What challenges will Idaho State pose for BYU in its season-opener?
BYU basketball will open its season against Idaho State on Monday. Coach Mark Pope can’t believe that the Bengals were picked last in the 10-team Big Sky Conference in the preseason poll.
Garland, Mitchell lead Cavs past Lakers to 8th straight win
Donovan Mitchell scored 33 points and Darius Garland added 24 in the dynamic Cleveland backcourt's return from injury absences, and the Cavaliers rolled past LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers 114-100 for their eighth consecutive victory
