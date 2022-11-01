Read full article on original website
wvu.edu
WVU Mountaineer Week marks 75 years of celebrating Appalachian culture
Mountaineer Week, West Virginia University’s celebration of Appalachian culture, is turning 75 with activities beginning Monday (Nov. 7) and continuing through Sunday, Nov. 13. The first Mountaineer Week celebration was held in 1947 as a way to generate school spirit around the WVU-Kentucky football game. A group of students,...
voiceofmotown.com
Shane Lyons Discusses West Virginia Potentially Moving Conferences
Morgantown, West Virginia – West Virginia University’s director of athletics Shane Lyons held a Zoom call with the WVU Committee of Retired Faculty this evening. Following a long, boring slideshow that discussed financials for various programs at the university, Lyons took a few questions from the small group of people that were invited.
Metro News
On a roster filled with veteran transfers, freshman Josiah Harris stakes his claim for playing time
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Nine newcomers will take the court at the Coliseum this winter for the WVU men’s basketball team. Included in that group are just two freshmen. Canton, Ohio native Josiah Harris is joined by Teays Valley Christian graduate Josiah Davis. Harris says there’s a distinctive way that the two freshmen are called out in practice.
Daily Athenaeum
Staff Shorts | Where's the best area to live in Morgantown?
The many parts of Morgantown are geared towards different personality types. Each area has a unique lifestyle built around its geography. For students who want to be walking distance to bars and downtown classes, living near High St. can be a great choice. Meanwhile, Grant Ave. is known for its...
WBOY
Segalla’s goal punches WVU’s ticket to Big 12 title game
Mountaineers get revenge on Texas and advance to Big 12 Final. West Virginia women’s soccer earned its spot in the Big 12 Tournament Final after upsetting top-seeded and 16th-ranked Texas 1-0 on Thursday. The Mountaineers return to the championship round for the first time since 2018. Fifth-year striker Lauren...
Experts make their picks for WVU-Iowa State
West Virginia (3-5, 1-5) returns to action this Saturday as they travel out to Ames to take on Iowa State (3-5, 0-5). Both the Cyclones and Mountaineers have been in a ton of close games this year but, more often than not, have ended up on the wrong side of the win-loss column. Currently, Iowa State is about a touchdown favorite. EerSports has taken this opportunity to look around the industry for the experts' thoughts on the game and if they agree. Here's what we found.
wvu.edu
WVU Student Media organizations win national recognition
U92 the Moose, WVU's student-run radio station, and The Daily Athenaeum, WVU’s independent student newspaper, recently won national awards for their reporting and coverage. U92 The Moose received honors for first place for Audio Sports Show and second place for Best Audio Sports Play-by-Play at the 2022 CBI National Student Electronic Media Convention in Baltimore, Maryland. Read more about the awards.
Daily Athenaeum
Students will be charged housing fee for breaking first-year requirements
For years, West Virginia University has enforced a requirement for first-year students to live on campus with few exceptions. However, starting next fall, students who do not abide by the policy may see an extra charge on their bill. Beginning in fall 2023, first-year students and first-year transfer students who...
wvu.edu
Undergraduate Research Day at the Capitol abstract deadline approaching
Undergraduate student researchers are encouraged to submit abstracts to present at the 19th annual West Virginia Undergraduate Research Day at the Capitol by 11:59 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11. The event, which introduces state legislators to undergraduate research and creative activities across the state, is slated for Friday, Feb.10. This event...
wvu.edu
Natural resource company makes both education and research possible for WVU Davis College students
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Forestry and wood science students at West Virginia University Davis College of Agriculture, Natural Resources and Design will now have greater access to research and entrepreneurial opportunities thanks to a gift from Pardee Resource Company. The company generously gifted a $100,000 endowment to be used for...
voiceofmotown.com
ESPN Analyst Calls Out Bob Huggins
Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers have made the NCAA Tournament once in the past four seasons and this season, Bob Huggins’ squad is predicted to finish in 9th place in the Big 12 Conference and once again miss the tournament. In ESPN’s Big 12 Conference...
voiceofmotown.com
West Virginia Makes ESPN Top Recruiting Rankings
Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers may be struggling on the field, but Neal Brown and his coaching staff continue to bring in solid recruiting classes. Today, ESPN released their 2023 Football Class Rankings: Top College Recruits Impact Top 50 list and the Mountaineers were among the...
True freshman set to make first start for WVU Football on Saturday
True freshman safety Raleigh Collins will make his first career start on Saturday, West Virginia Head Coach Neal Brown said on his Thursday night radio show. "He's deserved that right," said Brown, shortly after stating that Collins would get the start on Saturday against Iowa State. Collins made his debut...
wvu.edu
College of Law welcomes 2022 Charles L. Ihlenfeld Lecture speakers
Law professor Carissa Byrne Hessick and Judge Joseph R. Goodwin will discuss challenges with the plea bargaining system for criminal defendants at noon Friday (Nov. 4) at the College of Law, Fitzsimmons Event Hall. The annual Charles L. Ihlenfeld Lecture brings distinguished speakers to the WVU College of Law to...
wvu.edu
WellWVU offers naloxone training
WELLWVU, Collegiate Recovery and Residence Life have partnered to provide naloxone kits to students living in the residence halls. Naloxone is an opioid antagonist that quickly reverses the effects of an opioid overdose. The WVU community is invited to attend one of two training sessions to learn how to use...
wvsportsnow.com
Jose Perez’s Emotional Week: How 38 Missed Calls Led to West Virginia Commitment
“I was sleeping when it happened. I woke up to 38 missed calls from him,” Manhattan transfer Jose Perez said. Perez’s head coach Steve Masiello was let go of his duties at Manhattan last Tuesday, Oct. 25. Masiello was calling Perez to let him know what happened. Perez...
wvu.edu
Join the QUAD LLC for Friendsgiving fun
Join our residents and staff for a Friendsgiving dinner and games at 4 p.m. Tuesday (Nov. 8) in the Blue Room at the Evansdale Residential Complex. The Quad LLC gives students an opportunity to live in an environment that fosters unity among Black, Latino and other underrepresented students. RSVP to...
Daily Athenaeum
‘It was fuzzy’: WVU students, parents report unclean conditions in Summit Hall
Shortly after moving into Summit Hall this year, freshman Ayla Elmore noticed a strange discoloration in the corners of her dorm room. She then contacted university health officials concerned it was mold because it continued to increase in size each day. “It was fuzzy,” Elmore said. “It was just...
wvu.edu
Women Innovate Pitch Competition announces winners
The Morris L. Hayhurst LaunchLab recently announced the winners of its annual Women Innovate Pitch Competition, a celebration of female entrepreneurs at WVU. The following six top innovators pitched their ideas to win funding for their business or invention:. Emmy Severs, an entrepreneurship and innovation major, is the founder of...
wajr.com
Mon County commissioners explore Holland Avenue financial help
WESTOVER, W.Va. – Next week, commissioners in Monongalia County will consider allocating $125,000 in American Rescue Plan money for the Holland Avenue rehabilitation project, according to Monongalia County Commission President Tom Bloom. The $125,000 is the estimated cost of the federally required Resident Project Representative. “It’s a major roadway...
