during an early winter storm dubbed “the Witch of November.” The tragedy took 29 seamen’s lives and was made famous by folk singer Gordon Lightfoot. Zronek, a 1972 graduate of Solon High School, will recount his experience when his ship was called into action to search for the crew. The free event will be held at the Solon Historical Museum, 33975 Bainbridge Rd. in Solon. Doors open at 6 to view the museum. Reservations are suggested at 440-248-3586.
Cleveland’s Neil Giraldo joins wife Pat Benatar in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
LOS ANGELES – Despite the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame being located in Cleveland, it doesn’t take too many hands to count the number of inductees that were born in Northeast Ohio. You could add one to the list Saturday night. Cleveland native Neil Giraldo took his...
Yes, White Castle beer exists: 10 beers to consider sipping in November
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Our review of beers this month covers a variety of styles from breweries across the country, from Maine to Maryland and beyond. Our monthly review covers beers from multiple states and Canada. As usual, the beers should be available on local store shelves. Our photos show what the beers look like, and we list our favorites at the end.
Tired of feeling stuck? Here are some ways to get free: Terry Pluto’s Faith & You
CLEVELAND, Ohio - I was talking to an older woman I’ve known on a very surface basis for several years. I could tell something was bothering her. Let’s call her Karen, for this story. “I just don’t feel well,” she said. We talked about some things...
Where can the Guardians add power? What about Nolan Jones? Amed Rosario? – Hey, Terry
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A nice playoff run, four Gold Gloves and an Executive of the Year Award. Here are some Guardians questions:. Hey, Terry: Small ball is amazing. However yet again, the home run powerhouse dominated the offseason. Is it possible for small ball to win again? – Benjamin Ure.
Fishing guide Andy Emrisko almost does it again: NE Ohio fishing report
CLEVELAND, Ohio — It was almost fishing deja vu all over again as legendary Litchfield fishing guide Andy Emrisko took his friend, Mike Rosby of Brooklyn Heights, fishing for Lake Erie walleye on Wednesday off the coast of Bratenahl, just east of downtown Cleveland. Rosby hauled in a jumbo...
5 tips for new telescope owners: Bill Reed
Guest columnist Bill Reed is a NASA Solar System Ambassador and planetarium specialist at Lake Erie Nature & Science Center in Bay Village. For more information on telescope viewing and astronomy education, visit www.lensc.org/visit/planetarium. Did you buy a telescope and cannot figure out how to use it? Seeing nothing but...
Renovations continue on the original Avon Branch Library building: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville
It’s been two months since the new 16,000-square-foot addition of the Avon Branch Library opened to the public, 37485 Harvest Drive. Since then, renovations continue to the original portion of the library building (constructed in 1994) and the construction crew provided an update this week on the process. The...
‘Home of the future’ on Lake Erie asks $10 million: House of the Week
BAY VILLAGE, Ohio -- With a price tag of $10 million, 26000 Lake Road is currently one of the highest-priced listings in Northeast Ohio. Chestnut Hill Realty broker Craig Cantrall calls the contemporary home, completed in 2013, a “modern masterpiece built by one of the most innovative minds in the country.”
Economic vacuum widens as Severance Town Center dies a slow death: Justice B. Hill
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Heading to my dentist’s office near Severance Town Center, I tried to recreate in my mind what the shopping mall was like when it served as the heartbeat of Cleveland Heights. I thought of the department stores there, like Halle’s and Higbee’s. Richman Brothers had...
Cleveland hits record high of 77 degrees Saturday, National Weather Service says
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland beat a record Saturday afternoon, hitting a high of 77 degrees at 2 p.m. at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service confirmed. The last time Cleveland hit a record on this day was in 2015 when temperatures reached up to 76...
Mayor Bibb is right. It’s time for top-down changes at the Cleveland schools.
After reading Brent Larkin’s Nov. 6 column about Cleveland Metropolitan School District CEO Eric Gordon and Justin Bibb, the mayor of the city (”Bibb can still set right his misstep on schools CEO”), I understand how the mayor feels about the progress the school system is making at this time. It is high time we have a change in the leadership of our system. No doubt, Mr. Gordon has taken the system as far as he can.
Cavaliers at Lakers: Live updates as Cleveland goes for 8th straight win
LOS ANGELES -- The Cleveland Cavaliers will look to keep their early-season win streak alive on Sunday afternoon as they take on the Los Angeles Lakers. Tipoff is at 3:30 p.m. EDT. In the early days of the season, these two squads have been on opposite trajectories. The upstart Cavs...
Caesars Sportsbook Ohio promo code CLETIX: $100 free bet, Cavs tickets chance
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Ohio will launch its online sports betting platform at the start of 2023 and Caesars has a bonus ready now. With our Caesars...
Ex-Cleveland Clinic President Dr. Toby Cosgrove joins surgical intelligence company in advisory role
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Dr. Toby Cosgrove, the former president and CEO of Cleveland Clinic, has agreed to support surgical intelligence company Theator in “reimagining how health care systems can improve the quality of surgical care,” according to a social media post. Cosgrove, who retired from Cleveland Clinic at...
However Mayor Bibb spins it, shabby treatment of schools CEO shows his inflexible side: Brent Larkin
CLEVELAND -- Ten months into the first term of the first elected office of his young life, Justin Bibb has given notice his will be no ordinary mayoralty. The unexpected resignation of the widely respected Cleveland schools boss Eric Gordon has many who care deeply about the city blaming the 35-year-old mayor.
Jim Jordan is Ohio’s political bomb thrower, so what does Northeast Ohio think of him? Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Ohio’s Jim Jordan is a longtime political bomb-thrower who appears regularly on Fox News and a favorite of ex-President Donald Trump. Yet somehow, much of Northeast Ohio doesn’t know who he is. We’re talking about a Baldwin Wallace poll on Today in Ohio. Listen...
Medina holds on for wild 49-35 win over Wadsworth in D-I regional quarterfinal
MEDINA, Ohio — As soon as Medina junior standout Brennen Schramm saw Wadsworth quarterback Luke Fischer turn his shoulders, looking in the direction of the 6-foot-2 senior, his eyes lit up. The ball ended up getting tipped into Schramm’s hands for an interception, and he broke free into Wadsworth...
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
91K+
Followers
86K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0