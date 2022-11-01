Read full article on original website
abc27.com
Interstate 83 south reopens after construction; northbound remains closed
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The southbound lanes of Interstate 83 in Dauphin County have reopened after the removal of bridge beams on the Paxton Street Bridge took place over the weekend. According to a release from PennDOT, the southbound lanes have since reopened and the detour for the southbound...
WFMZ-TV Online
PSP fire marshal investigating fire in Exeter
EXETER TWP., Pa. — The Berks County coroner and a Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal are investigating a house fire in Berks County. Firefighters were dispatched shortly after 4:30 p.m. Friday to the 1100 block of Church Lane Road in Exeter Township for the reports of smoke and flames coming from a home.
abc27.com
Veterans event held in Cumberland County
HAMPDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A ceremony ahead of Veterans Day was held in the Hampden Township Veterans Park in Cumberland County on Sunday. The event was organized by the Hampden Township Veterans Recognition Committee to allow the community to honor and thank service members from the Midstate. “I...
Construction begins on 700,000-square-foot warehouse adjacent to newly built massive facility
An Illinois developer has announced it has begun construction on a 700,000-square-foot facility. First Industrial Realty Trust is building the facility at First Logistics Center @ 283, which is located along Route 230 in Londonderry Township. The facility is being built adjacent to a 1.1 million square-foot facility at 2771 N. Market St. that First Industrial Realty Trust developed and recently leased to online retailer, the Boohoo Group.
pahomepage.com
Discount retailer to open in part of former Kmart space
The former Kmart store at Summerdale Plaza in East Pennsboro Township closed more than four years ago. Last year, a Tractor Supply store and an AutoZone opened in the former Kmart space. And this week, Dauphin County-based discount retailer, Flea Flickers, announced it will open in Summerdale Plaza. “We are...
abc27.com
Harrisburg man killed in Shippensburg shooting, State Police investigating
SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Shippensburg on Sunday morning. According to State Police, Troopers responded to the intersection of N. Queen Street and Coover Ave. around 2 a.m. on Sunday. Troopers say a verbal altercation between two men turned physical and led to one of the men fatally shooting the other.
1 person dead after 2-vehicle crash in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A 61-year-old man is dead following a two-vehicle crash in York County in the early hours of Saturday. According to the county coroner's office, the man was pronounced dead at the scene on the 2800 block of Delta Road in Chanceford Township. On Saturday, just...
abc27.com
One dead after early morning York County crash
CHANCEFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are investigating a fatal crash in York County. PSP has said they responded to the 2000 block of Delta Road in Chanceford Township, York County. Troopers say that the crash occurred at 2:31 a.m on Saturday, Nov. 5. In a news release, the York County Coroner states that their office was called at 2:53 a.m to the scene of the accident.
WGAL
Coroner: Cargo van driver dies in York County crash
CHANCEFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The coroner was called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash in York County around 2:30 a.m. Saturday. The crash happened in the 2000 block of Delta Road near Walker Road and Good Road in Chanceford Township. According to the coroner, a cargo van was...
abc27.com
Hometown Hero: Vision Resources of Central Pennsylvania
BOILING SPRINGS, Pa. (WHTM) — Friday, Nov. 4’s hometown hero is Vision Resources of Central Pennsylvania (VRCP). VRCP hosted their annual “Evening in the Shadows,” a unique fundraiser, on Nov. 3 at Allenberry in Boiling Springs, Pennsylvania. During the dinner, 100 people ate a five-course meal...
iheart.com
PPL Reportedly Will Raise Rates By Nearly 20 Percent In December
>PPL Reportedly Will Raise Rates By Nearly 20 Percent In December. (Lancaster County, PA) - Electricity provider P-P-L says it's increasing rates for customers in Lancaster County next month. Starting December 1st, 227-thousand customers will see hikes of about 18 percent. That amounts to about 22-dollars more per month for the average customer. Met-Ed, the county's secondary provider is also increasing rates -- by almost ten percent.
WGAL
I-83 at Paxton Street Bridge in Dauphin County will be closed this weekend
SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Update:. A project starting Friday on Interstate 83 in Dauphin County will cause traffic problems through the weekend. Interstate 83 will be closed at the Paxton Street Bridge in Swatara Township from 9 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday. The closure will allow a PennDOT...
2 killed in crash of small plane at Pennsylvania farm
Hanover Township, Pa. (AP) — Two people were killed after a small plane crashed over the weekend at a northeastern Pennsylvania farm where hayrides were being offered over the weekend, authorities said. Officials in Luzerne County's Hanover Township said no one at Dorian's Farm was injured when the two-seat plane came down about 100 feet from where children were on a hayride shortly after 3 p.m. Saturday. “The parking lot...
abc27.com
Harrisburg hosts breakfast to salute Veterans
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Dozens of people gathered at the Scottish Rite Theatre in Harrisburg for an early salute for Veterans Day. The event was for Veterans and a guest who live in the 15th Senate District. Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and push alerts from the abc27...
Caught on camera: Fire truck's illegal crossing in Schuylkill County
TAMAQUA, Pa. — It was all caught on camera. Saturday afternoon in Tamaqua, the driver of a fire engine took a chance on the way to a fire scene. He illegally drove around railroad crossing gates just seconds before a passenger train rolled through. The video, which was posted...
abc27.com
Local retirement community announces $27 million expansion
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — United Zion Retirement Community is one of the oldest continuing care communities in Lancaster County. “I don’t know if anyone in 1905 knew what a retirement community was going to be, but clearly the mission of the church was for seniors,” said Sue Verdegem, president and CEO of United Zion Retirement Community.
VIDEO: 'Oh No, Stop!' Watch This Unstoppable Train Collision In Strasburg
A locomotive near a train museum made some history of its own, smashing into an excavator on Wednesday, Nov. 2 around 11:30 a.m., authorities say. The Norfolk & Western 475— a low-speed locomotive hit the excavator which had been left on the track at 301 Gap Road, Leaman Place Yard in Paradise, according to a spokesperson with the railroad.
Tower Health Appeals Ruling Over Pottstown Hospital Lawsuit
Tower Health acquired Pottstown Hospital in 2017. Berks County-based Tower Health is appealing a ruling that dismisses allegations against Community Health Systems over a 2017 sale of a Montgomery County hospital, writes John George for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Pottstown Hospital was one of five hospitals acquired by Tower Health...
abc27.com
USPS to host November job fair
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The United States Postal Service (USPS) will be hiring new team members to fill immediate openings in South Central Pennsylvania. The Postal Service in Harrisburg will be hosting job fairs to fill immediate openings throughout the month of November. Applications will only be accepted online....
