The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County increased one-tenth of a cent Sunday to $5.528, ending a streak of 31 consecutive decreases. The average price dropped 96.7 cents over the streak, including two-tenths of a cent Saturday, to its lowest amount since Sept. 20, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It is 10.4 cents less than one week ago and 96.3 cents lower than one month ago, but 93.9 cents more than one year ago.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO