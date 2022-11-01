ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Navassa, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
carolinacoastonline.com

Scams running rampant in eastern North Carolina

SWANSBORO - It began with an unsolicited text to my phone on Oct. 25. “Are you interested in the car sticker promotion program? To earn 700 weekly,” the unsigned text stated. I replied, “tell me more.”. Having dealt with scammers from my days as a newspaper columnist and...
SWANSBORO, NC
WECT

Hampstead woman convicted of embezzling over $100,000

HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (WECT) - 46-year-old Abigail Hollis of Hampstead has been convicted of embezzlement of more than $100,000 and was sentenced to 67-93 months in prison. Hollis was initially accused of embezzling over $200,000 between December 2015 and December 2018 while working as an employee of American Fire Technologies, LLC, per an announcement from District Attorney Ben David’s office.
HAMPSTEAD, NC
WECT

Officials suspect fire intentionally set at Oak Island Masonic Lodge, seeking person of interest

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Oak Island Fire Department responded to a call about a fire at the Oak Island Masonic Lodge just before 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6. The fire was contained in about 45 minutes. There was extensive damage to a portion of the interior, but investigators are still working to determine the full extent of damage to the building. Officials suspect the fire was set intentionally.
OAK ISLAND, NC
WITN

ONSLOW COUNTY: Avoid warrant scam asking for money

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county are urging people to avoid a fake warrant scam where the scammer demands money. Cindy Bell with the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office says another person, this time a local realtor, has fallen victim to the “warrant scam,” where the scammer gets money from the victim by calling and pretending to be Major Bailey from the sheriff’s office.
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WECT

Festival Latino is back at Ogden Park this weekend

Driver in fatal car wreck indicted on additional charges, emergency officials talk about car seat safety. Driver in fatal car wreck indicted on additional charges, emergency officials talk about car seat safety. CDC’s new opioid guidance could ease pain for patients, but it could be too late. Updated: 36...
WILMINGTON, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Board Denies Byrd Statement

Despite his claims to the contrary, Commissioner Giles “Buddy” Byrd never shared a secret recording of then-Sheriff Jody Greene with his fellow commissioners, the county said today in a press release. A story on a Wilmington television station Monday focused on Byrd’s criticism of Greene’s continuing campaign for...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Explosion, house fire reported in New Hanover County

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Fire Rescue responded to a house fire Wednesday evening. A 911 call was placed just after 7:00 p.m. reporting an explosion and house on fire. The fire department arrived to find a house on Monticello Court in Northchase on...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WECT

Emergency boil water advisory issued for Kings Grant

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - An emergency boil water advisory has been issued for about 65 customers in Kings Grant as of 1 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4. “Crews are repairing a leaking water main in the area. Approximately 65 customers at the following addresses are impacted: all of Jamey Court, all of Dotson Court, the 4400 block of Noland Drive, and 1114 through 1218 Grathwol Drive,” states the CFPUA in the alert.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WECT

Wilmington police arrest three on gun charges

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department arrested three people after an investigation into gun-related violations in the city. On Oct. 3, a vehicle with a person inside was struck and a ShotSpotter activation occurred in the 1500 block of Moore Plaza. Weeks later, on Oct. 25, the WPD arrested Goldsboro resident Bryan Mercer, 29, and he is now being held without bond. He was charged with:
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Wave Transit offering free rides on Election Day

Driver in fatal car wreck indicted on additional charges, emergency officials talk about car seat safety. Driver in fatal car wreck indicted on additional charges, emergency officials talk about car seat safety. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Fort Fisher holding groundbreaking for visitor center, archaeology lab. Festival Latino is back...
WILMINGTON, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy