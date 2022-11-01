HUSBAND AND WIFE TEAM UP FOR YOUTH FOR CHRIST … Eliot and Lydia Nofziger are directors for The Outback YFC in Archbold and The Loft YFC in Stryker, respectively. Local Stryker couple and Youth For Christ (YFC) leaders, Eliot and Lydia Nofziger are creating spaces for local teens “to have fun, make friends and talk about what matters” while giving them the skills and hope they need to navigate this uncertain world.

