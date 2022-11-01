Taste of Strathmore Returns: To give Strathmore Neighbors a Taste of the Best Culinary Offerings in Syracuse on Saturday, November 5th, 2022

The St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview has its first sellout concert of 2023. Shania Twain sold out tickets for her Saturday, July 8, performance at the St. Joe’s Amp within hours of going on sale to the general public on Friday. It will be Twain’s first concert in Syracuse in nearly 25 years and her only stop in Upstate New York next year; special guest Breland will open the show at 7:30 p.m.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO