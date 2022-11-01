Read full article on original website
Flu vaccine lowers risk of stroke
Researchers at the University of Calgary say the flu vaccine lowers the risk of stroke among adults even if they are not at high risk for stroke. Investigators evaluated the health records of over four million Albertans over a nine-year period. The results indicate vaccination against influenza should be strongly recommended for everyone, just like it is for those with heart disease.
Yes, adults can get RSV and it can be severe
Respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, is a respiratory virus that is a common cause of lower respiratory illness and is most recognized for causing annual epidemics that lead to an increase in hospitalizations of children in their first or second year of life. However, it's a common misconception that RSV is a mild respiratory illness in adults when, in fact, it can lead to symptoms as serious as those of influenza. A Baylor College of Medicine infectious diseases expert explains.
Higher antibody concentration found in people with vaccine reactions
After the second and third vaccinations against COVID-19, a significantly higher antibody concentration has been confirmed, while tolerability was good. Lukas Perkhofer and co-authors reported this result in Deutsches Ärzteblatt International. Several studies showed "fear of adverse effects" as the crucial determinant of refusing to be vaccinated against COVID-19;...
Team uncovers potential secret to viral resistance
Scientists from Trinity College Dublin have unearthed a secret that may explain why some people are able to resist viral infections, having screened the immune systems of women exposed to hepatitis C (HCV) through contaminated anti-D transfusions given over 40 years ago in Ireland. The extraordinary work, just published in...
UK researchers cure man who had COVID for 411 days
British researchers announced Friday they have cured a man who was continually infected with COVID for 411 days by analyzing the genetic code of his particular virus to find the right treatment. Persistent COVID infection—which is different to long COVID or repeated bouts of the disease—occurs in a small number...
Researchers link immune-cell activity to psychiatric symptoms in women with HIV
Women with HIV frequently experience neuropsychiatric disorders such as depression, anxiety, and even cognitive impairment. Until now, though, the disordered physiological mechanisms underlying such symptoms was unclear. A study by a team that includes a Johns Hopkins statistician concludes that at least part of the answer lies in patients' T-cells,...
Time-restricted feeding can alleviate excessive dark-phase sleepiness, scientists discover
Obesity induced by a high-fat diet (HFD) is a growing epidemic and major health concern. While excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) is a pervasive symptom of HFD-induced obesity, research findings suggest that reduced wakefulness could be improved by means of time-restricted feeding (TRF). However, the underlying neural mechanisms remain largely obscure.
‘Lab-grown red blood cells transfused in to person in a world first’
Red blood cells grown in a laboratory have been transfused in to a person in a world first clinical trial.Scientists say that if proved safe and effective, manufactured blood cells could revolutionise treatments for people with blood disorders such as sickle cell and rare blood types.It can be difficult to find enough well-matched donated blood for some people with these disorders.This challenging and exciting trial is a huge stepping stone for manufacturing blood from stem cellsProfessor Ashley Toye, University of BristolBut lab-grown red blood cells would mean people who require regular long-term blood transfusions could need fewer transfusions in the...
Is your teen a night owl? Their sleep pattern could shape their brain and behavior years later
It's 11 pm on a weeknight and your teenager still has their bedroom light on. You want them to get enough sleep for school the next day, but it's a struggle. Our new research shows what happens to the brains and behavior of young teenagers, years after they've become "night owls."
Excess death gap grew along partisan lines after launch of COVID vaccines
A team of Yale researchers has found that Republican voters in two U.S. states had more excess deaths than Democratic voters after vaccines for COVID-19 became widely available to counter the disease. The discrepancy didn't exist prior to the vaccines. Jacob Wallace, assistant professor of public health (health policy); Jason...
Are bananas really 'radioactive'? An expert clears up common misunderstandings about radiation
The simple mention of the word "radiation" often evokes fear in people. For others, it's fun to think a little exposure to radiation could turn you into the next superhero, just like the Hulk. But is it true basically everything around us is radioactive, even the food we eat? You...
Systemic hormone therapy during menopause may up risk for depression
Systemically administered hormone therapy (HT) during menopause is associated with a higher risk for depression, according to a study published online Nov. 1 in JAMA Network Open. Marie K. Wium-Andersen, M.D., Ph.D., from Bispebjerg and Frederiksberg Hospitals in Denmark, and colleagues examined whether use of HT during menopause was associated...
Serotonin key to social aversion during withdrawal from opioids in mice
The acute physical illness characterizing opioid withdrawal is tough enough to endure even with full family, community, and medical support—so it is a brutal and sometimes deadly irony that one of withdrawal's salient symptoms is extreme social aversion. "Self-isolation can cause addicted people to drop out of recovery programs,...
Electroacupuncture cuts risk for prolonged postoperative ileus
Electroacupuncture (EA) is effective in promoting gastrointestinal function recovery following laparoscopic resection of colorectal cancer, according to a study published online Nov. 2 in JAMA Surgery. Yu Wang, from the Beijing University of Chinese Medicine, and colleagues assessed the efficacy of EA in reducing the duration of postoperative ileus (POI)...
Novel deep learning method may help predict cognitive function
Northwestern investigators have developed a deep learning-based method that can predict cognitive function capacity based on brain shape and structure, detailed in a study published in Scientific Reports. The method, which uses graph convolutional neural networks (gCNNs), may also reveal new insights into the relationship between brain morphology and different...
Treatment options for patients whose blood cancer relapses after CAR-T cell therapy
Mount Sinai and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) researchers have identified therapies that can help patients with the blood cancer multiple myeloma who try an immunotherapy known as CAR-T only to find their cancer coming back afterwards. CAR-T, short for chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, enlists immune cells called...
Remote support program helps decrease blood pressure, study finds
People with elevated blood pressure saw improvement after 12 weeks of a telehealth support program, with or without support from a dietitian, a Geisinger study found. A research team led by Alexander Chang, M.D., Geisinger nephrologist, enrolled two groups of patients with high blood pressure in a remote support program delivered through web-based applications. Both groups were provided lifestyle guidance from the American Heart Association, and one group also participated in weekly calls with a dietitian.
Optically-generated focused ultrasound for noninvasive brain stimulation with ultrahigh precision
To understand how the brain functions and how its dysfunction causes diseases, modalities to modulate neuronal activity with high precision are needed. Brain stimulation modalities with millimeter precision usually activate multiple functional regions and cause unintended responses. Therefore, a neuromodulation tool with ultrahigh precision is needed for mapping the brain...
HUSH gene-silencing complex contributes to normal brain development and function
The gene-silencing complex HUSH might be involved in complex disorders affecting the brain and neurons. However, its mechanism of action remains unclear. Researchers from the Institute of Molecular Biotechnology of the Austrian Academy of Sciences (IMBA) now uncover the in vivo targets and physiological functions of a component of the HUSH gene-silencing complex and one of its associated proteins.
US grapples with spike in trio of respiratory viruses
US hospitals are under pressure as cases of three respiratory viruses—the flu, COVID-19, and RSV—are rising at the same time, and earlier than usual, experts said Friday. Children are being hit hard by the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), which causes the chest infection bronchiolitis in infants, and has spurred unusually high rates of hospitalizations in several countries around the world this season.
