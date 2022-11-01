ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

So, Asking for a Friend, What Does P.S. Actually Stand For?

By Stephanie Osmanski
Parade
Parade
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o7Jiz_0iuPT5b100

You were today years old when curiosity finally got the best of you and you decided to search, "What does P.S. stand for?" and luckily, we've got the answer. Chances are—like most people!—you've probably used this abbreviation dozens of times and never stopped to consider its actual meaning. You're certainly not alone, as many of us are still trying to figure out how to work TikTok and what most of Gen-Z's slang words actually mean...

But undoubtedly, we've been using "P.S." for much longer. In letter-writing, emails and even text messages from time to time, we often add a "P.S." at the end and most of us don't even think twice about it. But why? What does "P.S." actually mean?

Keep reading as we debunk the true meaning of this frequently-used abbreviation and if you happen to be looking for even more deep dives, we've got the meaning behind dreams about spiders and everything you need to know about angel numbers in numerology.

What does P.S. mean?

"P.S." is the abbreviation for the word "postscript." According to Dictionary.com, the definition of 'postscript' is, "a message added at the end of a letter, after the signature; any supplement, as to a document or book."

It comes from the Latin word for "written after," which is postscriptum. As its original Latin meaning suggests, it is quite literally an afterthought. Something additional that was meant to be included in a letter but the letter was finished and signed. So, according to Grammarly, writers would add a postscript—an additional thought to be included after the signature.

Obviously, this originated way back when (the early 1500s to be exact). Back in the heart of letter-writing days, adding a "P.S." was the easiest way to ink in an addendum of sorts—something you forgot to write before signing it. Otherwise, you'd have to completely inconvenience yourself and rewrite the letter.

It remained relevant for years. In fact, you probably first heard the abbreviation "P.S." when you learned how to write a friendly letter in elementary school. Nowadays, snail mail isn't exactly the main way we communicate (plus, we can erase and delete now that we're not penning communication with feathered ink pens—thank you, technology!). "P.S." may not be as necessary as it once was, but now that it's part of the English lexicon, it's still used today both as a way to add something you forgot and to emphasize an idea.

How to use P.S. in Letters or Texts

Are you using P.S. correctly? First, let's talk about spelling, capitalization and stylization—all things that not even grammar experts can agree on. While it's not terribly difficult to spell this abbreviation and it's almost universally capitalized, there are many different camps of thinking when it comes to stylization.

While Grammarly capitalizes both letters and does not use periods between each, there is usually a difference between how American English and British English stylize the word. After all, the Cambridge Dictionary uses no periods—so, just PS—while most American English dictionaries recognize it with periods—P.S.

The outlier here is the Chicago Manual of Style, which also prefers the British usage without periods.

To use P.S. correctly, it should be added at the end of a letter or text message or included in a way that clearly indicates it's an afterthought. Other than that, your options are limitless! You can crack a joke, say something you forgot to mention before, add in something cheeky or a callback to something previously written, etc. There's a reason the repetitive statement of "P.S. I love you" throughout the movie of the same name was so romantic!

Famous examples of P.S. usage

The abbreviation "P.S." has been used quite famously—and even notoriously—in some cases concerning celebrities and political figures.

One example is when John Lennon wrote a letter to a fan who disrespected his wife, Yoko Ono. Lennon wrote:

...Yoko’s been an artist before you were ever a groupie. Why don’t you open your box and dig ‘Mind Train’ on [the album] ‘Fly’? Your prejudices can’t be that deep.

Love, John Lennon

P.S. You might have an aging problem. Me? I wouldn't go back one day!

In another famous usage by The Beatles, the group wrote and sang a song called "P.S. I Love You."

Here's another famous example used by Elvis Presley in a letter written to President Nixon.

...I am glad to help just so long as it is kept very private. You can have your staff or whomever call me anytime today, tonight or tomorrow. I was nominated this coming year one of America's Ten Most Outstanding Young Man. That will be in January 18 in my home town of Memphis, Tennessee. I am sending you a short autobiography about myself so you can better understand this approach. I would love to meet you just to say hello if you're not too busy.

Respectfully,

Elvis Presley

P.S. I believe that you, Sir, were one of the Top Ten Outstanding Men of America Also.

I have a personal gift for you which I would like to present to you and you can accept it or I will keep it for you until you can take it.

Is there such a thing as a P.P.S. or a P.P.P.S?

Formally, there is no such thing as a "P.P.S." or a "P.P.P.S," but the "postscript" abbreviation has evolved over time as more and more people have used it. Following the logic, a "P.S." would constitute a first afterthought while a "P.P.S." would be a second afterthought and a "P.P.P.S." would be a third.

Most of the time, these iterations of the original abbreviation are used cheekily. After all, they stand for nothing, abbreviation-wise. Both would literally mean "post-postscript" and "post-post-postscript," which aren't recognized as real abbreviations.

Nevertheless, the public understanding of "P.S." is so widespread, that most people understand the use of those iterations—even if they're not exactly "official."

Next up, what's the proper email etiquette?

