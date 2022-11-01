ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

cryptoglobe.com

Is Coinbase Going Bankrupt?

Rumours of Coinbase going bankrupt persist, even after the company had dismissed such claims and is actively expanding its business offshore. In July 2022, Coinbase suspended its Affiliate Program. A month before it shut down Coinbase Pro —its advanced trading arm of Coinbase— it announced a similar feature called Advanced Trade. These two announcements, plus the merger of its USD with USDC order books, sparked a swirl of rumours about Coinbase becoming insolvent.
usethebitcoin.com

Crypto Law Experts: Ripple Set to Beat SEC And Win Lawsuit

According to legal experts, the US-based blockchain company, Ripple Labs will eventually triumph in its legal battle with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The SEC lawsuit against Ripple is expected to make a huge impact on the crypto and blockchain community and it is widely anticipated all over the world. With Ripple’s recent surge in accumulation is likely attributable to a possible settlement of the lawsuit.
cryptoslate.com

Coinbase argues SEC’s XRP lawsuit caused $15B in losses for retail traders

Crypto exchange Coinbase has filed an amicus brief in support of Ripple (XRP), arguing that the SEC’s lawsuit led to retail traders losing $15 billion. According to the exchange, the SEC action forced U.S.-based exchanges to delist XRP, causing retail customers significant losses as the coin’s market cap declined.
dailyhodl.com

Coinbase and Crypto Advocacy Group Support Ripple in XRP Lawsuit With SEC by Asking To File Amicus Briefs

Yet another two parties are attempting to weigh in on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) lawsuit against Ripple. Top crypto exchange Coinbase and the crypto lobbying group the Blockchain Association are both seeking the court’s permission to file legal documents known as amicus briefs in the Ripple case, according to files shared by digital asset legal website CryptoLaw.
ambcrypto.com

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: $70,000 is probable for BTC if…

Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. In the third quarter of 2022, Bitcoin (BTC) managed to beat stocks and the majority of major fiat currencies, except the U.S. Dollar Index, despite severe macroeconomic headwinds and a stagnating cryptocurrency market.
dailyhodl.com

Staggering $1,520,000,000 in Bitcoin Exits Crypto Exchanges in 24 Hours: IntoTheBlock

New data from crypto analytics firm IntoTheBlock shows tens of thousands of Bitcoin (BTC) tokens worth more than $1 billion left crypto exchanges in a single day. According to IntoTheBlock, the more than 70,000 Bitcoin tokens valued at $1.52 billion that left exchanges in the past 24 hours is the largest outflow in six months.
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Exchange Coinbase Announces Support for Two Low-Cap Solana (SOL) Based Altcoin Projects

Top US digital asset exchange Coinbase has announced it will be adding two Solana (SOL)-based crypto projects to their list of tradable altcoins. Announcing via Twitter, Coinbase says it will be adding support for Marinade (MNDE) and Marinade Staked SOL (mSOL) on the Solana network, with trading beginning on November 3rd once liquidity conditions are met.
u.today

Ripple Enemy, Former SEC Chair, Now Supports It Inadvertently, Here's How

Fox Business journalist and producer Eleanor Terrett has tweeted that Jay Clayton, the former SEC chairman who initiated the lawsuit against Ripple Labs, Brad Garlinghouse and Chris Larsen, claiming that XRP is a security, now indirectly supports Ripple. He is doing it by working for Electric Capital, one of the companies that decided to file an amicus brief in support of Ripple Labs.
dailyhodl.com

Analyst Who Called 2022 Crypto Crash Issues Fresh Bitcoin and Ethereum Alert

The crypto analyst who accurately called this year’s crypto market collapse is warning of new price lows for digital assets this month. The pseudonymous trader known as Crypto Capo tells his 573,000 Twitter followers that several market conditions point to price collapses in November for Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and other altcoins.
u.today

SEC v. Ripple: Crypto Blogger BitBoy on His Part in Case as XRP Holder

Blogger and crypto influencer Ben Armstrong, also known as BitBoy, has expressed his contentment at participating in a class action lawsuit by XRP holders against the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Recall that the lawsuit was initiated by pro-XRP lawyer and founder of CryptoLaw firm, John Deaton. More than 70,000...
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Whales Are Rapidly Accumulating Two Ethereum-Based Altcoins, According to Analytics Firm Santiment

A leading analytics firm says that deep-pocketed crypto investors are rapidly loading up on two tokens issued on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. Santiment says that crypto whales are gobbling up Kyber Network (KNC), a blockchain-based exchange that aims to aggregate liquidity and facilitate instant swaps between ERC-20 tokens, all without the involvement of any middlemen.
u.today

Justin Sun, Who Predicted Every Ethereum Top, Now Transferred $50 Million to Binance

