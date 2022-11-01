Fire Sunday damaged one unit on the second floor of a two-story apartment building in the Mid-City community of Los Angeles, authorities said. Firefighters dispatched at 7:08 a.m. to 1426 S. Orange Grove Ave. had the blaze out within 13 minutes of their arrival, containing the fire to the unit of origin, said Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

