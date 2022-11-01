Read full article on original website
Related
wvu.edu
Updated draft of University Procedures document available for review
WVU faculty members are invited to review an updated version of the draft University Procedures for Faculty Appointment, Annual Evaluation, Promotion, and Tenure document on the Office of the Provost's Academic Transformation website. Since its original release on Friday, Oct. 7, a total of 50 comments have been submitted. Each...
wvu.edu
Campus to host Discover WVU Open House
University Relations and Enrollment Management will host the Discover WVU Open House Saturday (Nov. 5). Hundreds of prospective students and families will be visiting and participating in events on all areas of campus from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Parking will be limited around the Student Recreation Center and the...
wvu.edu
Undergraduate Research Day at the Capitol abstract deadline approaching
Undergraduate student researchers are encouraged to submit abstracts to present at the 19th annual West Virginia Undergraduate Research Day at the Capitol by 11:59 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11. The event, which introduces state legislators to undergraduate research and creative activities across the state, is slated for Friday, Feb.10. This event...
wvu.edu
WellWVU offers naloxone training
WELLWVU, Collegiate Recovery and Residence Life have partnered to provide naloxone kits to students living in the residence halls. Naloxone is an opioid antagonist that quickly reverses the effects of an opioid overdose. The WVU community is invited to attend one of two training sessions to learn how to use...
wvu.edu
College of Law welcomes 2022 Charles L. Ihlenfeld Lecture speakers
Law professor Carissa Byrne Hessick and Judge Joseph R. Goodwin will discuss challenges with the plea bargaining system for criminal defendants at noon Friday (Nov. 4) at the College of Law, Fitzsimmons Event Hall. The annual Charles L. Ihlenfeld Lecture brings distinguished speakers to the WVU College of Law to...
wvu.edu
WVU issues Community Notice for burglary, reminder to lock doors
West Virginia University Police reminds members of the campus and surrounding community to be vigilant and lock their doors after a burglary was reported Nov. 2 at 672 N. High Street. University Police met with members of the Phi Sigma Kappa Fraternity (not recognized by WVU) who provided surveillance footage...
wvu.edu
WVU Mountaineer Week marks 75 years of celebrating Appalachian culture
Mountaineer Week, West Virginia University’s celebration of Appalachian culture, is turning 75 with activities beginning Monday (Nov. 7) and continuing through Sunday, Nov. 13. The first Mountaineer Week celebration was held in 1947 as a way to generate school spirit around the WVU-Kentucky football game. A group of students,...
wvu.edu
Staff and faculty registration required for international travel
As we approach the holiday season, remember that all faculty or staff who are traveling internationally for a University-related purpose or taking University-owned equipment abroad on personal trips must register their travel. When completing the travel registration, all WVU employees are required to provide the information needed to help ensure...
wvu.edu
Participants needed for virtual research study
This study is titled “What are the effects of rewards on choice behavior?”. This study involves a computer-based task. Sessions take one to three hours and multiple sessions may be required. Participants can earn a prepaid gift card. Participants will join the session via Zoom, from any location, on...
wvu.edu
WVU Student Media organizations win national recognition
U92 the Moose, WVU's student-run radio station, and The Daily Athenaeum, WVU’s independent student newspaper, recently won national awards for their reporting and coverage. U92 The Moose received honors for first place for Audio Sports Show and second place for Best Audio Sports Play-by-Play at the 2022 CBI National Student Electronic Media Convention in Baltimore, Maryland. Read more about the awards.
wvu.edu
Join the QUAD LLC for Friendsgiving fun
Join our residents and staff for a Friendsgiving dinner and games at 4 p.m. Tuesday (Nov. 8) in the Blue Room at the Evansdale Residential Complex. The Quad LLC gives students an opportunity to live in an environment that fosters unity among Black, Latino and other underrepresented students. RSVP to...
wvu.edu
Women Innovate Pitch Competition announces winners
The Morris L. Hayhurst LaunchLab recently announced the winners of its annual Women Innovate Pitch Competition, a celebration of female entrepreneurs at WVU. The following six top innovators pitched their ideas to win funding for their business or invention:. Emmy Severs, an entrepreneurship and innovation major, is the founder of...
wvu.edu
Election Day PRT closure planned
The PRT will be closed for passenger service on Tuesday (Nov. 8) for Election Day. Faculty, staff and students should plan to use alternative transportation during this closure. Mountain Line buses are free to ride with a valid WVU ID. For information and updates on the PRT, follow @WVUPRT status...
wvu.edu
WVU Login password change rescheduled
Information Technology Services is delaying a planned Nov. 6 change to password lengths so further testing can be conducted with WVU Medicine employees who access University systems. To address an audit finding and to increase complexity, WVU Login passwords will soon need to be at least 12 characters long, and...
wvu.edu
Lunchtime Looks presents ‘Diversi Animali: Animal Imagery’
Join Madelyn Brodie, program coordinator at the Art Museum of WVU, for an exploration of the exhibition “Diversi Animali: Animal Imagery” at noon Friday (Nov. 4). Brodie will discuss the exhibition through the lens of her experience assisting in its curation during her tenure as the 2022 Jacknowitz summer intern.
wvu.edu
Davis College Store begins final fall sale today
Beginning today (Nov. 3), all remaining mums, pumpkins, ornamental winter kale and pansies will be 80% off and apples 40% off. Shoppers can also purchase student art and products from Appalachian Botanicals and Plarnation. Six Liberty Apple trees grafted by Mira Bultatovic-Danilovich, state coordinator of the West Virginia Extension Master...
Comments / 0