Comments / 1

Related
Parade

Catherine Zeta-Jones Shares Rare Loved-Up Selfie With Michael Douglas From Paris

C'est l'amour! Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas appear to be having a lovely time enjoying some romance while in the City of Love: Paris, France. The longtime couple—who have been married since 2000—were seen showing off some PDA on the streets of Paris, where Douglas, 78, has reportedly been working on an upcoming project.
Parade

Barbra Streisand's Net Worth Is Even Higher Than Her Notes

The iconic crooner broke out of retirement to release a new album just in time for the 2022 holiday season. The EGOT winner's latest, Live at the Bon Soir, was recorded just after she got her first record deal in November 1962. With a career spanning a whopping six decades, find out how Streisand was discovered, what songs of hers were her biggest hits, and why she doesn't perform live anymore.
Parade

Friends and Fans of Aaron Carter Share Tributes for the Late Singer

"I Want Candy" singer Aaron Carter was reportedly found dead in his home earlier today, Nov. 5. He was 34. While details surrounding his death have not yet been made available, friends and former colleagues of the late singer have already taken to Twitter to share memories of their time together, post old photos, and wish peace to Carter, who was open about his struggles with addiction over the years.
Parade

'Like a Surgeon' Indeed! Weird Al's Net Worth Proves It Pays to Be 'White & Nerdy'

"Weird Al" Yankovic's net worth may not be what jumps to mind when you think of the parody singer. However, when you consider the prolific nature of the curly-haired crooner and his music, it’s not surprising he has made some serious bank from his hilarious tunes. With a career spanning decades, "Weird Al" has been able to reinvent himself along with the times, thanks to the fluid nature of his song styles.
Parade

Sylvester Stallone Talks Bruises, Broken Bones and Why He 'Always Wanted To Play a Mob Guy'

Sylvester Stallone is confessing a crime. “I worked as an usher at the Baronet Theater in 1970 and would wear the same tuxedo that the two guys on the previous shifts wore; my God, were they smelly,” he says. “My job was to change the letters and the number of rating stars on the marquee. So one night, I stole one of the stars. Another worker goes, ‘What are you going to do with that?’ I told him, ‘I’m going to put it on the door when I do the Johnny Carson show.’ He said, ‘You’re so full of s--t.’ But I did it. And I still have that star.”
Parade

Matthew Perry Reveals Which Actor He’d Want to Play Him in a Movie About His Life

Matthew Perry knows the perfect actor that he would want to portray the younger version of himself—because he's already done it once. While answering questions during a livestream from the Town Hall in New York City on Wednesday, the Friends alum revealed the actor who he'd cast as his younger self if his new book was ever turned into a movie, and he named none other than Hollywood heartthrob, Zac Efron.
Parade

Twitter Outraged That Johnny Depp Will Appear in Rihanna's Savage X Fashion Show

Earlier today, the Internet was uprooted over rumors that Johnny Depp would appear in Rihanna's Savage X Fashion Show. His participation in this event–a lingerie and loungewear fashion show showcasing the newest designs for the pop star's brand–would mark his first major public appearance since the defamation trial between him and his ex, actress Amber Heard.
Parade

Fans Call ‘SNL’ Sketch Parodying COVID Pandemic ‘Evil’

Saturday Night Live is under fire after a sketch that fans claim minimized the COVID-19 virus. Last night's episode included a skit that appeared to be a commercial for contracting the COVID-19 virus, stating that "you're guaranteed a five, and sometimes even 10-day vacation from all of life's problems." The...
Parade

Meghan Trainor Pokes Fun at Old Song Lyrics With Fan in New TikTok

Meghan Trainor has been an undeniable promotional queen in the months leading up to her newest album, Takin' it Back, and it doesn't look like she's slowing down anytime soon. During what looks to be a recent album release event at Barnes and Noble, the "Made You Look" songstress had a little fun with one of her fans. Preeti, the name on her TikTok account, uploaded a video of the moment to the social media platform earlier this week.
Parade

Shaq Claps Back at Kanye West By Offering Him Some Advice

Shaquille O'Neal has a word of advice for Kanye West. The ex-Adidas partner took to Twitter yesterday, Nov. 3, to question the NBA star's partnership with Canadian businessman Jamie Salter. "Shaq is in business with Jamie Salter," West's initial tweet began. "Jaimie [sic] first said he's 50/50 with David Beckham and 50/50 with Shaq."
Parade

Fran Drescher Celebrates 29th Anniversary of 'The Nanny' With Iconic Quote

Fran Drescher, who starred as the iconic Fran Fine, is celebrating the anniversary of the beloved '90s sitcom 29 years after it initially aired in Nov. 1993. "The Nanny turns 29!" Drescher, now 65, wrote in a tweet on Thursday, Nov. 3, alongside a video of herself delivering a sweet message to the viewers who have loved the show through all these years.
Parade

Kim Kardashian Flaunts Figure in Balenciaga Workout Wear

Kim Kardashian opted for a blackout look in her newest Instagram photos, and the blonde bombshell's body-hugging 'fit. The reality star donned a black Balenciaga workout set layered over a tight black turtleneck as she posed for photos outside of her vehicle, the nighttime sky creating the perfect backdrop for the photoshoot. She paired an oversized pair of sunglasses and pointed black stilettos to complete the look, a royal blue Balenciaga handbag offering the only pop of color.
Parade

Parade

60K+
Followers
14K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring stories, exclusive celebrity interviews, bestselling authors, recipes and more.

 https://parade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy