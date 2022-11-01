ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Point, NC

Two men shot in the leg after a shooting in Winston-Salem

Winston-Salem, NC — An investigation is underway in Winston-Salem after two people were shot. Winston-Salem Police arrived at 2600 Horizon Lane around 6:00 p.m. , while on scene officers received a call from 911 communications that a gunshot victim had been placed in a blue Honda style sedan that left the area.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Officer involved shooting in Greensboro leaves one person hurt

Greensboro — An officer involved shooting late Friday night in Greensboro has left one person injured. 18 year-old Johnmaine Rogers is being charged with with Carrying a Concealed Weapon, Resisting, Delaying and Obstructing an Officer, Open Container, and Possession of Marijuana. After police approached his car that was parked in the parking lot of 201 W Market St., Friday night.
GREENSBORO, NC
Woman Dies in Greensboro Car Crash

On October 26, at roughly 9:00 a.m., Greensboro Police responded to a single vehicle crash on Joseph M Bryan Blvd near Westridge Rd. Hollyn Essa, 55, of Greensboro, was driving her Ford Explorer westbound on Joseph M. Bryan Blvd. Essa left the roadway and struck the median guardrail, causing her car to overturn and eject Essa. She was transported to Moses Cone Hospital with life threatening injuries from the crash and died of those injuries on Tuesday evening. Speed and impairment are not contributing factors to the crash.
GREENSBORO, NC
Parks and Recreation coordinator Diggs named president

GREENSBORO, N.C — As elections are underway, the North Carolina Recreation and Parks Association has a new President-elect. Chamreece Diggs, an NC A&T graduate will be the next President for the NCRPA. Diggs has worked for the City of Greensboro for more than five years as a certified Parks...
GREENSBORO, NC

