Lebanon County, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

PSP fire marshal investigating fire in Exeter

EXETER TWP., Pa. — The Berks County coroner and a Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal are investigating a house fire in Berks County. Firefighters were dispatched shortly after 4:30 p.m. Friday to the 1100 block of Church Lane Road in Exeter Township for the reports of smoke and flames coming from a home.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Veterans event held in Cumberland County

HAMPDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A ceremony ahead of Veterans Day was held in the Hampden Township Veterans Park in Cumberland County on Sunday. The event was organized by the Hampden Township Veterans Recognition Committee to allow the community to honor and thank service members from the Midstate. “I...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Construction begins on 700,000-square-foot warehouse adjacent to newly built massive facility

An Illinois developer has announced it has begun construction on a 700,000-square-foot facility. First Industrial Realty Trust is building the facility at First Logistics Center @ 283, which is located along Route 230 in Londonderry Township. The facility is being built adjacent to a 1.1 million square-foot facility at 2771 N. Market St. that First Industrial Realty Trust developed and recently leased to online retailer, the Boohoo Group.
HARRISBURG, PA
pahomepage.com

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a fatal crash in York County.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a fatal crash in York County. 'Bootmobile' takes over Public Square in Wilkes-Barre. 'Bootmobile' takes over Public Square in Wilkes-Barre. Indraloka Animal Sanctuary hosts 10th...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Harrisburg man killed in Shippensburg shooting, State Police investigating

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Shippensburg on Sunday morning. According to State Police, Troopers responded to the intersection of N. Queen Street and Coover Ave. around 2 a.m. on Sunday. Troopers say a verbal altercation between two men turned physical and led to one of the men fatally shooting the other.
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
FOX 43

1 person dead after 2-vehicle crash in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A 61-year-old man is dead following a two-vehicle crash in York County in the early hours of Saturday. According to the county coroner's office, the man was pronounced dead at the scene on the 2800 block of Delta Road in Chanceford Township. On Saturday, just...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

One dead after early morning York County crash

CHANCEFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are investigating a fatal crash in York County. PSP has said they responded to the 2000 block of Delta Road in Chanceford Township, York County. Troopers say that the crash occurred at 2:31 a.m on Saturday, Nov. 5. In a news release, the York County Coroner states that their office was called at 2:53 a.m to the scene of the accident.
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Coroner: Cargo van driver dies in York County crash

CHANCEFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The coroner was called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash in York County around 2:30 a.m. Saturday. The crash happened in the 2000 block of Delta Road near Walker Road and Good Road in Chanceford Township. According to the coroner, a cargo van was...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Hometown Hero: Vision Resources of Central Pennsylvania

BOILING SPRINGS, Pa. (WHTM) — Friday, Nov. 4’s hometown hero is Vision Resources of Central Pennsylvania (VRCP). VRCP hosted their annual “Evening in the Shadows,” a unique fundraiser, on Nov. 3 at Allenberry in Boiling Springs, Pennsylvania. During the dinner, 100 people ate a five-course meal...
BOILING SPRINGS, PA
iheart.com

PPL Reportedly Will Raise Rates By Nearly 20 Percent In December

>PPL Reportedly Will Raise Rates By Nearly 20 Percent In December. (Lancaster County, PA) - Electricity provider P-P-L says it's increasing rates for customers in Lancaster County next month. Starting December 1st, 227-thousand customers will see hikes of about 18 percent. That amounts to about 22-dollars more per month for the average customer. Met-Ed, the county's secondary provider is also increasing rates -- by almost ten percent.
NorthcentralPA.com

2 killed in crash of small plane at Pennsylvania farm

Hanover Township, Pa. (AP) — Two people were killed after a small plane crashed over the weekend at a northeastern Pennsylvania farm where hayrides were being offered over the weekend, authorities said. Officials in Luzerne County's Hanover Township said no one at Dorian's Farm was injured when the two-seat plane came down about 100 feet from where children were on a hayride shortly after 3 p.m. Saturday. “The parking lot...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Harrisburg hosts breakfast to salute Veterans

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Dozens of people gathered at the Scottish Rite Theatre in Harrisburg for an early salute for Veterans Day. The event was for Veterans and a guest who live in the 15th Senate District. Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and push alerts from the abc27...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Local retirement community announces $27 million expansion

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — United Zion Retirement Community is one of the oldest continuing care communities in Lancaster County. “I don’t know if anyone in 1905 knew what a retirement community was going to be, but clearly the mission of the church was for seniors,” said Sue Verdegem, president and CEO of United Zion Retirement Community.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

Tower Health Appeals Ruling Over Pottstown Hospital Lawsuit

Tower Health acquired Pottstown Hospital in 2017. Berks County-based Tower Health is appealing a ruling that dismisses allegations against Community Health Systems over a 2017 sale of a Montgomery County hospital, writes John George for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Pottstown Hospital was one of five hospitals acquired by Tower Health...
POTTSTOWN, PA
abc27.com

USPS to host November job fair

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The United States Postal Service (USPS) will be hiring new team members to fill immediate openings in South Central Pennsylvania. The Postal Service in Harrisburg will be hosting job fairs to fill immediate openings throughout the month of November. Applications will only be accepted online....
HARRISBURG, PA

