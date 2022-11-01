Taste of Strathmore Returns: To give Strathmore Neighbors a Taste of the Best Culinary Offerings in Syracuse on Saturday, November 5th, 2022

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Things to do in Central New York this weekend: November 4-6
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — November is officially here so why not fill up the weekend with things to do! The events below are a great way to support local businesses and meet new people who also call Central New York home. Click on an event to be taken to its Facebook page with more information. […]
Shania Twain sells out Syracuse concert: See cheapest tickets you can still get
The St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview has its first sellout concert of 2023. Shania Twain sold out tickets for her Saturday, July 8, performance at the St. Joe’s Amp within hours of going on sale to the general public on Friday. It will be Twain’s first concert in Syracuse in nearly 25 years and her only stop in Upstate New York next year; special guest Breland will open the show at 7:30 p.m.
Basketball Legend Buys Stunning $5M Lakefront Estate in Upstate NY!
Basketball Legend Buys Stunning $5M Lakefront Estate in Upstate NY!. My dad was born in Syracuse but got married and had kids in Albany - and even though I wasn't born in Central NY, I've paid my fair share of visits out that way. The first Syracuse men's basketball game...
localsyr.com
National Sandwich Day with the Brooklyn Pickle
(WSYR-TV) — Thursday is National Sandwich Day and what better way to celebrate than with the crew of Brooklyn Pickle. Three Syracuse-area managers stopped by the show to discuss their offerings and how they can make any gathering a special one with their catering. For more information and to...
Golf tournament supports local food pantries
Each year the Monsignor Meaney, Knights of Columbus 9042 in Elbridge conducts a golf tournament at the Pearl Lakes Golf Course in Skaneateles to benefit the Jordan-Elbridge and Skaneateles Ecumenical Food Pantries. This year’s men’s winners included Dean Bigness, Mo Bigness, Kevin Simmons and Matt Bigness and the mixed winners...
Jim Boeheim’s list of concerns as Syracuse prepares for its season-opener vs. Lehigh
Syracuse, N.Y. ― If Jim Boeheim were able to go shopping with his list of concerns after two exhibition games and the regular-season opener looming like Thanksgiving dinner for the entire family on Monday, he would be in for a long trip to Wegmans. In the moments after Syracuse’s...
Syracuse breaks record high temperature Saturday
Update 2:23 p.m.: Temperatures reached 76 degrees by 2 p.m. Saturday, according to The National Weather Service. The previous record of 73 degrees was set in 2015. Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse’s unseasonably warm weather has set a new record Saturday. By noon, The National Weather Service was reporting a...
Satisfying comfort food downtown is just Across the Hall: (Dining Out Review)
Syracuse, N.Y. — A simple menu, affordable pricing, comfort food. These qualities work together to formulate a great dining choice for downtown workers on their lunch breaks. They also fit the bill for those looking to remedy a well-earned hangover. I may or may not have fallen into the latter category when I visited Across The Hall Café a couple of Saturdays ago with my friend.
Highest-rated bars in Syracuse, according to Tripadvisor
STACKER (WSYR-TV) – Looking to pair a bite and a beer this weekend? Here are the highest-rated bars in Syracuse, according to Tripadvisor. Over the years, Tripadvisor has become the world’s largest travel resource with 37.7 unique online visitors in the U.S. alone. When the site was founded in 2000, the founders’ goal was to […]
$50K Powerball ticket sold in Phoenix
One of the winning tickets was purchased at Lucci Pizza Grill & Store on East River Road in Rochester.
SUNY Cortland renames football and lacrosse field after $1 million gift
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – SUNY Cortland’s sports complex which hosts its football and lacrosse fields will be renamed as part of a historic million-dollar gift. The gift came from Chris Grady ’79 in honor of his father. The Stadiums red field will be renamed as the James J. Grady ’50, M ’61 Field at SUNY […]
Woman shot in drive-by on Syracuse’s West Side, 911 caller says
Syracuse, N.Y. — A woman was shot in what appeared to be a drive-by shooting on Syracuse’s West Side Saturday afternoon, 911 callers said. Around 2:15 p.m., 911 callers reported hearing around seven or eight shots fired near the roundabout adjoining Davis Street and Massena Street, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches.
Enjoying the warmth? 60 years ago this week, Syracuse was digging out from a freak snow storm
Central and Upstate New York continues to bask in the warmest early November weather seen in the region’s recorded history. Average high temperatures through this weekend will continue to be in the 60s, maybe over 70 on Saturday, more than 15 degrees warmer than normal for this time of year.
Community rallies to help anti-violence activist; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Nov. 3)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 69; Low: 48. In the 70s this weekend (that’s not a typo); 5-day forecast. Photo of the Day. AFTER FIRE, COMMUNITY RALLIES TO HELP ANTI-VIOLENCE ACTIVIST: Clifford Ryan spent part of Wednesday sifting...
Syracuse airport to build 2,000 parking spaces to ease congestion
Syracuse, N.Y. –The Syracuse Regional Airport Authority is planning to build 2,000 more parking spaces at Syracuse Hancock International Airport, a 44% increase designed to end frequent congestion during peak travel periods. The airport has a little more than 4,500 surface and garage parking spaces, which often fill up...
No restaurants have failed health inspection: October 16-22
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of October 16 to October 22. All restaurants that were inspected during this time passed their inspection! You can see a list of all locations that were operating acceptably below: Apulia Fire Company 6441 State Route […]
CBA, Cicero-North Syracuse will face off in Class AA football final
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Coming into Friday night’s playoff game against Utica Proctor, CBA football coach Casey Brown was concerned about his team’s ability to regain its momentum after a first-round bye. Brothers quarterback Jordan Rae and the team’s dynamic passing game quickly buried that worry.
Popular, Longstanding Bar & Grill in Utica Goes Up For Sale
A Utica area restaurant rich with history has hit the market. Tiny's Grill, located at 1014 State Street near Oneida Square, has been listed for sale by Coldwell Banker Faith Properties with an asking price of $380,000. The 5,596 square-foot building (6,159 including parking lot) is known for its cozy...
Fire at the Tiki Bar at Cold Springs Harbor
BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Seneca River Fire Department worked to put out a fire at the Tiki Bar at Cold Springs Harbor on Hayes Road in Baldwinsville on Tuesday, November 1. Charles Eastman of the Seneca River Fire Department tells NewsChannel 9 that nobody was injured during the fire and it might’ve possibly started in […]
30-year-old missing from Clifton Springs Hospital
Monahan left Clifton Springs Hospital against medical advice and has not been seen or heard from since. It is believed he may be in Wayne County area or the City of Rochester.
Comments / 0