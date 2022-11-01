Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In Search of the Best Pumpkin Pies in Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Huge Hip-Hop Flea Market Staged at Pasadena Convention CenterMae A.Houston, TX
Keeping Your Dog Safe From Canine InfluenzaSusan HornikLos Angeles, CA
Welcome to NELA's Eagle RockDavid ClarkLos Angeles, CA
Governor signs law making it harder for CPS to seek child support from parentsRobert J HansenCalifornia State
Related
mynewsla.com
Coroner IDs Biker Killed in Fiery Crash on Angeles Forest Highway
Officials Sunday released the name of a motorcyclist who was killed in a fiery crash with a vehicle on the Angeles Forest Highway near the Clearcreek Truck Trail in Tujunga. The victim was identified as Joshua Martin, 35, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office, which did not list a place of residence for Martin.
mynewsla.com
Man Hit by Truck, Killed Beside 210 Freeway in La Canada Flintridge
A man was killed Saturday morning when he was struck by a truck on a roadway next to the Foothill (210) Freeway in La Canada Flintridge, authorities said. The death was reported at 10:14 a.m. when a witness told the California Highway Patrol that a person was lying in the slow lane of southbound Ocean View Boulevard next to the freeway off-ramp.
mynewsla.com
Fire Damages Unit At Two-Story Apartment Building in L.A.’s Mid-City Area
Fire Sunday damaged one unit on the second floor of a two-story apartment building in the Mid-City community of Los Angeles, authorities said. Firefighters dispatched at 7:08 a.m. to 1426 S. Orange Grove Ave. had the blaze out within 13 minutes of their arrival, containing the fire to the unit of origin, said Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.
mynewsla.com
Bomb Squad Deals with Suspicious Device in Long Beach
The sheriff’s department’s bomb squad was deployed to Long Beach Saturday to deal with a suspicious device in the Belmont Shore area. Long Beach police officers were called around 3:25 p.m. to the 6400 block of Marina Drive, the LBPD’s Allison Gallagher told City News Service. A...
mynewsla.com
Man Reported Missing in Sawtelle Area is Found, Reunited With Family
An 18-year-old man who went missing on Halloween night has been located and reunited with his family, authorities said Sunday. The Los Angeles Police Department did not release where or when Andrew Jason Wright was found. Wright had last been seen at about 6 p.m. Monday in the 1700 block...
mynewsla.com
Man Wounded in Downtown LA Shooting, Suspect Taken Into Custody
Officers arrested a man after they allegedly saw him fire shots at another man in downtown Los Angeles, authorities said Sunday. At about 10 p.m. Saturday, officers spotted a shooting in progress in the area of Maple Avenue and Seventh Street. Paramedics rushed the shooting victim to a hospital, where his condition was not immediately known, the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Section reported.
mynewsla.com
Person Killed in Traffic Crash on Freeway in Mission Viejo
A person was killed Saturday morning during a traffic crash on the San Diego (5) Freeway in Mission Viejo, authorities said. The crash occurred about 3:40 a.m. on the southbound freeway at Avery Parkway and involved a gray sedan, the California Highway Patrol reported. A representative from the coroner’s office...
mynewsla.com
One Killed in Solo-Vehicle Collision in Lancaster
A person died Friday when a vehicle went off the side of a Lancaster freeway. The solo-vehicle crash was reported about 3 p.m. on the northbound side of the Antelope Valley (14) Freeway, just north of West Avenue L, according to the California Highway Patrol. The CHP reported the vehicle...
mynewsla.com
CHP Reports One Killed in Big Rig Crash on Freeway in Rosemead
A person was killed and at least one other person was injured Saturday morning in a crash on the San Bernardino (10) Freeway in Rosemead that left a big rig on its side and involved at least two other vehicles, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 5:10 a.m. on...
