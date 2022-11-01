Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Study identifies blood pressure drug as potential treatment for Black patients with Alzheimer's disease
Considering how patients from different ethnic groups respond to the same drug could be crucial to finding new Alzheimer's disease treatments—a disorder the Alzheimer's Association previously deemed a "silent epidemic" among Black adults. A Cleveland Clinic-led study published in Alzheimer's & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer's Association showed...
MedicalXpress
Yes, adults can get RSV and it can be severe
Respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, is a respiratory virus that is a common cause of lower respiratory illness and is most recognized for causing annual epidemics that lead to an increase in hospitalizations of children in their first or second year of life. However, it's a common misconception that RSV is a mild respiratory illness in adults when, in fact, it can lead to symptoms as serious as those of influenza. A Baylor College of Medicine infectious diseases expert explains.
MedicalXpress
Shorter course of radiation therapy yields comparable results for patients with non-metastatic soft tissue sarcoma
Patients with non-metastatic soft tissue sarcoma (STS) who need pre-operative radiation therapy can safely receive hypofractionated treatment over three weeks instead of five, with comparable tumor control and no increased risk of major complications in wound healing, according to researchers at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. Results...
MedicalXpress
Systemic hormone therapy during menopause may up risk for depression
Systemically administered hormone therapy (HT) during menopause is associated with a higher risk for depression, according to a study published online Nov. 1 in JAMA Network Open. Marie K. Wium-Andersen, M.D., Ph.D., from Bispebjerg and Frederiksberg Hospitals in Denmark, and colleagues examined whether use of HT during menopause was associated...
MedicalXpress
Fecal microbial transplants show lack of predictability when no prior antibiotic treatment is given to recipient
A fecal microbial transplant—giving a recipient fecal matter from a donor to change the recipient's gut microbial community in the colon—has been a successful last resort therapy for people with recurrent Clostridium difficile infection after multiple rounds of suppressive antibiotics have eliminated the recipient microbial community. However, fecal...
MedicalXpress
Sharing variant information to improve diagnosis
A national platform for diagnostic laboratories to share genetic evidence and build consistent interpretations of that information is paving the way for more accurate diagnosis of patient conditions. The variant hub and communication platform, Shariant, has been taken up by 11 laboratories in Australia, with more set to come on...
‘Lab-grown red blood cells transfused in to person in a world first’
Red blood cells grown in a laboratory have been transfused in to a person in a world first clinical trial.Scientists say that if proved safe and effective, manufactured blood cells could revolutionise treatments for people with blood disorders such as sickle cell and rare blood types.It can be difficult to find enough well-matched donated blood for some people with these disorders.This challenging and exciting trial is a huge stepping stone for manufacturing blood from stem cellsProfessor Ashley Toye, University of BristolBut lab-grown red blood cells would mean people who require regular long-term blood transfusions could need fewer transfusions in the...
MedicalXpress
Serotonin key to social aversion during withdrawal from opioids in mice
The acute physical illness characterizing opioid withdrawal is tough enough to endure even with full family, community, and medical support—so it is a brutal and sometimes deadly irony that one of withdrawal's salient symptoms is extreme social aversion. "Self-isolation can cause addicted people to drop out of recovery programs,...
MedicalXpress
Nine out of ten want to know their brain disease risk
Would you take a simple brain health test to learn about your risk of developing a brain disease if you could? According to the global brain health survey, 91% of those questioned would. We asked this question to more than 27,500 people in the global brain health survey conducted by...
New hope for sickle cell patients as UK trial of lab grown red blood cells begins
Laboratory grown red blood cells have been transfused into volunteers in a world first clinical trial that could help revolutionise treatments for patients with sickle cell disease and thalassemia. The manufactured blood cells were grown from stem cells from donors, which in future could allow donor blood to be expanded...
MedicalXpress
Optically-generated focused ultrasound for noninvasive brain stimulation with ultrahigh precision
To understand how the brain functions and how its dysfunction causes diseases, modalities to modulate neuronal activity with high precision are needed. Brain stimulation modalities with millimeter precision usually activate multiple functional regions and cause unintended responses. Therefore, a neuromodulation tool with ultrahigh precision is needed for mapping the brain...
CDC reports suicides up for young people: Developing community points the way out
We have work to do. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s report on 2021 suicides quantify what many of us have already observed: U.S. suicide deaths rose after a brief decline. The increase is most profound among young men, 15 to 24 years old, for whom the suicide rate was double (+8 percent) that of Americans overall (+4 percent). Young women were also affected; suicide was the second leading cause of death for all Americans, 10 to 34 in the past year.
MedicalXpress
Lipid ratios linked to benign prostatic hyperplasia risk
In the Chinese population, the triglyceride to high-density lipoprotein cholesterol (TG/HDL-C) ratio and the total cholesterol (TC)/HDL-C ratio are associated with an increased risk for benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), according to a study published online Oct. 3 in Frontiers in Nutrition. Chen Zhu, from The First Affiliated Hospital with Nanjing...
MedicalXpress
Treatment options for patients whose blood cancer relapses after CAR-T cell therapy
Mount Sinai and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) researchers have identified therapies that can help patients with the blood cancer multiple myeloma who try an immunotherapy known as CAR-T only to find their cancer coming back afterwards. CAR-T, short for chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, enlists immune cells called...
MedicalXpress
Therapeutic HIV vaccine achieves encouraging results
A phase I/IIa clinical trial that the University of Oxford collaborated on has demonstrated that a T-cell therapeutic HIV vaccine was associated with better control of the virus rebound when antiretroviral therapy (ART) was temporarily withdrawn. Researchers carrying out the AELIX-002 study, whose results have been published in Nature Medicine,...
MedicalXpress
A skin-stroking device could help curb alcohol cravings
Aalto University researchers are developing a device that helps support sobriety in conjunction with other treatments, such as psychosocial treatments and pharmaceuticals. The new device is designed to suppress alcohol cravings through a pleasant touch to the skin that activates nerve pathways called C-tactiles. Through these, the stimulus reaches brain areas that are closely linked with alcohol cravings and other addictions.
MedicalXpress
Scientists develop mathematical model to evaluate potential cancer treatment protocols
A Rochester Institute of Technology scientist helped develop a new mathematical model that could aid doctors and patients assessing different approaches for treating metastatic cancer. Assistant Professor Nourridine Siewe from RIT's School of Mathematical Sciences is the lead author on a paper published in the Journal of Theoretical Biology outlining the new method.
MedicalXpress
Food supplement use during pregnancy differs from recommendations
Although a majority of pregnant women believed that they were aware of the recommendations on food supplement use, the recommendations were not always adhered to in practice, shows a study conducted at the University of Turku, Finland. The comparison of four countries shows that the use of food supplements was most common in Finland and least common in Italy.
MedicalXpress
Long-term exposure to air pollution may increase kidney disease risk
Both genetic and environmental factors contribute to chronic kidney disease (CKD). New research assessed the interaction of air pollution and genetic factors on the development of CKD. The research will be presented at ASN Kidney Week 2022 November 3–6. Investigators analyzed data from 350,994 participants without CKD at baseline...
MedicalXpress
Does the daylight saving time change disrupt your health?
Daylight saving time ends on Nov. 6 in the U.S. and Canada, meaning clocks are set back one hour. But does gaining or losing an hour of sleep affect a person's health?. The spring forward, fall back seasonal time change can disrupt the body's biological clock, says Dr. Lois Krahn, a Mayo Clinic sleep medicine expert.
