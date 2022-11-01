Read full article on original website
TechCrunch
Former ButcherBox execs leverage meat shipment expertise into new D2C startup
Dubbed a “smart logistics engine,” Grip’s technology sits on top of customers’ existing order management systems and manages the shipment process using real-time network conditions, like weather events and temperature, carrier on-time delivery and box performance. Founder Juan Meisel told TechCrunch that other shipping software uses...
hbsdealer.com
Eye on Retail: Dick's builds on resale approach
Sporting goods giant swings for the fences with SidelineSwap. Dick’s Sporting Goods is moving forward in a big way with its burgeoning resale market presence. The nation’s largest sporting goods retailer is making a strategic investment into SidelineSwap, a platform for buying and selling new and used sporting goods. The unspecified investment builds upon a partnership the two companies initially launched in August 2022.
freightwaves.com
MyCarrier, Estes Express partner to transition customers from KuebixTMS
Less-than-truckload shipping platform MyCarrier and freight transportation provider Estes Express Lines announced Wednesday a collaboration to support a changeover for customers of supply chain technology provider Trimble, which announced in September that it would be shutting down its current LTL solution within KuebixTMS. “As we evolve our strategy to connect...
hbsdealer.com
Floor & Decor sales sizzle in Q3
Rising retailer Floor & Decor reported third quarter sales jumped more than 25% to $1.1 billion from sales of $877 million in the third quarter 2021. Comparable store sales 11.6% for the quarter. The company also posted a net income of $76.2 million for the period, rising 2% from a...
hbsdealer.com
Lowe's is selling its Canadian retail business
A $400 million deal is described as a move to simplify operations. Lowe’s agreed to sell its Canadian retail business to Sycamore Partners, a private equity firm specializing in retail, consumer and distribution-related investments, for $400 million in cash, and performance-based deferred consideration. Based in Boucherville, Quebec, Lowe's Canadian...
Autoblog
Best truck tires of 2022 (they're great for SUVs, too)
Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. If you're in the market for truck tires, we'd like to share with you some solid choices. Admittedly, we can't test every truck and SUV tire on the market — a massive undertaking — so we're leaning here on the best tires as evaluated by the good folks at Consumer Reports and Tire Rack, who performance-test hundreds of tires per year. Tire Rack also ranks its tire by customer feedback. Interestingly, the two sources have come up with two very different sets of rankings, but they concur on many points.
Livewire's Estrella Weedery Is The World's First Estate-Grown Weedery — A Sustainable Cannabis Farm and Destination Focused On Premium Organic-Style Specialty Cannabis Products
Livewire Ergogenics Inc. trading at the OTC Marketplace under LVVV is a company focused on acquiring, managing, leasing, and licensing special-purpose real estate properties and operations conducive to producing high-quality, handcrafted, and organically grown specialty cannabis products for medical and recreational adult-use in California. The company’s main operations are in...
Digital Trends
This 50-inch 4K TV is in the discount bin at Walmart for $238
Even if you’re on a tight budget, you’ll be able to purchase an upgrade for your home theater setup with the help of retailers’ TV deals. One of the cheapest offers that you can avail yourself of right now comes from Walmart, which is selling the 50-inch onn. 4 Series 4K TV with a $30 discount that makes it even more affordable at just $238, down from its original price of $268. We’re not sure how long this deal will last though, so you should hurry if you don’t want to miss out on this bargain price.
CNBC
There's a major shift underway in manufacturing for U.S. companies
More than half of U.S. companies surveyed by SAP say that supply chain issues will persist in 2023. Even if inflation declines, the new "just in case" model of sourcing, carrying more inventory and often use of non-Chinese manufacturing located closer to home, will result in higher costs. Less hiring...
AOL Corp
Bentley CEO: ‘Never seen spending patterns’ like this before with luxury consumer
For British luxury automaker Bentley (VOW.DE), 2022 may leave a strong 2021 in the dust. Through the first nine months of 2022, Bentley reported record operating profit of €575 million ($577,129,608), more than double the amount from a year ago. The previous full-year record high for operating profit was €389 million ($383,651,250.00). Revenue through the first nine months came in at €2.490 billion ($2,455,762,500.00), a jump of 28% from a year ago.
torquenews.com
Should You Consider a Catalytic Converter Delete?
Catalytic converter deletes are sometimes recommended as a solution to more than one problem with a car. Is this really ok despite what some popular mechanics and many forum commenters have to say about it? Plus see how a cat delete is done and what it did for a Miata.
takeitcool.com
Black Pepper Oleoresin Production Cost Analysis Report: Manufacturing Process, Raw Materials Requirements, Variable Cost, Production Cost Summary and Key Process Information.
The latest report titled “Black Pepper Oleoresin Production Cost Report” by Procurement Resource, a global procurement research and consulting firm, provides an in-depth cost analysis of the production process of Black Pepper Oleoresin. Report Features Details. Product Name Black Pepper Oleoresin. Process Included Black Pepper Oleoresin Production From...
hbsdealer.com
A retail journey's end: Lowe’s completes international exit
The $400 million sale of Lowe’s Canada means more emphasis on core, U.S. retail operations. Since the arrival of Marvin Ellis as president and CEO of Lowe’s in 2018, the home improvement retail giant has continued to sharpen its focus on its core, domestic retail strategy. Shortly after...
Meguiar’s Announces Three Killer New Products at SEMA
They’re every bit as good as you’d want them to be.
MotorAuthority
Xpeng car-copter completes successful maiden flight
A number of flying car concepts have surfaced over the years, though these have typically been small, light aircraft that can double as cars. This means they still require a runway for takeoffs and landings, making them poorly suited for congestion-filled cities, where if such a thing existed, a flying car could provide the most utility.
I was cheated buying a car from a popular online retailer – here’s why you should stay away from the company for good
A CAR buyer has slammed an online auto retailer after she discovered that the vehicle she purchased through the site was undrivable, warning others to steer clear of the company. Christy Smith told Action News Jax that it was only after she paid $22,999 plus taxes and fees for a...
invezz.com
Physical silver drawdowns surge on global bullion exchanges
Physical withdrawals from bullion exchanges have reached historic highs. The silver price has continued to decline despite the shortage of the underlying asset. Renowned analyst expects silver to be "the trade of the decade." This is the tale of two markets rolled up messily into one. For starters, the international...
torquenews.com
Honda Is Emerging From the Inventory Crisis Better Than Most Brands
Though inventory remains tight, deliveries prove that Honda is ahead of the curve when it comes to resolving the new-car inventory crisis. Torque News recently asked 11 automakers if they would go on the record regarding their deliveries and inventory management. Only two offered to do so. Honda pointed to a strong launch of new products and offered encouraging words regarding dealer inventory. Now we know that Honda was sincere.
hbsdealer.com
US LBM strikes with another truss move
A day removed from acquiring Georgia Truss, US LBM has struck again with the acquisition of Comtech, a manufacturer and supplier of structural roof and floor trusses located in North Carolina. Founded in 1970, Comtech manufactures floor and roof trusses and provides engineered wood products to builders in the Carolinas,...
Organic Cotton Fraud Gets Textile Exchange Fired Up
Textile Exchange has released a new report addressing the root causes of integrity issues across the organic cotton sector. “We believe that integrity is critically important to the organic cotton supply chain, but equally, we recognize that there are difficulties upholding this principle,” the report said. “Challenges in integrity are neither new nor unique to organic cotton, and they often evolve.” “Strengthening Integrity in Organic Cotton” aims to provide more guidance on ways the industry can act to improve the integrity, recommending that brands and supply chain partners proactively adopt an integrity system that tackles fraud by building compliance through standards and...
