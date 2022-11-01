Read full article on original website
Related
hbsdealer.com
DeWalt pipe cutter attachments
DeWalt, a Stanley Black & Decker brand, announced its Impact Connect system, describing it as a new line of attachments to quickly convert select impact drivers into fast, powerful cutting tools. “Instead of purchasing separate dedicated pipe cutting tools, Impact Connect attachments leverage the power of users’ current impact drivers...
hbsdealer.com
Floor & Decor sales sizzle in Q3
Rising retailer Floor & Decor reported third quarter sales jumped more than 25% to $1.1 billion from sales of $877 million in the third quarter 2021. Comparable store sales 11.6% for the quarter. The company also posted a net income of $76.2 million for the period, rising 2% from a...
hbsdealer.com
Now at LP Building Solutions, a new sealant
LP Building Solutions launched WeatherLogic Seam & Flashing Sealant. This latest offering from LP is a solution designed for easy and effective sheathing adhesion with premium moisture management technology, the company said. Currently available for purchase across the U.S., LP WeatherLogic Seam & Flashing Sealant is a liquid-applied flashing material...
Comments / 0