WATCH NOW: North Iredell claims 3A state volleyball title, finishes 33-0
RALEIGH—The dream became a reality for North Iredell on Saturday. The Raiders (33-0) punctuated an unbeaten season at N.C. State’s Reynolds Coliseum, defeating J.H. Rose (28-2) of Greenville in five sets (25-20, 16-25, 25-20, 23-25, 15-9) to capture the 3A state championship. Emma Norris spiked the ball for...
PHOTOS: Cross Country 3A State Championship Meet
Scenes from Saturday’s 3A state cross country championship meet in Kernersville. North Iredell’s girls team earned a Top 10 finish, placing ninth despite being shorthanded. Breanna Sturtevant, Natalia Nieto and Julia Hollar were 48th, 50th and 52nd, respectively, out of 153 state qualifiers. North Iredell’s boys team finished 13th, and the Raiders’ Philip Riddle placed 20th individually out of 170 state qualifiers with a time of 17 minutes, 26.27 seconds. North Iredell’s Maddox Gantt placed 39th with a time of 17:55.06.
PHOTOS: North Iredell vs. J.H. Rose
Scenes from Saturday's 3A state volleyball championship between North Iredell and J.H. Rose. The Raiders won in five sets to claim the title and finish 33-0.
Blue Devils romp in first round, 47-26; advance to play Butler
No one said the playoffs were easy, and for the first quarter and a half of Mooresville’s first round matchup with Southwest Guilford, the Blue Devils looked like they were in for a battle to advance to the second round. Then the 2-seed remembered what got them there. After...
Chargers continue to leave mark on program record book in win over Wildcats
CONCORD – The Cox Mill football team just keeps kicking down the doors from its past. On Friday night, the Chargers ran their way to a 45-33 victory over Lake Norman in the first round of the Class 4A state playoffs at Cox Mill Stadium, notching the second postseason victory in program history and breaking a school record for wins in a season.
BOYS SOCCER ROUNDUP: West Iredell upsets another higher seed, advances
MONROE—West Iredell did it again. The Warriors, seeded 25th in the 3A West, knocked off No. 9 seed Central Academy in the second round of the playoffs Thursday night, prevailing 2-0. They beat No. 8 seed Atkins in round one. Chris Mayo scored a goal on a Josue Rodriguez...
Pine Lake gets first-round win over West Stokes
Behind a record-breaking performance from quarterback Nick Reid, Pine Lake advanced past West Stokes in the first round of the 2A state playoffs on Friday night as the Pride (10-1) defeated the Wildcats (5-6) 38-20. The senior quarterback tossed for 412 yards and three touchdowns on Friday night. All of...
Queens opens season at home against Marshall
BOTTOM LINE: The Queens Royals begin the season at home against the Marshall Thundering Herd. Queens did not compete last season. Marshall finished 3-11 on the road and 12-21 overall last season. The Thundering Herd averaged 74.0 points per game while shooting 43.6% from the field and 30.1% from 3-point range last season.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Mooresville lone Iredell team at home in the 1st Rd of the playoffs
The N.C. High School Athletic Association football state playoffs begin tonight. The following is a glance at matchups involving Iredell County teams:. 4A WESTNo. 31 Southwest Guilford at No. 2 MooresvilleRecords: Cowboys 5-5; Blue Devils 9-1 Outlook: Southwest Guilford’s offense features a 2-1 run-pass ratio. Three players each have better...
Rick Davis remembered for peace and love as much as martial arts
A bench along the greenway in Statesville has a small plaque on it in honor of the late Rick Davis. It says “Placed in memory of Rick Davis an extraordinary individual-teacher of peace, love, martial arts, and music.”. While some may find the combination of peace and love mixed...
Iredell sheriff: Man broke into four homes, assaulted one person
A man was arrested after he was found in a homeowner’s living room Wednesday morning, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell. Mauricio Samuel Christian, 35, of Rougement, was charged with felony breaking and entering, felony breaking and entering to terrorize/injure and felony larceny after breaking and entering and misdemeanor counts of attempt to break and enter, breaking and entering, assault and resisting a public officer. A magistrate set bond at $50,000.
