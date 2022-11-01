Read full article on original website
Fox 59
Treating seasonal depression
INDIANAPOLIS – With the dark and cold winter months ahead of us, many will begin to feel the effects of seasonal depression, and even more will wonder how to help their loved ones get through their challenging time. Sonya Ruedlinger with Indy Behavioral Health joined our morning show to...
Fox 59
“Champions of Magic” coming to Indy
INDIANAPOLIS – Ready for a little magic?. The “Champions of Magic” tour is coming to The Old National Centre on November 26 & 27. The show includes an array of amazing illusions, including Houdini’s famous water torture cell, levitation, and a very special trick including a supercar.
Fox 59
IN Focus: Panelists discuss midterms, Biden speech, this week's top stories
Our panel of Indiana political insiders discuss the latest ahead of the midterm elections. IN Focus: Panelists discuss midterms, Biden speech, …. Our panel of Indiana political insiders discuss the latest ahead of the midterm elections. Colts at Patriots: Keys to the Game. IndyStar Colts Insider Joel Erickson provides Keys...
Fox 59
Mild, sunny Sunday for central Indiana
You can expect a much brighter day and calmer day across central Indiana. On Saturday, southerly winds were strong, and two cities had measurable wind gusts exceeding 60 MPH! The Indianapolis Airport had a peak wind gust at 54 MPH on Saturday. Winds are still streaming out of the south,...
Fox 59
Early November warmth has happened before in Indy
INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis is seeing well above average temperatures for the start of November. Have we seen this before? Well, yes, several times, actually. The most recent early November warmth was just two years ago, in 2020. An area of high pressure to the south and east of Indiana provided a flow of warm air to the state. This plus plenty of sunshine boosted temperatures into the upper 70s. Normal highs for this time of year are in the 50s.
Fox 59
Juvenile shot near motel on near northwest side
Man found dead on porch on Indy’s southwest side. VIDEO: Family of 9 displaced by east side house fire. A family of nine is without shelter after a large fire heavily damaged their east-side Indianapolis home. Male critically injured in shooting outside Indy …. A male was critically injured...
Fox 59
Christmas Gift & Hobby Show Contest
Fox 59
Gusty winds becoming calmer, nice week ahead
INDIANAPOLIS – Winds have gusted across the state anywhere from 40-55 mph causing tree damage and power outages. Crews are working hard to restore power and subsiding winds will help into the evening and overnight. We are looking at a nice, calm day on Sunday. Saturday recap. In the...
Fox 59
Tracking weekend rain chances, mild again next week
INDIANAPOLIS – We started off this morning chilly with a few clouds. Clouds are moving in ahead of our rain chances coming this weekend. For the rest of your Friday, temperatures will top off in the upper 70s, very unseasonably warm for this time of year! It will also be breezy with gusts up to 30 mph possible. This is ahead of our next storm system that will come in Saturday. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 50s.
