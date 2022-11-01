Read full article on original website
cryptoglobe.com
Is Coinbase Going Bankrupt?
Rumours of Coinbase going bankrupt persist, even after the company had dismissed such claims and is actively expanding its business offshore. In July 2022, Coinbase suspended its Affiliate Program. A month before it shut down Coinbase Pro —its advanced trading arm of Coinbase— it announced a similar feature called Advanced Trade. These two announcements, plus the merger of its USD with USDC order books, sparked a swirl of rumours about Coinbase becoming insolvent.
usethebitcoin.com
Crypto Law Experts: Ripple Set to Beat SEC And Win Lawsuit
According to legal experts, the US-based blockchain company, Ripple Labs will eventually triumph in its legal battle with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The SEC lawsuit against Ripple is expected to make a huge impact on the crypto and blockchain community and it is widely anticipated all over the world. With Ripple’s recent surge in accumulation is likely attributable to a possible settlement of the lawsuit.
zycrypto.com
Ripple’s XRP Hits Remarkable Decentralization Milestone As SEC Lawsuit Heads For Conclusion
XRP holders have a good reason to be cheerful. Distributed ledger startup Ripple now holds less than half of the total XRP supply in its wallets — a huge milestone in the company’s efforts to distance itself from the cryptocurrency in order to “desecuritize” it as the SEC v. Ripple lawsuit approaches final ruling.
cryptoslate.com
Coinbase argues SEC’s XRP lawsuit caused $15B in losses for retail traders
Crypto exchange Coinbase has filed an amicus brief in support of Ripple (XRP), arguing that the SEC’s lawsuit led to retail traders losing $15 billion. According to the exchange, the SEC action forced U.S.-based exchanges to delist XRP, causing retail customers significant losses as the coin’s market cap declined.
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase and Crypto Advocacy Group Support Ripple in XRP Lawsuit With SEC by Asking To File Amicus Briefs
Yet another two parties are attempting to weigh in on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) lawsuit against Ripple. Top crypto exchange Coinbase and the crypto lobbying group the Blockchain Association are both seeking the court’s permission to file legal documents known as amicus briefs in the Ripple case, according to files shared by digital asset legal website CryptoLaw.
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: $70,000 is probable for BTC if…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. In the third quarter of 2022, Bitcoin (BTC) managed to beat stocks and the majority of major fiat currencies, except the U.S. Dollar Index, despite severe macroeconomic headwinds and a stagnating cryptocurrency market.
dailyhodl.com
Staggering $1,520,000,000 in Bitcoin Exits Crypto Exchanges in 24 Hours: IntoTheBlock
New data from crypto analytics firm IntoTheBlock shows tens of thousands of Bitcoin (BTC) tokens worth more than $1 billion left crypto exchanges in a single day. According to IntoTheBlock, the more than 70,000 Bitcoin tokens valued at $1.52 billion that left exchanges in the past 24 hours is the largest outflow in six months.
dailyhodl.com
Investing Legend Paul Tudor Jones Says Bitcoin and Ethereum Will Go Much Higher in Price – Here’s Why
Hedge fund billionaire Paul Tudor Jones says the price of Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) will eventually rise from their current bear market ranges. In a new interview, the Tudor Investment Corporation founder tells CNBC that he believes the US has likely already entered a recession or is about to enter one.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Exchange Coinbase Announces Support for Two Low-Cap Solana (SOL) Based Altcoin Projects
Top US digital asset exchange Coinbase has announced it will be adding two Solana (SOL)-based crypto projects to their list of tradable altcoins. Announcing via Twitter, Coinbase says it will be adding support for Marinade (MNDE) and Marinade Staked SOL (mSOL) on the Solana network, with trading beginning on November 3rd once liquidity conditions are met.
bitcoinist.com
Next Cryptocurrency to Explode in Q1 2023 Alongside the Ethereum Price – Altcoin Season Incoming
Alongside the Ethereum price increase in October 2022, Dash 2 Trade (D2T) has the potential to become the next big crypto altcoin to explode as we enter into 2023. Offering investors the opportunity to join the initial token offering via a 9-stage presale, D2T is an ERC-20 token that boasts deflationary tokenomics and multiple use cases.
u.today
“It Will Only Get Worse”: Co-Founder of “Ethereum Killer” Has Stark Warning for Crypto Buyers
Kathleen Breitman, cofounder of “Ethereum killer” Tezos, believes that the ongoing cryptocurrency bear market cycle is only going to get worse. Breitman explains that the most recent bull run was “inflated” by cheap money. “There was a lot of easy money going into the system,” she said.
u.today
Ripple Enemy, Former SEC Chair, Now Supports It Inadvertently, Here's How
Fox Business journalist and producer Eleanor Terrett has tweeted that Jay Clayton, the former SEC chairman who initiated the lawsuit against Ripple Labs, Brad Garlinghouse and Chris Larsen, claiming that XRP is a security, now indirectly supports Ripple. He is doing it by working for Electric Capital, one of the companies that decided to file an amicus brief in support of Ripple Labs.
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Who Called 2022 Crypto Crash Issues Fresh Bitcoin and Ethereum Alert
The crypto analyst who accurately called this year’s crypto market collapse is warning of new price lows for digital assets this month. The pseudonymous trader known as Crypto Capo tells his 573,000 Twitter followers that several market conditions point to price collapses in November for Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and other altcoins.
u.today
SEC v. Ripple: Crypto Blogger BitBoy on His Part in Case as XRP Holder
Blogger and crypto influencer Ben Armstrong, also known as BitBoy, has expressed his contentment at participating in a class action lawsuit by XRP holders against the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Recall that the lawsuit was initiated by pro-XRP lawyer and founder of CryptoLaw firm, John Deaton. More than 70,000...
zycrypto.com
Crypto Exchange Deribit Disables Withdrawals After Hot Wallet Exploit Drained $28 Million In Crypto
Last night, Deribit, a leading crypto derivatives exchange, was the latest victim of a hack that ultimately drained the exchange of $28 million. The exchange has temporarily halted withdrawals in response to the attack while maintaining that user funds have not been affected. $28M Stolen From Deribit. Hackers have stolen...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Whales Are Rapidly Accumulating Two Ethereum-Based Altcoins, According to Analytics Firm Santiment
A leading analytics firm says that deep-pocketed crypto investors are rapidly loading up on two tokens issued on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. Santiment says that crypto whales are gobbling up Kyber Network (KNC), a blockchain-based exchange that aims to aggregate liquidity and facilitate instant swaps between ERC-20 tokens, all without the involvement of any middlemen.
zycrypto.com
XRP Lawsuit: SEC Case Takes Surprising Turn As Coinbase Asks Court For Permission To Support Ripple
America’s largest crypto exchange, Coinbase, has come out in support of Ripple amid its ongoing legal brawl with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which could get the final say by the first half of 2023. Coinbase Throws Weight Behind Ripple. In a series of tweets on Oct 31,...
CoinDesk
Deribit Exec Addresses the Flurry of Recent Exploits in Crypto Industry
"It seems to almost be the cost of doing business nowadays," says Deribit's chief commercial officer following a $28 million hot wallet hack on its platform. He discusses the growing problem of hacks in the crypto space.
u.today
Justin Sun, Who Predicted Every Ethereum Top, Now Transferred $50 Million to Binance
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
When You Die, What Happens to Your Bitcoin?
Without your private key, your heirs are locked out of your digital wallet. Being prepared, though, ensures they can gain access to your assets when the time comes.