Nov. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Statesville area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. There is a medium-high UV index expected Monday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
Iredell Health Foundation announces Lights of Love
Did you know cancer has been the leading cause of death in Iredell County for over a decade? Almost everyone knows someone who has been affected by cancer. To support those fighting, remember lives lost and celebrate battles won, the Iredell Health Foundation is hosting its first annual Lights of Love, benefiting the Cancer Patient Support Fund for Iredell Health System. This event is a free community gathering to honor a caregiver or a loved one.
Statesville man charged with fleeing traffic stop
A 19-year-old Statesville man was charged after authorities said he fled a traffic stop on Oct. 25. Anthony James Sadler of Cambridge Place, was charged with felony counts of flee to elude arrest with a motor vehicle and possession of a stolen motor vehicle and misdemeanor counts of reckless driving, speeding, registration plate not displayed and no operator’s license and infractions of driving left of center, failure to stop at steady red light, failure to stop at a stop sign and unsafe traffic movement. A magistrate set bond at $45,000.
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $428,500
Located within the newer section of the desirable Curtis Pond subdivision, this 2016 Charleston-style 4BR/2.5BW home is truly beautiful. Home has been meticulously maintained & is ready for a new owner! Over 2600 square feet of usable living space, 116 Gilden Way features 4 oversized bedrooms including a spacious loft, perfect for entertaining! Main floors feature luxury vinyl plank flooring, neutral paint & tasteful styling! Crown molding throughout--tray ceiling in both dining and primary bedroom! Enjoy the oversized kitchen with granite countertops, ample cabinet space, stainless-steel appliances and a 5-burner gas range. Large family room features gas-fireplace and natural light throughout. Full-size laundry room on upper level! Primary bedroom hosts private balcony perfect for coffee in the mornings. Primary bath features garden tub, stand-alone shower and large walk-in closet! Entertain in private fully-fenced backyard along with fun pergola and new cover. This home is beautiful!
Hiddenite Center classes
Register now for The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center’s painted barn quilt class being held Nov. 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hiddenite Center’s Educational Complex, 70 Hiddenite Church Road, Hiddenite. Instructing the class is Carol Mitchell of Taylorsville. Students will paint a 2’ x...
Statesville neighbors: Obituaries for November 6
Read through the obituaries published today in Statesville Record and Landmark . (11) updates to this series since Updated 22 min ago.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 4, 2022 in Statesville, NC
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Statesville will see warm temperatures this Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
Girl Scout Troop 13179 donates 'birthday bags' to FeedNC
Every year on Oct. 31, Girl Scouts around the world honor the memory of the founder, Juliette Gordon Low. Some troops choose to celebrate the whole month, while others plan special events on or near the actual day of her birth. During October, in honor of Low, Girl Scout Troop...
3 Bedroom Home in Troutman - $379,900
NEW CONSTRUCTION IN DOWNTOWN TROUTMAN ON WOODED ¾ ACRE LOT! Enjoy living in the heart of Troutman walking distance to schools & downtown area! Quiet street w/views of a beautiful pond. Home features open floor plan w/ HUGE drop zone off garage entrance. Large kitchen w/ample cabinet storage, island w/room for seating, quartz countertops, SS appliances, subway tile backsplash & walk in pantry. Sliding door to access back concrete patio backyard. Master suite up w/large walk in closet, double sink vanity w/ tile shower walls & flooring & privacy toilet. Upstairs features 2 br, hall bathroom w/tile flooring, linen closet & tiled laundry room. Landing area at top of steps w/space for 2 desks. Huge bonus room w/double door entry! Minutes from I77. Many upgraded features such as spray foam insulation, quartz countertops, comfort height/elongated toilets! Home includes 2 garage door remotes w/ Wi-Fi enabled door & keyless pad. Seller offering $5k closing cost credit with acceptable offer.
