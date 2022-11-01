Read full article on original website
2 Facing Drug Charges After Allegedly Fleeing From Police in Atlantic City, NJ
Officials in the World's Play Ground say two people from Atlantic City were arrested Friday evening on drug possession and distribution charges after they fled from police. The Atlantic City Police Department says their officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Atlantic Avenue just after 5 PM for reports of illegal drug dealing in front of a business.
police1.com
Man placed gun against N.J. cop’s face and started firing, report details
NEWARK, N.J. — The man who shot and wounded two Newark police officers at an apartment building Tuesday placed his gun on the face of one of the cops and started firing, documents detailing the incident acquired by NJ Advance Media show. Officers Johnny Aquino and Jabril Paul were...
Suspected car thief released from jail – Monmouth County, NJ, Sheriff is livid
A judge has released a suspected car thief that investigators say led police on a dangerous chase in Monmouth County, and Sheriff Shaun Golden is furious about it. "It’s outrageous that, after spending two weeks in jail, the net result for this offender is released on supervision, all due to a broken bail reform system," Golden wrote on his department's Facebook page.
Toms River real estate agent accused of million-dollar arson in Monmouth County
Harcourt "Paul" Ward, of Ward Real Estate, is accused of torching commercial vehicles at a local business in Wall on Atlantic Avenue.
Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Police Look to Identify 3
Egg Harbor Township Police are looking to identify a few people after their capture on surveillance video. Authorities aren't saying if these people are suspects in anything bad, only saying they'd like to identify them in reference to ongoing investigations. If you can help, you're encouraged to call (609) 926-4051.
2 Fugitives From Philadelphia, PA, Arrested in Atlantic City; Gun and Drugs Seized
Authorities in Atlantic City say an anonymous tip from the public led to two fugitives from Philadelphia being arrested. 29-year-old Shaquir Atkinson has been charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a handgun during a CDS offense, possession of a stolen handgun, possession of a high-capacity magazine, two counts of possession of CDS, two counts of possession with intent to distribute CDS, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Atkinson was also issued several motor vehicle summonses.
Atlantic City, NJ, Police: Man Arrested After Holding Woman Against Her Will With Replica Firearm
An Atlantic City man has been arrested and charged after allegedly holding a woman against her will with a replica firearm. Wednesday afternoon, officers with the Atlantic City Police Department were dispatched to a multi-unit dwelling in the first block of South Florida Avenue after authorities received a call from the Gloucester Township Police Department concerning a woman being held at gunpoint inside an apartment.
5 Arrested, Gun and Drugs Seized Following Police Surveillance Operation in Atlantic City, NJ
Authorities in Atlantic City say a surveillance operation on Atlantic Avenue this past Tuesday night resulted in the arrest of five people and the recovery of a loaded gun and drugs. The surveillance, according to the Atlantic City Police Department, was focused on the 1700 block of Atlantic Avenue. During...
Woman held at gunpoint inside South Jersey apartment used ‘code words’ to 911 dispatcher
GLOUCESTER TWP, NJ – A woman who was being held against her will at gunpoint inside a South Florida Avenue apartment was able to alert police by using ‘code words’ while talking to a 911 dispatcher. On Wednesday, an Atlantic City man was arrested for holding a woman against her will at gunpoint. Police later learned the gun used in the incident was a replica firearm. Police responded to the apartment at around 12:40 pm. As a precaution, responding patrol units shut down pedestrian and vehicular traffic on the block until additional information could be obtained. “Police communications soon came The post Woman held at gunpoint inside South Jersey apartment used ‘code words’ to 911 dispatcher appeared first on Shore News Network.
Jersey Shore Man Gets Prison Time For Eluding Police: Prosecutor
A 27-year-old man from Staten Island has been sentenced to five years in New Jersey State Prison for eluding police, authorities said. Antwan McPhatter was sentenced in connection with an incident that occurred in Seaside Heights on August 19, 2021. He was additionally sentenced to 30 days jail time and...
Man Set Fire To Six Commercial Vehicles Worth $1M On Jersey Shore: Prosecutor
A Toms River man has been arrested and charged with setting ablaze a group of commercial vehicles belonging to a local business in Wall Township, authorities said. Harcourt “Paul” S. Ward, 69, of Toms River, has been charged with four counts of second-degree arson in connection with a fire that was responsible for the destruction of six vehicles, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.
Atlantic County Man Admits Dealing Fentanyl, Owning Ghost Gun Parts: Prosecutor
A South Jersey man has admitted to drug-dealing and ghost gun charges, authorities said. Neal Garrity, 34, of Egg Harbor Township pleaded guilty Thursday, Nov. 3 to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and unlawfully possessing ghost gun parts with a large capacity magazine. The arrest came after a warranted...
Man accused of riding in stolen car released from jail; officials call for stricter penalties
Dayvon Savage, 24, has already spent two weeks in jail following last month’s incident near Holmdel and Hazlet.
Arrest made in 1 of 3 related shootings in Long Branch area, authorities say
An arrest has been made in one of the three apparently related shootings that took place on the same day in Long Branch and West Long Branch last month. Donte Gibson, 27, of Long Branch shot a man in the leg and forearm in the area of a convenience store on the 800 block of Broadway in West Long Branch around 9:45 p.m. on Oct. 10, the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office said Thursday.
Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Man Pleads Guilty to Fentanyl, Ghost Gun Charges
Prosecutors say a man from Egg Harbor Township potentially faces four years in prison after pleading guilty to Fentanyl and weapon-related charges. 34-year-old Neal Garrity was charged with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and unlawfully possessing ghost gun parts with a large capacity magazine in connection with a June 10th search warrant that was executed at his home.
Linwood Police Confirm Car Theft, Attempted Home Break-Ins
I read the comments earlier this week on the Linwood community Facebook page and I had a hard time believing them. They were second-hand accounts about a late-night incident where masked men showed up in a Linwood driveway trying car doors to see if they were locked and then moving on to the house itself and tampering with windows and doors, attempting to find a way into the home.
Toms River Man Charged In Arson Case
FREEHOLD – A Toms River man has been arrested and charged with setting ablaze a group of commercial vehicles belonging to a local business in Wall Township, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced Thursday. Harcourt “Paul” S. Ward, 69, of Toms River, has been charged with four...
Man Sentenced 16 Years For Leading Drug Ring
MANASQUAN – A local man received more than 16 years in prison for his part in distributing cocaine and a fentanyl analogue, police said. Richard Dobin, 30, of Manasquan, was sentenced to 188 months for leading a drug trafficking organization based in Monmouth County, police said. He sold the drugs locally and on the internet from February through August of 2017. At the time of his arrest, he was working on making his own pills in a stash house in Middletown. A search of his property uncovered more than nine kilograms of fentanyl pills and nearly five kilograms of cocaine.
‘Professional’ shoplifters busted at N.J. outlets after stealing $60K in goods, cops say
Four members of what police described as a “professional shoplifting” ring from Baltimore were arrested last weekend at Jackson Premium Outlets after authorities were tipped off to their presence ahead of time. The quartet, who police say had stolen nearly $60,000 in merchandise at the shopping center in...
Private music teacher accused of raping teen in NJ studio
JERSEY CITY — A private music teacher has been accused of sexually abusing a male student repeatedly over a four-year span in his Jersey City studio. The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit arrested 62-year-old David Musial on Thursday. The assaults happened when the victim was between...
