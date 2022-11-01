On October 26, at roughly 9:00 a.m., Greensboro Police responded to a single vehicle crash on Joseph M Bryan Blvd near Westridge Rd. Hollyn Essa, 55, of Greensboro, was driving her Ford Explorer westbound on Joseph M. Bryan Blvd. Essa left the roadway and struck the median guardrail, causing her car to overturn and eject Essa. She was transported to Moses Cone Hospital with life threatening injuries from the crash and died of those injuries on Tuesday evening. Speed and impairment are not contributing factors to the crash.

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO