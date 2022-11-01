ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Taste of Strathmore Returns: To give Strathmore Neighbors a Taste of the Best Culinary Offerings in Syracuse on Saturday, November 5th, 2022

By Urban CNY News
urbancny.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Syracuse.com

Shania Twain sells out Syracuse concert: See cheapest tickets you can still get

The St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview has its first sellout concert of 2023. Shania Twain sold out tickets for her Saturday, July 8, performance at the St. Joe’s Amp within hours of going on sale to the general public on Friday. It will be Twain’s first concert in Syracuse in nearly 25 years and her only stop in Upstate New York next year; special guest Breland will open the show at 7:30 p.m.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

National Sandwich Day with the Brooklyn Pickle

(WSYR-TV) — Thursday is National Sandwich Day and what better way to celebrate than with the crew of Brooklyn Pickle. Three Syracuse-area managers stopped by the show to discuss their offerings and how they can make any gathering a special one with their catering. For more information and to...
SYRACUSE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Golf tournament supports local food pantries

Each year the Monsignor Meaney, Knights of Columbus 9042 in Elbridge conducts a golf tournament at the Pearl Lakes Golf Course in Skaneateles to benefit the Jordan-Elbridge and Skaneateles Ecumenical Food Pantries. This year’s men’s winners included Dean Bigness, Mo Bigness, Kevin Simmons and Matt Bigness and the mixed winners...
SKANEATELES, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse breaks record high temperature Saturday

Update 2:23 p.m.: Temperatures reached 76 degrees by 2 p.m. Saturday, according to The National Weather Service. The previous record of 73 degrees was set in 2015. Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse’s unseasonably warm weather has set a new record Saturday. By noon, The National Weather Service was reporting a...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Satisfying comfort food downtown is just Across the Hall: (Dining Out Review)

Syracuse, N.Y. — A simple menu, affordable pricing, comfort food. These qualities work together to formulate a great dining choice for downtown workers on their lunch breaks. They also fit the bill for those looking to remedy a well-earned hangover. I may or may not have fallen into the latter category when I visited Across The Hall Café a couple of Saturdays ago with my friend.
SYRACUSE, NY
WETM 18 News

Highest-rated bars in Syracuse, according to Tripadvisor

STACKER (WSYR-TV) – Looking to pair a bite and a beer this weekend? Here are the highest-rated bars in Syracuse, according to Tripadvisor. Over the years, Tripadvisor has become the world’s largest travel resource with 37.7 unique online visitors in the U.S. alone. When the site was founded in 2000, the founders’ goal was to […]
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Woman shot in drive-by on Syracuse’s West Side, 911 caller says

Syracuse, N.Y. — A woman was shot in what appeared to be a drive-by shooting on Syracuse’s West Side Saturday afternoon, 911 callers said. Around 2:15 p.m., 911 callers reported hearing around seven or eight shots fired near the roundabout adjoining Davis Street and Massena Street, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches.
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

No restaurants have failed health inspection: October 16-22

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of October 16 to October 22. All restaurants that were inspected during this time passed their inspection! You can see a list of all locations that were operating acceptably below: Apulia Fire Company 6441 State Route […]
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Popular, Longstanding Bar & Grill in Utica Goes Up For Sale

A Utica area restaurant rich with history has hit the market. Tiny's Grill, located at 1014 State Street near Oneida Square, has been listed for sale by Coldwell Banker Faith Properties with an asking price of $380,000. The 5,596 square-foot building (6,159 including parking lot) is known for its cozy...
UTICA, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Fire at the Tiki Bar at Cold Springs Harbor

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Seneca River Fire Department worked to put out a fire at the Tiki Bar at Cold Springs Harbor on Hayes Road in Baldwinsville on Tuesday, November 1. Charles Eastman of the Seneca River Fire Department tells NewsChannel 9 that nobody was injured during the fire and it might’ve possibly started in […]
BALDWINSVILLE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy