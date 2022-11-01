Read full article on original website
Chick-fil-A on Washington Road in Augusta reopens
The Chick-fil-A on Washington Road in Augusta is now open again following an extensive renovation.
17-year-old killed in shooting on Deans Bridge Road
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A shooting late Saturday claimed the life of a teenager, the latest victim in an outbreak of deadly crime that’s swept the CSRA since spring. His body was found after Richmond County deputies responded to 3073 Deans Bridge Road, Number One Mobile Home Park, at 9:37 pm, to investigate a report of a shooting.
Junior League of Augusta presents 11th Annual Holiday Market
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Junior League of Augusta presents the 11th Annual Holiday Market at the Columbia County Exhibition Center. The Junior League of Augusta started in 1925 and focuses on women and children with generational poverty and food insecurity. The event will be held from Friday through Sunday.
Riverview Park Activities Center hosting CSRA Kid Jam
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The CSRA Kid Jam is coming to the Riverview Park Activities Center in North Augusta on Saturday. The event is held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be many events including cars, animals, food trucks, arts and crafts, and more than 100 vendors. The Augusta Drum Circle will also be there.
WATCH: Fire destroys auto center in North Augusta
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Friday afternoon, North Augusta fire crews responded to the scene of a structure fire. Dispatch says first responders were called to JAT Auto Sales on the 700 block of East Martintown Road around 6:11 p.m. North Augusta Public Safety confirms one firefighter was transported...
WATCH: Under the Lights | Week 12 highlights
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Here is a look at the highlights and scores from Under the Lights week 12. Check out News 12 at 11 every Friday for Under the Lights.
Ferris wheels, fun, and funnel cakes at Columbia County fall fair
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County fall fair is open through Nov. 13 for its 57th year. We were live from the fairgrounds in Grovetown. On opening night, they offered unlimited rides for $15. Anyone under 18 must have an adult with them after 7 p.m.
Massive fire destroys used car business in North Augusta
A massive fire destroyed a used car business on Martintown Road in North Augusta near the intersection of Old Edgefield Road.
Recognize these tattoos? Contact Richmond County deputies
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s assistance identifying an unresponsive person. The Black male was found at 12:46 p.m. Oct. 25 on Walton Way at 12th Street. He was taken to a local hospital but has not yet been identified. He has...
Video: Another From Fight At Academy of Richmond County
The second of two videos sent to us by witnesses of the fight this morning at the Academy of Richmond County. The authorities are collecting these images for investigative purposes…
Columbia County Fair Contest Rules
Two kayakers rescued after falling out into Augusta Canal
A man and a woman were rescued from the Augusta Canal on Friday afternoon after reportedly falling out of their kayaks.
Missing Burke Co. teen believed to be in Savannah area
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The family of a missing 17-year-old Georgia girl is asking people in the Savannah area to be on the lookout for her. Delane Lara, 17, was last seen on October 6, nearly a month ago. She was reported missing to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, just north of our area. Her […]
Fights erupt at Academy of Richmond County
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There was an outbreak of fights at the Academy of Richmond County on Friday, according to the Richmond County School System. Social media videos reportedly from ARC show a wild melee with multiple fights involving close to 10 people taking place in a wide hall, with participants being punched and dragged across the floor.
FOX54 Mornings: Augustacon coming to Augusta
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Augustacon is coming to Augusta. The Comicon is Sunday, Nov. 6th at the Trouble Tree Hotel. The event starts at 10 a.m. and goes until 5 p.m. Comic Book Legend and co-creator of Deadpool and Domino, Fabian Nicieza, will be at the event. You can by...
Roster released for Team Georgia & Team South Carolina in Border Bowl X
Border Bowl X will be held at Grovetown High School in Grovetown, Ga. on Saturday, January 7 and features the best senior high school football players and cheerleaders in the CSRA, Team Georgia vs. Team South Carolina in the battle for the coveted paddle trophy.
Augusta, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Augusta. The Glenn Hills High School football team will have a game with Lucy C Laney High School on November 04, 2022, 16:30:00. The Warren County High School football team will have a game with Aquinas High School on November 04, 2022, 16:30:00.
