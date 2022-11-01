Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
Man Wounded in Downtown LA Shooting, Suspect Taken Into Custody
Officers arrested a man after they allegedly saw him fire shots at another man in downtown Los Angeles, authorities said Sunday. At about 10 p.m. Saturday, officers spotted a shooting in progress in the area of Maple Avenue and Seventh Street. Paramedics rushed the shooting victim to a hospital, where his condition was not immediately known, the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Section reported.
mynewsla.com
Authorities Identify Man Killed in Drive-By Shooting in Palmdale
Authorities Friday publicly identified a 19-year-old man who was killed in a drive-by shooting in a park in Palmdale. Deputies went to Marie Kerr Park, in the 39900 block 30th Street West, about 12:45 a.m. Tuesday on a shots fired call, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
mynewsla.com
Man Shot to Death in Lawndale
A man was shot and killed in Lawndale Friday evening. Deputies responded at 6:51 p.m. to the14800 block of Avis Avenue, between Rosecrans and Marine avenues, near Prairie Avenue and the border with Hawthorne, where they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
mynewsla.com
Coroner IDs Biker Killed in Fiery Crash on Angeles Forest Highway
Officials Sunday released the name of a motorcyclist who was killed in a fiery crash with a vehicle on the Angeles Forest Highway near the Clearcreek Truck Trail in Tujunga. The victim was identified as Joshua Martin, 35, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office, which did not list a place of residence for Martin.
mynewsla.com
Schizophrenic Man with Mental Capacity of 12-Year-Old Missing in LA
A 56-year-old man who suffers from schizophrenia and bipolar disorder and has the mental capacity of a 12-year-old went missing Saturday and police asked the public for help finding him. Thomas Schumacher was last seen around 4 a.m. in the 200 block of East Adams Boulevard, according to the Los...
mynewsla.com
Driver Arrested for Alleged DUI in Fatal Hit-and-Run in Garden Grove
A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run accident Sunday in Garden Grove and the driver was arrested after fleeing the scene on suspicion of driving under the influence, police said. The victim, identified only as a 53-year-old transient, was struck at about 1:55 a.m. in the 12000 block of Brookhurst...
mynewsla.com
Officials ID Second of Two Men Fatally Shot in Covina Area; Suspects Sought
Authorities Friday identified the second of two men fatally shot at a house party in an unincorporated area near Covina, and investigators continued their efforts to find two suspects in the shooting that left two other men wounded. Deputies sent to the 17000 block of East Bellbrook Street at about...
mynewsla.com
Man Reported Missing in Sawtelle Area is Found, Reunited With Family
An 18-year-old man who went missing on Halloween night has been located and reunited with his family, authorities said Sunday. The Los Angeles Police Department did not release where or when Andrew Jason Wright was found. Wright had last been seen at about 6 p.m. Monday in the 1700 block...
mynewsla.com
Gang Members Arrested For Allegedly Shooting at Coachella Homes
Two juvenile documented gang members were arrested Friday for allegedly firing at homes in Coachella. At 4:20 p.m. Wednesday, the Coachella Community Action Team responded to a shooting in the intersection of Balboa Street and Westfield Way, according to Sgt. Mariano Matos III of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
mynewsla.com
Person Killed Beside 210 Freeway in La Canada Flintridge
A person was killed Saturday morning on a roadway next to the Foothill (210) Freeway in La Canada Flintridge, authorities said. The death was reported at 10:14 a.m. when a witness told the California Highway Patrol that a person was lying in the slow lane of southbound Ocean View Boulevard next to the freeway off-ramp.
mynewsla.com
One Dead, One Injured in Big Rig Traffic Crash on Freeway in Rosemead
A person was killed and at least one other person was injured Saturday morning during a traffic crash on the San Bernardino (10) Freeway in Rosemead that left a big rig on its side and involved at least two other vehicles, authorities said. The crash occurred about 5:10 a.m. on...
mynewsla.com
Fire Damages Unit At Two-Story Apartment Building in L.A.’s Mid-City Area
Fire Sunday damaged one unit on the second floor of a two-story apartment building in the Mid-City community of Los Angeles, authorities said. Firefighters dispatched at 7:08 a.m. to 1426 S. Orange Grove Ave. had the blaze out within 13 minutes of their arrival, containing the fire to the unit of origin, said Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.
mynewsla.com
Man, Vehicles Goes Missing, Possibly Headed to Amarillo, Texas
Sheriff’s officials Sunday circulated a photo of a 47-year-old man and his vehicle that went missing in Los Angeles County and might be headed to Amarillo, Texas. Sean Phillip Kelly, who is diabetic and possibly suffers from an undiagnosed mental disorder, last contacted his mother at about 3 p.m. Saturday and has not been heard from since, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Information Bureau reported.
mynewsla.com
Woman, 81, Found After Last Being Seen in East Hollywood
An 81-year-old woman diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease was found after being reported missing earlier Friday. Tomi Yamada was reported missing after last being seen about 1:30 p.m. when she exited her son’s vehicle in the 4700 block of Sunset Boulevard, near Vermont Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
mynewsla.com
CHP Reports One Killed in Big Rig Crash on Freeway in Rosemead
A person was killed and at least one other person was injured Saturday morning in a crash on the San Bernardino (10) Freeway in Rosemead that left a big rig on its side and involved at least two other vehicles, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 5:10 a.m. on...
mynewsla.com
Los Angeles Police Officer Dies from Cancer
A Los Angeles police officer who suffered from kidney cancer died from complications of the disease, authorities said Saturday. LAPD Chief Michel Moore announced that Officer Edgar Vital Magat died Friday night. Magat is survived by his wife, Cory, and daughters Angela, Anna and Andrea, Moore said. There was no...
mynewsla.com
Crash on 405 Snarls Traffic, but Only Minor Injuries Reported
A driver suffered minor injuries while two others escaped injury when a car and big-rig truck collided on the San Diego (405) Freeway in Seal Beach Friday. Police were called at 12:39 p.m. to the southbound 405 just north of Seal Beach Boulevard when a 2015 Nissan Altima collided with a big-rig truck, causing the truck to overturn and land on top of the car, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Mitch Smith.
mynewsla.com
Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Silver Lake Crash Identified
A 30-year-old man who was killed in a single-vehicle crash near Silver Lake was identified Friday. California Highway Patrol officers responded at 11:33 p.m. Wednesday to the Vermont Avenue off-ramp of the southbound Hollywood (101) Freeway, where the vehicle hit a wall, according to the CHP. Witness told authorities that the vehicle had made several lane changes prior to hitting the wall.
mynewsla.com
Bomb Squad Deals with Suspicious Device in Long Beach
The sheriff’s department’s bomb squad was deployed to Long Beach Saturday to deal with a suspicious device in the Belmont Shore area. Long Beach police officers were called around 3:25 p.m. to the 6400 block of Marina Drive, the LBPD’s Allison Gallagher told City News Service. A...
mynewsla.com
Postal Office Fire Out, Riverside Fire Department Investigating Arson
The Riverside Fire Department Friday is investigating a suspected arson that caused minimal damage to a postal office in Riverside. Fire crews responded at 1:51 a.m. Friday to a series of nearby fires near Sunnyside Drive, Brian Guzzetta of the Riverside Fire Department told City News Service. Guzzetta said that...