mynewsla.com
Woman, 81, Found After Last Being Seen in East Hollywood
An 81-year-old woman diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease was found after being reported missing earlier Friday. Tomi Yamada was reported missing after last being seen about 1:30 p.m. when she exited her son’s vehicle in the 4700 block of Sunset Boulevard, near Vermont Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
mynewsla.com
One Dead, One Injured in Big Rig Traffic Crash on Freeway in Rosemead
A person was killed and at least one other person was injured Saturday morning during a traffic crash on the San Bernardino (10) Freeway in Rosemead that left a big rig on its side and involved at least two other vehicles, authorities said. The crash occurred about 5:10 a.m. on...
mynewsla.com
Police Seek Hit-And-Run Driver Who Killed A Pedestrian in Irvine
Police Friday sought the public’s help to locate a hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a pedestrian in Irvine. Irvine Police Department officers were called about 9:05 p.m. Thursday to the Von Karman Avenue and Michelson Drive, near the San Diego (405) Freeway, on reports of a collision and found Saman Vakili Mafakhery injured at the scene.
mynewsla.com
LA County Sees End to 31-Day Streak of Falling Gas Prices
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County increased one-tenth of a cent Sunday to $5.528, ending a streak of 31 consecutive decreases. The average price dropped 96.7 cents over the streak, including two-tenths of a cent Saturday, to its lowest amount since Sept. 20, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It is 10.4 cents less than one week ago and 96.3 cents lower than one month ago, but 93.9 cents more than one year ago.
mynewsla.com
Woman, 76, Killed By Truck in Irvine; Motorist Stays at Scene
A 76-year-old woman was struck and killed by a truck in Irvine, authorities said Saturday. The fatal injury occurred at about 6:15 p.m. Friday on East Yale Loop, just before the intersection at Witherspoon, according to Sgt. Karie Davies of the Irvine Police Department. A white Chevrolet Silverado was going...
mynewsla.com
Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Silver Lake Crash Identified
A 30-year-old man who was killed in a single-vehicle crash near Silver Lake was identified Friday. California Highway Patrol officers responded at 11:33 p.m. Wednesday to the Vermont Avenue off-ramp of the southbound Hollywood (101) Freeway, where the vehicle hit a wall, according to the CHP. Witness told authorities that the vehicle had made several lane changes prior to hitting the wall.
mynewsla.com
Motorist Injured in Rollover Crash Involving Big Rig on 60 Freeway
A motorist was injured Friday in a collision between a tractor-trailer and sedan on the Moreno Valley (60) Freeway in Beaumont that caused the smaller vehicle to roll on the freeway, blocking one lane. The crash occurred about 5:15 p.m. on the westbound Moreno Valley Freeway at Jack Rabbit Trail,...
mynewsla.com
Fire Damages Room, Attic of Glassell Park Home
Firefighters knocked down a fire at a home in Glassell Park Sunday that broke out in a room and spread to the attic, authorities said. The 28 firefighters dispatched at 12:10 p.m. to 2342 W. Moss Ave. had the blaze out within 27 minutes of their arrival, according to Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.
mynewsla.com
Riverside County Gas Prices Drop for 32nd Straight Day
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County dropped Sunday for the 32nd consecutive day since rising to a record, falling four-tenths of a cent to $5.381. The average price has dropped 99.2 cents over the past 32 days — including 1.3 cents Saturday —...
mynewsla.com
Crash on 405 Snarls Traffic, but Only Minor Injuries Reported
A driver suffered minor injuries while two others escaped injury when a car and big-rig truck collided on the San Diego (405) Freeway in Seal Beach Friday. Police were called at 12:39 p.m. to the southbound 405 just north of Seal Beach Boulevard when a 2015 Nissan Altima collided with a big-rig truck, causing the truck to overturn and land on top of the car, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Mitch Smith.
mynewsla.com
Man Who Lost Both Legs When Hit by Metro L Line Train Settles Suit
A man who says he fell onto the Metro L (Gold) Line tracks in 2018 and remained unconscious there for nearly 11 minutes before being hit by a train, causing him to lose both legs, has reached a settlement of his lawsuit against Metro, attorneys in the case told a judge Friday.
Comments / 0