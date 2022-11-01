Read full article on original website
borderbelt.org
Shift to the GOP clouds local races in Columbus County – especially for sheriff
Tommy Floyd voted for Jody Greene for Columbus County sheriff four years ago. Now, as Greene faces allegations of racism and corruption, Floyd’s loyalty hasn’t wavered. “I think he’s a good sheriff,” said Floyd, 77, as he ate lunch at a deli in Whiteville on Tuesday. “The Democrats are just trying to get in office, control everything.”
carolinacoastonline.com
Scams running rampant in eastern North Carolina
SWANSBORO - It began with an unsolicited text to my phone on Oct. 25. “Are you interested in the car sticker promotion program? To earn 700 weekly,” the unsigned text stated. I replied, “tell me more.”. Having dealt with scammers from my days as a newspaper columnist and...
WECT
Hampstead woman convicted of embezzling over $100,000
HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (WECT) - 46-year-old Abigail Hollis of Hampstead has been convicted of embezzlement of more than $100,000 and was sentenced to 67-93 months in prison. Hollis was initially accused of embezzling over $200,000 between December 2015 and December 2018 while working as an employee of American Fire Technologies, LLC, per an announcement from District Attorney Ben David’s office.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Law enforcement presence at New Hanover County Landfill for second day
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Just one day after a heavy law enforcement presence was seen at the New Hanover County Landfill off U.S. Highway 421 on Thursday, there is still no news as to what drew officers out there. There were some Wilmington Police patrol cars out at the...
WECT
Officials suspect fire intentionally set at Oak Island Masonic Lodge, seeking person of interest
OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Oak Island Fire Department responded to a call about a fire at the Oak Island Masonic Lodge just before 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6. The fire was contained in about 45 minutes. There was extensive damage to a portion of the interior, but investigators are still working to determine the full extent of damage to the building. Officials suspect the fire was set intentionally.
WITN
ONSLOW COUNTY: Avoid warrant scam asking for money
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county are urging people to avoid a fake warrant scam where the scammer demands money. Cindy Bell with the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office says another person, this time a local realtor, has fallen victim to the “warrant scam,” where the scammer gets money from the victim by calling and pretending to be Major Bailey from the sheriff’s office.
WECT
Festival Latino is back at Ogden Park this weekend
Festival Latino is back at Ogden Park this weekend
WECT
Police clear from New Hanover County Landfill, plan to return on Friday morning
Police clear from New Hanover County Landfill, plan to return on Friday morning
columbuscountynews.com
Board Denies Byrd Statement
Despite his claims to the contrary, Commissioner Giles “Buddy” Byrd never shared a secret recording of then-Sheriff Jody Greene with his fellow commissioners, the county said today in a press release. A story on a Wilmington television station Monday focused on Byrd’s criticism of Greene’s continuing campaign for...
Here’s where David Rouzer and Charles Graham stand on some key issues in North Carolina
Voters in much of southeastern North Carolina will choose between Republican David Rouzer and Democrat Charles Graham for Congress. The newly drawn District 7 for the U.S. House includes Robeson, Bladen, Columbus, Brunswick, New Hanover and Pender counties, and most of Cumberland County. Rouzer has represented the district, which previously...
Felonies leveled in Sampson break-ins; four other counties targeted
Two area men are facing a host of felony offenses in connection with break-ins in five counties, including at four businesses in northern Samp
whqr.org
Data drop: Wilmington in top 12% of cities for rent increases in the country
Wilmington's hot real estate market extends into rentals, and it's among the most dramatic increases in the entire country. In January of 2017, Wilmington's average rent was $893. Last month, it sat at $1,430, according to data from apartmentlist.com. The nation's average rent now sits at $1,371/month. A household would...
WECT
Boil water advisory for parts of Columbus County for next 24 hours
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Areas in Columbus County are now under a 24-hour boil water advisory after local contractors bored into one of the water lines of the Columbus County Public Water Supply System as of about 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4. The areas affected include:. Fowler Road.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Explosion, house fire reported in New Hanover County
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Fire Rescue responded to a house fire Wednesday evening. A 911 call was placed just after 7:00 p.m. reporting an explosion and house on fire. The fire department arrived to find a house on Monticello Court in Northchase on...
WECT
Emergency boil water advisory issued for Kings Grant
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - An emergency boil water advisory has been issued for about 65 customers in Kings Grant as of 1 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4. “Crews are repairing a leaking water main in the area. Approximately 65 customers at the following addresses are impacted: all of Jamey Court, all of Dotson Court, the 4400 block of Noland Drive, and 1114 through 1218 Grathwol Drive,” states the CFPUA in the alert.
WECT
One dies after traffic collision in Wilmington; police begin investigation
One dies after traffic collision in Wilmington; police begin investigation
WECT
An out-of-the-world experience: Pender County science teacher is selected to be a NASA space ambassador
An out-of-the-world experience: Pender County science teacher is selected to be a NASA space ambassador
WECT
Wilmington police arrest three on gun charges
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department arrested three people after an investigation into gun-related violations in the city. On Oct. 3, a vehicle with a person inside was struck and a ShotSpotter activation occurred in the 1500 block of Moore Plaza. Weeks later, on Oct. 25, the WPD arrested Goldsboro resident Bryan Mercer, 29, and he is now being held without bond. He was charged with:
WECT
Wave Transit offering free rides on Election Day
Wave Transit offering free rides on Election Day
WECT
Oyster Roast and Harvest Toast dinner and silent auction to raise money for homeless families in the
Oyster Roast and Harvest Toast dinner and silent auction to raise money for homeless families in the
